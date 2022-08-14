What’s New This Week – TV + Streaming + Theaters – August 14th-20th

In the mood for something new? Here’s your guide to all of the new TV shows and movies this week, spread across all networks, streamers, and a few nationwide theatrical releases. As always, this week kicks off with my personal top 5. Whatever you choose to watch, I hope you have a great week!

Top 5 of the Week

Legacy: The True Story of the L.A. Lakers When: Monday, August 15th Streaming on Hulu What: A 10-part documentary series about the unexpected rise of the L.A. Lakers.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law When: Thursday, August 18th on Disney+ What: Gamma radiation takes its toll on Bruce Banner’s cousin, lawyer Jennifer Walters, in this new series from the MCU.

Selena + Chef When: Thursday, August 18th on HBO Max What: Selena Gomez continues to explore her interest in cooking thanks to help from celebrity chefs in Season 4 of her charming series.

Sprung When: Friday, August 19th on Freevee What: Martha Plimpton and Garret Dillahunt reunite with Raising Hope creator Greg Garcia for this new sitcom about recently released convicts.

Echo es When: Friday, August 19th on Netflix What: A mystery thriller starring Michelle Monaghan playing twins, with a cast that includes Matt Bomer, Karen Robinson, Daniel Sunjata, and Ali Stroker.



Sunday, August 14th

New TV Shows

Chesapeake Shores – Season 6 Premiere – 8/7c on Hallmark – Drama – TV-PG “Chesapeake Shores” explores the lives and loves of four generations of the O’Brien family, after the homecoming of eldest daughter Abby and – over the past five seasons – has seen the family reconcile following a painful chapter in their past. Stars Robert Buckley, Meghan Ory, Treat Williams, Barbara Niven, Laci J. Mailey, Emilie Ullerup, Brendan Penny and Andrew Francis.

– Season 6 Premiere – 8/7c on Hallmark – Drama – TV-PG Power Book III: Raising Kanan – Season 2 Premiere – 9/8c on Starz – Drama – TV-MA The second season of “Power Book III: Raising Kanan” takes us back to early ‘90s South Jamaica, Queens, but not the same Queens we left in Season One. Raquel “Raq” Thomas is no longer vying for street corners in the war with Unique — she has won that battle and now controls the borough’s distribution. But as Raq’s power grows, so does her appetite. She’s eager to expand the operation and sets her sights on New Jersey. But with new territory, comes new foes, and this time it’s the Jersey Mafia.

– Season 2 Premiere – 9/8c on Starz – Drama – TV-MA Tales of the Walking Dead – Series Premiere – 9/8c on AMC New episodic anthology series Tales of the Walking Dead is the latest series within the expanding TWD Universe. With six original one-hour standalone episodes focused on both new and established characters within the walker apocalypse, each episode has its own distinct tone and point of view – but the stakes are high in each story, pushing new, indelible characters with relentless, life-threatening choices and situations. We get to see the apocalypse through different eyes, discovering more worlds, mythos, and mysteries of the Walking Dead. The series stars Olivia Munn (The Newsroom, X-Men: Apocalypse, Six), Samantha Morton (The Walking Dead, Harlots), Terry Crews (Brooklyn Nine-Nine), Parker Posey (Lost In Space), Anthony Edwards (Inventing Anna, WeCrashed), Poppy Liu (Dead Ringers), Jillian Bell (Rough Night), Loan Chabanol (Fading Gigolo), Embeth Davidtz (Old, Ray Donovan,) Jessie T. Usher (Shaft, The Boys), Daniella Pineda (Cowboy Bebop), Danny Ramirez (Top Gun: Maverick), amongst others.

– Series Premiere – 9/8c on Who Killed Biggie and Tupac? – Special – 9/8c on ID – Documentary – TV-14 Twenty-five years of contempt, controversy, and conspiracy all lead to the same single question: who killed Biggie and Tupac? Now, with exclusive interviews and unique insight into both shootings, this series offers up answers from the key players involved. Who do you believe is telling the truth?

– Special – 9/8c on ID – Documentary – TV-14

New Movies

The Journey Ahead – 9/8c on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries – TV-G A famous Hollywood actress and a young wilderness expert drive from Los Angeles to New York. Along the way both women learn they can't run from their past to create the future they want. Starring Holly Robinson Peete, Kaylee Bryant and Mark Humphrey.

– 9/8c on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries – TV-G Love, Game, Match – 7/6c on UPtv – NR Economics teacher Liz teams up with handsome tennis coach Ted to organize the school carnival and navigates the dynamics of this new school, as well as the algorithms of her own heart.

– 7/6c on UPtv – NR Sister with a Secret – 8/7c on Lifetime After a teenage girl goes missing, her family must figure out her secrets in order to find out the kidnapper’s identity and motive. As more evidence is revealed and a police investigation commences, the truth repeatedly distorts, leading to a shocking reveal. Kelly Sullivan, Mark Famiglietti, Grace Narducci, Taylor Foster star.

– 8/7c on

Monday, August 15th

New TV Shows

Deepa & Anoop – Series Premiere – Streaming on Netflix Joined by her color-changing pet elephant, a joyful little girl creates music, merriment and mischief at her Indian family's Mango Manor hotel.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on Legacy: The True Story of the L.A. Lakers – Series Premiere – Streaming on Hulu “Legacy: The True Story of the LA Lakers” captures the remarkable rise and unprecedented success of one of the most dominant and iconic franchises in professional sports. Featuring exclusive access to the Buss Family and probing, revealing interviews with players, coaches, and front office execs, this 10-part documentary series chronicles this extraordinary story from the inside – told only by the people who lived it. When charismatic real estate tycoon Dr. Jerry Buss purchased the Los Angeles Lakers in a wildly risky and complex business deal, nobody could’ve predicted just how much success was to come. Kicking off the “Showtime” era in 1979, the notorious L.A.-playboy pioneered the business of basketball. He raised the price of floor seats, introduced dancers and a live band, opened an exclusive private club inside the arena, and cultivated famous fans in Hollywood. Over the last 40 years, the team captured 11 titles and retired the jerseys of some of the NBA’s most legendary players. Today, Dr. Buss’s empire is now worth more than $5 billion. But all of that success did not come easy. Along with notorious feuds, career-ending illnesses, and a bevy of insurmountable on-court obstacles, the Lakers have also weathered intense drama off the court – within Dr. Buss’s own family. Running the franchise as a “mom and pop” operation, Dr. Buss gave his children front office jobs with the understanding they would, someday, inherit his kingdom. But sibling rivalry, interpersonal conflict, and corporate unrest threatened to destroy everything Dr. Buss worked so hard to build. Ultimately, “Legacy: The True Story of the LA Lakers” is about family, business, and power –and how all three must be harnessed to achieve greatness.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on

Tuesday, August 16th

New TV Shows

7 Little Johnstons – Season 12 Premiere – 9/8c on TLC – Reality – TV-PG The Johnstons are an average American family of seven pursuing the American dream. However, this is no ordinary family. All seven Johnstons are little people.

– Season 12 Premiere – 9/8c on TLC – Reality – TV-PG Dark Side of Comedy – Series Premiere – 9/8c on Vice – Documentary – NR Featuring different comics and their personal journeys while exploring the internal battles, unexpected fame and societal pressures in the comedy world.

– Series Premiere – 9/8c on Vice – Documentary – NR Devils – Season 2 U.S. Premiere – 9/8c on The CW Based on the novel I Diavoli by Guido Maria Brera, DEVILS is an international thriller that follows appointed CEO of the New York-London Investment Bank, Massimo Ruggeo (Alessandro Borghi) and Dominic Morgan (Patrick Dempsey), one of the most influential figures in the world of international finance.

– Season 2 U.S. Premiere – 9/8c on Hotties – Series Premiere – Streaming on Hulu In this wild dating competition, 4 hot singles go on blind dates and battle to cook up date-night worthy dishes. But, in order to keep cooking, they’ll have to choke down extreme spicy food challenges! Will beating the heat help them burn through first date facades to form a more authentic connection…or will it all just be a hilarious hot mess?

– Series Premiere – Streaming on Leonardo – U.S. Premiere – 8/7c on The CW Exploring the secrets and drama behind the genius of Leonardo da Vinci — his life, his work and his personal struggles set against the backdrop of Renaissance Italy. LEONARDO follows da Vinci as he grows into an unparalleled genius and renowned polymath whose work overturns the established order. His restless curiosity about art, science and technology is driven by a profound quest for knowledge and he's determined to unfold the mysteries of the world around him. The series unlocks the enigma of this extraordinary man, through an untold story of mystery and passion.

– U.S. Premiere – 8/7c on Untold: The Girlfriend Who Didn't Exist – Series Premiere – Streaming on Netflix Born into a Hawaiian paradise, All-American football standout Manti Te'o leads a simple life summed up in just three words: faith, family, football. College football's golden boy could do no wrong, but when tragedy strikes, the increased scrutiny of his online relationship causes a media maelstrom that threatens his future and legacy. Featuring in-depth interviews with Manti Te’o (he/him/his) and the person behind the online identity, Ronaiah ‘Naya’ Tuiasosopo (she/her/hers).

– Series Premiere – Streaming on

Wednesday, August 17th

New TV Shows

High Heat – Series Premiere – Streaming on Netflix Poncho discovers his brother’s body and following the clues of the crime, finds a barrack of firefighters in a neighborhood in Mexico City. Using a false identity, he gets a job as a firefighter. He meets Olivia, another firefighter and the only person who will discover his secret and help him get to the truth. At the same time, Ricardo, an ex-convict, returns to try to find his son who does not know of his existence.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on Homicide Hunter: Never Give Up – Special – 9/8c on ID – True Crime – NR During HOMICIDE HUNTER’s nine seasons on ID, Lt. Joe Kenda captivated viewers with stories from the hundreds of murder cases he solved throughout his 23-year-long career. With an eidetic memory and a 92% closure rate, Kenda recounted all the success stories he had to tell on the hit TV series…. until now. Three cases that kept Lt. Joe Kenda up at night will finally be put to rest as he returns to the screen for a trilogy of premium HOMICIDE HUNTER specials, revealing chilling new details of career-defining cases. With his gruff voice and no-nonsense demeanor, Kenda leads viewers through labyrinthine cases that have plagued him for years with the first two-hour special focused on the investigation of a female soldier whose killer was a shadow in the night for decades until advances in science delivered a conviction.

– Special – 9/8c on ID – True Crime – NR Junior Baking Show – Series Premiere – Streaming on Netflix Britain's most talented young bakers wow judges with cakes, biscuits, breads and more in this kid-focused spinoff of "The Great British Baking Show."

– Series Premiere – Streaming on Unsuspicious – Series Premiere – Streaming on Netflix Conned by the same playboy, three women and their families go to his mansion to get answers — and must stay for an investigation when he's found dead.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on

New Movies

Look Both Ways – Streaming on Netflix On the eve of her college graduation, Natalie’s (Lili Reinhart) life diverges into parallel realities: one in which she becomes pregnant and remains in her hometown, and another in which she does not and moves to Los Angeles. In both journeys, Natalie experiences life-changing love, pursues her dream career as an artist, and rediscovers herself. LOOK BOTH WAYS also stars Danny Ramirez, David Corenswet, Aisha Dee, Andrea Savage, Luke Wilson, Nia Long and is directed by Wanuri Kahiu.

– Streaming on Royalteen – Streaming on Netflix Royalteen is a love story about living with your mistakes, conquering your fears and breaking the internet. When prince Karl Johan (Mathias Storhøi), Kalle amongst friends, and newcomer Lena (Ines Høysæter Asserson) start to develop warm feelings for each other, Lena is charmed but also skeptic, for many reasons. Party prince Kalle is a regular figure in the tabloids and the gossip blogs – one of them was run anonymously by Lena herself, until she was exposed. Lena is painfully aware that dating the future king might put them both in an impossible situation and she has not told Kalle or anyone else about her even bigger secret, which is also the reason why she moved from her hometown.

– Streaming on

Thursday, August 18th

New TV Shows

60 Days In – Season 7 Premiere – 9/8c on A&E “60 Days In” locks down Henry County Jail in Georgia just outside of Atlanta which can house approximately 800 inmates. The recently elected Sheriff Reginald Scandrett, who came in on a platform of improving the jail and reducing recidivism, is enlisting seven formerly incarcerated participants to go undercover in an effort to find valuable information to help improve jail conditions. For the first time in the series’ history, all participants have previously been arrested for crimes of their own and collectively have served more than 40 years behind bars. Will these formerly incarcerated participants be able to survive everything thrown their way during the voluntary stint in jail or will the challenges of going back behind bars be too much for them to handle?

Blinded – Season 2 Premiere – Streaming on Sundance Now – Drama – NR Blinded is a series about a journalist who is investigating the man she loves. Business journalist Bea Farkas (Julia Ragnarsson, Midsommar) and businessman Peder Rooth (Martias Varela, Narcos) are two champions: ruthless but with bleeding hearts, each on opposite sides of the trench. They love and despise each other; help each other out and tear each other down. Season 2 of Blinded brings the next chapter of their love story. (Swedish Language)

– Season 2 Premiere – Streaming on Sundance Now – Drama – NR The Diana Investigations – Special – Streaming on discovery+ Twenty-five years ago, a fatal car accident took the life of the beloved Princess Diana of Wales, devastating the world. In the decades following her death, conspiracy theories and accusations have swirled – who was to blame? How did this happen? Over the course of four gripping parts, THE DIANA INVESTIGATIONS offers a new look into the tragedy that has shocked the world for decades. For the first time, hear exclusively from the key figures who investigated the beloved Princess’ death as they provide new insight and reveal never-before-heard details.

– Special – Streaming on Dragons: The Nine Realms – Season 3 Premiere – Streaming on Hulu Peacock Set 1,300 years after the events of How To Train Your Dragon, dragons are now just a legend to the modern world. When a geological anomaly opens up an immense, miles-deep fissure in the Earth’s surface, scientists from all over the world gather at a new research facility to study the mysterious phenomenon. Soon a group of misfit kids, brought to the site by their parents, uncover the truth about dragons and where they’ve been hiding — a secret they must keep to themselves to protect what they’ve discovered.

– Season 3 Premiere – Streaming on He-Man and the Masters of the Universe – Season 3 Premiere – Streaming on Netflix On Eternia, the first planet of creation, a demonic tyrant rises: Skeletor! With dark armies at his command, Skeletor is on the march, hell-bent on capturing Eternia’s kingdoms, and its ultimate prize – Castle Grayskull, the ancient fortress of mystery said to contain the greatest power in the universe. It’s up to He-Man and his brave squad of rookie heroes to stop Skeletor and restore the peace. Both sides come armed with enchanted Power Weapons – transforming them into Masters of the Primal Powers of the Universe. It’s Master vs. Dark Master, He-Man vs. Skeletor – fighting for control of Eternia, Castle Grayskull, and the fate of us all. In the end, who will become MASTER OF THE UNIVERSE?

– Season 3 Premiere – Streaming on Inmate to Roommate – Series Premiere – 10/9c on A&E “Inmate to Roommate” follows recently released inmates as they re-enter society and move in with everyday people who welcome them into their homes. America has one of the world’s highest recidivism rates with approximately 76% of released prisoners being re-arrested after 5 years. One of the most significant factors in reducing recidivism rates is access to housing. Both the former inmates and their respective roommates will enter this new living arrangement with their own baggage. The opportunities and the challenges are complex as they each face scrutiny from friends and family questioning their motives. Will this new situation allow the formerly incarcerated to successfully re-enter society or will it be the worst decision both parties have ever made?

– Series Premiere – 10/9c on Selena + Chef – Season 4 Premiere – Streaming on HBO Max SELENA + CHEF is back! This time Selena heads to the beach with her friends and family for some summer fun. Season four takes place in a beautiful Malibu beach house where Selena will continue to learn the joys of cooking with all-star chefs. As in the first three seasons, each chef will highlight a different charity. To date, the series has raised $400,000 for 26 nonprofit organizations.

– Season 4 Premiere – Streaming on She-Hulk: Attorney at Law – Series Premiere – Streaming on Disney+ In Marvel

– Series Premiere – Streaming on Tekken: Bloodline – Series Premiere – Streaming on Netflix This is the first animated series from the Tekken series, the 3D fighting game that holds the world record for having the “longest-running videogame storyline.” The story of the Netflix Series Tekken: Bloodline focuses on Jin Kazama, one of the main characters in the epic Tekken saga of the Mishima family. "Power is everything." Jin Kazama learned the family self-defense arts, Kazama-Style Traditional Martial Arts, from his mother at an early age. Even so, he was powerless when a monstrous evil suddenly appeared, destroying everything dear to him, changing his life forever. Angry at himself for being unable to stop it, Jin vowed revenge and sought absolute power to exact it. His quest will lead to the ultimate battle on a global stage — The King of Iron Fist Tournament.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on The Undeclared War – Series Premiere – Streaming on Peacock Set in 2024 in the run up to a British general election, THE UNDECLARED WAR tracks a leading team of analysts buried in the heart of GCHQ, the UK’s version of the NSA, secretly working to ward off a cyber-attack on the country’s electoral system. The cast includes Academy Award winner Mark Rylance (“Wolf Hall,” “Bridge of Spies”), Simon Pegg (“Star Trek,” “Mission Impossible”), Adrian Lester (“Riviera,” “Mary Queen of Scots”), Alex Jennings (“A Very English Scandal,” “The Crown”), Maisie Richardson-Sellers (“ Star Wars

– Series Premiere – Streaming on What the Flocka: Waka & Tammy – Season 3 Premiere – 9/8c on WE TV – Reality – TV014 Now that Waka and Tammy have called it quits, navigating life apart will be more difficult than they ever imagined. Can their families move forward after their unexpected split?



New Movies

Glorious – Streaming on Shudder In Glorious, Ryan Kwanten (True Blood, Kindred

– Streaming on Inside the Mind of a Cat – Streaming on Netflix Cat experts dive into the mind of the feline to reveal the true capabilities of the pouncing pet in this captivating and cuddly documentary.

– Streaming on

Friday, August 19th

New TV Shows

Bad Sisters – Series Premiere – Streaming on Apple TV+ A delicious blend of both dark comedy and thriller, “Bad Sisters” follows the lives of the Garvey sisters, who are bound together by the premature death of their parents and a promise to always protect one another. The series stars Sharon Horgan, alongside Anne-Marie Duff (“Suffragette,” “The Salisbury Poisonings”), Eva Birthistle (“Brooklyn,” “The Last Kingdom”), Sarah Greene (“Frank of Ireland,” “Dublin Murders”) and Eve Hewson (“Behind her Eyes,” “The Luminaries”) as the Garvey sisters.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on The Cuphead Show! – Season 2 Premiere – Streaming on Netflix Based on the award-winning video game that smashed onto the scene with a gorgeous retro animation style, THE CUPHEAD SHOW! is a character-driven comedy series following the unique misadventures of loveable, impulsive scamp Cuphead and his cautious but easily swayed brother Mugman. As the two scour their surreal homeworld of the Inkwell Isles in search of fun and adventure, they always have each other’s back. Unless there’s only one cookie left, in which case it’s every cup for himself. THE CUPHEAD SHOW! combines nostalgic delights, side-splitting gags, and a healthy dose of the heebie jeebies—especially when a ridiculously weird nemesis, The Devil himself, arrives on the scene to toy with our heroes. For King Features, C.J. Kettler will serve as the Executive Producer and Cuphead creators Chad and Jared Moldenhauer will serve as Executive Producers for Studio MDHR. The series will be produced by Netflix Animation and is executive produced by Emmy and Annie Award-winning producer, Dave Wasson (Mickey Mouse Shorts) and co-executive produced by Cosmo Segurson (Rocko’s Modern Life: Static Cling).

– Season 2 Premiere – Streaming on Echoes – Series Premiere – Streaming on Netflix Echoes is a mystery thriller about two identical twins, Leni and Gina, who share a dangerous secret. Since they were children, Leni and Gina have secretly swapped lives, culminating in a double life as adults: they share two homes, two husbands, and a child but everything in their perfectly choreographed world is thrown into disarray when one of the sisters goes missing.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on The Girl in the Mirror – Series Premiere – Streaming on Netflix After losing her memory in a bizarre accident that kills most of her classmates, Alma tries to unravel what happened that day and regain her identity.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on Glow Up – Season 4 Premiere – Streaming on Netflix In this competition show, aspiring makeup artists navigate colorful challenges to win a career-making opportunity in the beauty industry.

– Season 4 Premiere – Streaming on Good Sex – Series Premiere – Streaming on discovery+ GOOD SEX follows five couples who face challenges in the bedroom as they work with sex coach Caitlin V. to transform their sex lives. With many years of experience and a proven track record for helping couples harness their sexuality, gain more confidence in bed, and feel closer and more connected to their partner, Caitlin begins with the radical approach of putting cameras in their bedrooms and then reviews the tapes in sessions with her clients to get to the bottom of what’s really going on between the sheets.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on Kleo – Series Premiere – Streaming on Netflix 1987: Shortly after liquidating a businessman in West Berlin on behalf of a secret Stasi commando, top East German spy Kleo is arrested, denounced by the Stasi and even betrayed by her own grandfather. After two years in prison, the Berlin Wall suddenly falls and Kleo is released. But she soon realizes that the conspiracy against her is much more complicated than she thought, and that an ominous red suitcase is the key to it all. Kleo thus embarks on a revenge spree that leads her through the anarchic Berlin, improvised electro clubs and Mallorcan fincas all the way to Chile's Atacama Desert – with the West Berlin policeman Sven constantly on her tail, chasing the case of a lifetime.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on Making the Cut – Season 3 Premiere – Streaming on Prime Video Season Three will feature a new group of 10 entrepreneurs and designers from around the world who are ready to take their emerging brands to the next level and become the newest global phenomenon. In the instantly shoppable series, limited editions of the winning look from each episode will be available for purchase exclusively in Amazon Fashion’s Making the Cut store. The winner of the series will receive $1 million to invest in their business and a mentorship with Amazon Fashion. The winner will also have an opportunity to create an exclusive co-brand with Amazon Fashion and launch their existing brands in the Amazon Fashion store. The upcoming season will include new exciting brand collaborations and expanded collections from each week’s winning designers, giving fans and customers even more opportunities to shop the winning looks in Amazon Fashion’s Making the Cut store.

– Season 3 Premiere – Streaming on The New York Times Presents: Superspreader – Special – 10/9c on FX More than two years into the coronavirus pandemic, public health officials are still struggling to convince people that there is overwhelming evidence to prove that vaccines save lives. Why is there so much distrust? Researchers blame people like Dr. Joseph Mercola, an osteopathic physician in Florida who has long been a subject of criticism and government regulatory actions for his promotion of unproven or unapproved treatments. More recently, he has become a leading spreader of Coronavirus misinformation online, according to researchers, building a vast operation to push natural health cures and disseminate anti-vaccination content — while reaping immense profits.

– Special – 10/9c on Sprung – Series Premiere – Streaming on Freevee From the acclaimed comedy creator Greg Garcia, Sprung follows a convicted criminal determined to turn his life around after serving more than two decades in prison. When he is released unexpectedly from prison due to the pandemic with no place to live and the world on lockdown, Jack shelters-in-place with an unlikely group of former inmates, who band together and use their criminal expertise for good.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on Surfside Girls – Series Premiere – Streaming on Apple TV+ Quick wits lead to daring discoveries for beachside besties Sam and Jade as they sleuth out supernatural mysteries in their sleepy hometown of Surfside. Based on the bestselling young adult graphic novels by Kim Dwinell.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on Todo por Lucy – Season 2 Premiere – Streaming on Prime Video Lucy and Ricky are the perfect imperfect couple. She is creative, professional but always getting in trouble. Ricky is squared mind engineer who dreams of becoming a stand-up comedian. Ricky wants to get married. Lucy is not ready. As a compromise they move in together. Their two worlds clashing will be a test that will prove that where there is love there will always be laughter.

– Season 2 Premiere – Streaming on

New Movies

Beast – Exclusively In Theaters A father and his two teenage daughters find themselves hunted by a massive rogue lion intent on proving that the Savanna has but one apex predator.

– Exclusively The Next 365 Days – Streaming on Netflix Laura and Massimo's relationship hangs in the balance as they try to overcome trust issues while a tenacious Nacho works to push them apart.

– Streaming on Orphan: First Kill – Streaming on Paramount+ Esther’s terrifying saga continues in this thrilling prequel to the original and shocking horror hit “Orphan.” After orchestrating a brilliant escape from an Estonian psychiatric facility, Esther travels to America by impersonating the missing daughter of a wealthy family. Yet, an unexpected twist arises that pits her against a mother who will protect her family from the murderous “child” at any cost.

– Streaming on The Secret Lives of College Escorts – 8/7c on LMN – TV-14 When Eve, a 19-year-old college student, is convinced by her friend to sneak out for a wild night of partying, her friend winds up dead – and Eve loses her college athletic scholarship. She meets Carla, a successful event planner, who offers what seems to be the “perfect” job to pay for tuition. But before long, Eve discovers this opportunity is nothing more than a front for the dangerous sugaring scheme that caused her friend’s death. Pilot Paisley-Rose, Laurie Fortier, Briana Cuoco, and Chasty Bellesteros star.

– 8/7c on LMN – TV-14

Saturday, August 20th

New Movies

Dating the Delaneys – 8/7c on Hallmark – TV-G Three generations of Delaney women explore the highs and lows of modern-day dating, learning that love and romance can be found at any age…and sometimes where you least expect it. Starring Rachel Boston and Paul Campbell.

– 8/7c on Hallmark – TV-G Fullmetal Alchemist: The Revenge of Scar – Streaming on Netflix n this sequel to the first feature film, the Elric brothers meet their toughest opponent yet — a lone serial killer with a large scar on his forehead.

Temptation Under the Sun – 8/7c on Lifetime While vacationing on an exotic island Detective Cassady Cruz begins a torrid affair with charming expat, Travis King, but when his ex-girlfriend, Minnie, winds up dead he is accused of her murder. Knowing he’s innocent, Cassady dives into exposing the real killer and clearing his name, but the more she digs for evidence the more buried secrets she finds and the further she’s lured into a deadly trap where only Travis can save her. Stars Annika Foster and Mike Markoff.

– 8/7c on

