Social Reaction Roundup: “She-Hulk: Attorney at Law”

We are just a few days away from the debut of the latest Marvel Studios series to come to Disney+, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. Some critics have been able to see the first four episodes of the series already and have posted their initial thoughts on social media.

Below is a round-up of some of the spoiler-free tweets we’ve come across…

It’s safe to say that our own residence Marvel expert, Mack, enjoyed the show quite a bit:

#SheHulk is absolutely hilarious! The new series is completely original and not at all what you expect from the MCU. Tatiana Maslany shines as Jennifer Walters. It has a lot of heart and a great story, but mostly it's going to make you laugh A LOT! pic.twitter.com/TPGa9t6wIQ — LaughingPlace.com (@laughing_place) August 16, 2022

The tone and humor of She-Hulk has been praised by many critics:

It also handles the tone and humor much better than some of the more recent projects. It feels natural and part of the DNA of the show thanks to #SheHulk and its self-awareness/4th wall breaking. The only thing that bums me out is having to wait 5 weeks to watch the next episode. pic.twitter.com/SYfkxgJy4W — Adam Hlaváč (@adamhlavac) August 16, 2022

Saw the first 4 Episodes of #SheHulk AND I LOVE IT!! Jennifer Walter is an amazing addition to the MCU. The shows comedy genuinely has me laughing (especially the 4th wall breaks). I’m mostly loving how fast the story moves. Probably my favorite D+ series in a longgg time!! pic.twitter.com/H98d5WfwDv — Cris Parker (@3CFilmss) August 16, 2022

Your honour, we have a winner! 💪🏼#SheHulkAttorneyAtLaw is incredibly witty and filled with tongue-in-cheek humour. Tatiana Maslany steals the limelight as #SheHulk, and the many cameos in the series are to die for!



We rest our case 💼 pic.twitter.com/T14RI6kysx — GeekCulture.co (@GeekCultureCo) August 16, 2022

The show is “very meta, self-aware and can be crass.”

#SheHulk Attorney at Law is a smart, legal comedy different from any other Marvel TV show or film. We get a front row seat to Jen's journey as part of her inner circle. Very meta, self-aware and can be crass. Grab some pals and laugh! Won't be for everyone & not very kid-friendly pic.twitter.com/YMalJTitaa — Tania Lamb (@LolaLambchops) August 16, 2022

Tatiana Maslaney is getting major credit for her starring role as Jennifer Walters/She-Hulk, in addition to her chemistry with Mark Ruffalo (Bruce Banner):

Tatiana Maslany is great as Jennifer Walters/She Hulk. Also love the chemistry between her and Ruffalo’s Hulk. #SheHulk pic.twitter.com/UIAW39hRK7 — B E A N Z| Credit Your Photographer Please! (@PhotosByBeanz) August 16, 2022

SHE-HULK soars on the strengths of the ever-reliable Tatiana Maslany. She's so ridiculously endearing that it's easy to overlook the show's flaws. There are some clunky visual effects moments and the overall narrative feels unfocused, but it's still hugely entertaining. #SheHulk pic.twitter.com/WLh08ltRO0 — Doug Jamieson (@itsdougjam) August 16, 2022

As a near life-long #SheHulk fan, the new Disney+ series is exactly what I’ve been hoping for. Tatiana Maslany is the Jenn Walters I’ve been dreaming of, and @ChairmanGao’s irreverent storytelling is everything. Cannot wait to see the rest! pic.twitter.com/TGIJOTIIFx — Maggie Boccella 📝 (@maggie_rachael) August 16, 2022

Interestingly, She-Hulk leans into the inner-connectivity of the MCU in a way that other Disney+ shows haven’t:

#SheHulk REALLY leans into the inner-connectivity of the MCU in a way that I’ve been wanting to see from the other Marvel Disney Plus shows. It does it in big ways & subtle ways. As a diehard fan there’s a lot to appreciate. — Matt Ramos (@therealsupes) August 16, 2022

#SheHulk has a surprising amount of ties to the rest of the MCU past and future and some legendary credits scenes on every episode.



It's very easy to get hooked on this show if you like fun. — BD (@BrandonDavisBD) August 16, 2022

While mostly positive, the praise for She-Hulk has not been entirely universal:

I really disliked the first 4 Episodes of #SheHulkAttorneyAtLaw Jennifer Walters (#SheHulk ) makes for an annoyingly unlikable character & makes a complete mockery of the MCU cameos that pop in. I thought it’d be fun / funny. – instead it’s cheap TV, cringe. Marvel has me 😬😳 pic.twitter.com/JMLzzBYFeN — Andy Signore (@andysignore) August 16, 2022

About She-Hulk: Attorney at Law

Directed by Kat Coiro (Episodes 1, 2, 3, 4, 8, 9) and Anu Valia (Episodes 5, 6, 7) with Jessica Gao as head writer, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law follows Jennifer Walters as she navigates the complicated life of a single, 30-something attorney who also happens to be a green 6-foot-7-inch superpowered hulk.

follows Jennifer Walters as she navigates the complicated life of a single, 30-something attorney who also happens to be a green 6-foot-7-inch superpowered hulk. The nine-episode series welcomes a host of MCU vets, including Mark Ruffalo as Smart Hulk, Tim Roth as Emil Blonsky/the Abomination, and Benedict Wong as Wong. The cast also includes Ginger Gonzaga, Josh Segarra, Jameela Jamil, Jon Bass and Renée Elise Goldsberry.

Executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Kat Coiro and Jessica Gao. Co-executive producers are Wendy Jacobson and Jennifer Booth.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law premieres Thursday, August 18th on Disney+.