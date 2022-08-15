Social Reaction Roundup: “She-Hulk: Attorney at Law”

We are just a few days away from the debut of the latest Marvel Studios series to come to Disney+, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. Some critics have been able to see the first four episodes of the series already and have posted their initial thoughts on social media.
Below is a round-up of some of the spoiler-free tweets we’ve come across…
It’s safe to say that our own residence Marvel expert, Mack, enjoyed the show quite a bit:
The tone and humor of She-Hulk has been praised by many critics:
The show is “very meta, self-aware and can be crass.”
Tatiana Maslaney is getting major credit for her starring role as Jennifer Walters/She-Hulk, in addition to her chemistry with Mark Ruffalo (Bruce Banner):
Interestingly, She-Hulk leans into the inner-connectivity of the MCU in a way that other Disney+ shows haven’t:
While mostly positive, the praise for She-Hulk has not been entirely universal:
About She-Hulk: Attorney at Law
- Directed by Kat Coiro (Episodes 1, 2, 3, 4, 8, 9) and Anu Valia (Episodes 5, 6, 7) with Jessica Gao as head writer, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law follows Jennifer Walters as she navigates the complicated life of a single, 30-something attorney who also happens to be a green 6-foot-7-inch superpowered hulk.
- The nine-episode series welcomes a host of MCU vets, including Mark Ruffalo as Smart Hulk, Tim Roth as Emil Blonsky/the Abomination, and Benedict Wong as Wong. The cast also includes Ginger Gonzaga, Josh Segarra, Jameela Jamil, Jon Bass and Renée Elise Goldsberry.
- Executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Kat Coiro and Jessica Gao. Co-executive producers are Wendy Jacobson and Jennifer Booth.
- She-Hulk: Attorney at Law premieres Thursday, August 18th on Disney+.