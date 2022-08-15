Social Reaction Roundup: “She-Hulk: Attorney at Law”

by |
Tags: , , , , , , ,

We are just a few days away from the debut of the latest Marvel Studios series to come to Disney+, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. Some critics have been able to see the first four episodes of the series already and have posted their initial thoughts on social media.

Below is a round-up of some of the spoiler-free tweets we’ve come across…

It’s safe to say that our own residence Marvel expert, Mack, enjoyed the show quite a bit:

The tone and humor of She-Hulk has been praised by many critics:

The show is “very meta, self-aware and can be crass.”

Tatiana Maslaney is getting major credit for her starring role as Jennifer Walters/She-Hulk, in addition to her chemistry with Mark Ruffalo (Bruce Banner):

Interestingly, She-Hulk leans into the inner-connectivity of the MCU in a way that other Disney+ shows haven’t:

While mostly positive, the praise for She-Hulk has not been entirely universal:

About She-Hulk: Attorney at Law

  • Directed by Kat Coiro (Episodes 1, 2, 3, 4, 8, 9) and Anu Valia (Episodes 5, 6, 7) with Jessica Gao as head writer, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law follows Jennifer Walters as she navigates the complicated life of a single, 30-something attorney who also happens to be a green 6-foot-7-inch superpowered hulk.
  • The nine-episode series welcomes a host of MCU vets, including Mark Ruffalo as Smart Hulk, Tim Roth as Emil Blonsky/the Abomination, and Benedict Wong as Wong. The cast also includes Ginger Gonzaga, Josh Segarra, Jameela Jamil, Jon Bass and Renée Elise Goldsberry.
  • Executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Kat Coiro and Jessica Gao. Co-executive producers are Wendy Jacobson and Jennifer Booth.
  • She-Hulk: Attorney at Law premieres Thursday, August 18th on Disney+.
Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now