What’s New This Week – TV + Streaming + Theaters – August 21st-27th

Top 5 of the Week

Cinderella: The Reunion, A Special Edition of 20/20 When: Wednesday, August 23rd at 8/7c on ABC What: In honor of the 25th anniversary of the 1997 remake of Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella , cast members reunite to look back on this beloved film, including Brandy, Whoopi Goldberg, Victor Garber, Bernadette Peters, and Jason Alexander.

Welcome to Wrexham When: Thursday, August 24th at 10/9c on FX What: A new documentary series about the recent purchase of a small town football club in Wales by actors Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds.

Little Demon When: Friday, August 25th at 10/9c on FXX What: Danny DeVito and his real-life daughter Lucy DeVito depict a unique parent/child relationship in this new adult animated series about Satan and his spawn.

Mike When: Friday, August 24th on Hulu What: An unauthorized scripted series about Mike Tyson starring Trevante Rhodes.

The End is Nye When: Friday, August 25th on Peacock What: Bill Nye (the Science Guy)’s new series takes a look at natural disasters and how we can prevent them.



Sunday, August 21st

New TV Shows

Ghosts of Devil's Perch – Series Premiere – 9/8c on Travel Channel – Supernatural – NR Paranormal investigator Dave Schrader, tech expert K.D. Stafford and psychic medium Cindy Kaza head to Butte, Mont., to explore the town's rich history, resolve lingering and unexplained disturbances, and help its residents break free of their fear.

– Series Premiere – 9/8c on Travel Channel – Supernatural – NR House of the Dragon – Series Premiere – 9/8c on HBO Based on George R.R. Martin’s "Fire & Blood," this “Game of Thrones” prequel co-created by George R.R. Martin and Ryan Condal, which is set 300 years before the events of “Game of Thrones,” tells the story of House Targaryen.

– Series Premiere – 9/8c on The Killer Nanny – Special – 9/8c on ID – True-Crime – TV-14 An examination of the trial of Louise Woodward, who was tried for the murder of eight-month-old Matthew Eappen.



New Movies

Big Lies in a Small Town – 8/7c on Lifetime A young mother, Rachel, frantically searches for her teen daughter, Hannah after their car crashed outside of a small town in the middle of nowhere and her daughter goes missing. People die mysteriously in Rachel’s wake as she gets closer to finding out that the small-town doctor kidnapped her daughter. He and his wife never got over the tragic loss of their teen daughter and it turns out that Hannah is the perfect surrogate to take her place. Rachel desperately needs to find and rescue her daughter before she is forced to play this role for the rest of her life! Stars Rhonda Dent, and Kristina Paras.

– 8/7c on The Engagement Plot – 7/6c on UPtv – NR After getting her heart broken on The Price of Love, a wildly popular dating reality show that matches 20-something female contestants with a young, financially successful bachelor, teacher Hanna Knight has returned to her small-town Colorado life and moved on to better things.

– 7/6c on UPtv – NR Groundswell – 9/8c on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries – TV-G On the heels of a personal and professional setback, Chef Emma travels to Hawaii where she meets Ben, a handsome, reclusive surf instructor whose lessons help her to regain her footing. Starring Lacey Chabert and Ektor Rivera.

– 9/8c on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries – TV-G

Monday, August 22nd

New TV Shows

Anne – U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Acorn TV This “painful, tender” (Guardian) 2022 UK drama is about Anne Williams (Maxine Peake, The Village) who lost her 15-year-old-son Kevin in the Hillsborough Disaster- he was one of 96 fans who lost their lives at the 1989 FA Cup semi-final between Liverpool and Nottingham Forest. Anne refused to believe the verdict of accidental death and was determined to discover the truth of what happened in the disaster. Over the next 24 years, Anne tracked down witnesses, sought medical advice, enlisted political support and campaigned tirelessly for new inquests for Kevin and the other victims. This is the story of one mother’s quest for truth and justice.

– U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Bobby and Sophie on the Coast – Series Premiere – 9/8c on Food Network – Reality – TV-G Bobby Flay and his daughter, Sophie, embark on a food tour across the California coastline, on a mission to visit amazing restaurants and inspired chefs.

– Series Premiere – 9/8c on Food Network – Reality – TV-G Kevin Can F**k Himself – Season 2 Premiere – 9/8c on AMC Allison (Emmy winner Annie Murphy) and Patty (Mary Hollis Inboden) must deal with Neil's (Alex Bonifer) discovery of their dark secret, pushing Allison to find a better way out of her marriage to Kevin (Eric Petersen). Allison alters her original escape plan from Kevin. Patty once again agrees to help, but this time, on her own terms.

– Season 2 Premiere – 9/8c on

Tuesday, August 23rd

New TV Shows

Chad and JT Go Deep – Series Premiere – Streaming on Netflix Stoke Lords, Chad Kroeger and JT Parr, take their activism to the streets of Southern California to spread awareness on important issues. But when one of their causes accidentally leads to their cancellation, they use their activism to win back the good graces and trust of the culture.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on Cinderella: The Reunion, A Special Edition of 20/20 – Special – 8/7c on ABC The 25th anniversary celebration of “Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella” will feature members of its all-star cast — Brandy, Whoopi Goldberg, Paolo Montalban, Victor Garber, Bernadette Peters, Jason Alexander and Veanne Cox. Following the news special, The Wonderful World of Disney will air, for the first time on broadcast television in more than two decades, a presentation of the original film (9:00-11:00 p.m. EDT)

– Special – 8/7c on The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf – Special – Streaming on Netflix The world of The Witcher expands in this anime origin story: Before Geralt, there was his mentor Vesemir — a swashbuckling young witcher who escaped a life of poverty to slay monsters for coin. But when a strange new monster begins terrorizing a politically-fraught kingdom, Vesemir finds himself on a frightening adventure that forces him to confront the demons of his past.

– Special – Streaming on

Wednesday, August 24th

New TV Shows

Archer – Season 13 – 10/9c on FXX – Adult Animation – TV-MA Archer is an animated, half-hour comedy that follows Sterling Archer as he navigates the changing landscape of the spy world. This season, Archer and The Agency have been acquired by Fabian Kingsworth and the spy conglomerate known as IIA (International Intelligence Agency). As the gang struggles to find their identity performing odd missions for Fabian, one question arises: will they be able to maintain independence, or will they succumb to their corporate overlords? The series features the voices of H. Jon Benjamin as the world’s greatest spy, “Sterling Archer;” Aisha Tyler as the spy with marital troubles, “Lana Kane;” Judy Greer as the crazy office assistant in search of a special skill, “Cheryl/Carol Tunt;” Chris Parnell as the reliable company-man, “Cyril Figgis;” Amber Nash as the enthusiastic offender, “Pam Poovey;” Adam Reed as the opportunist, “Ray Gillette” and Lucky Yates as the experimenter-in-chief, “Algernop Krieger.” Season 13 also features the voices of guest stars Kenan Thompson, Alison Pill, Christian Slater, Kayvan Novak and Stephen Tobolowsky, to name a few.

– Season 13 – 10/9c on FXX – Adult Animation – TV-MA Bad Hair Day – Series Premiere – 10/9c on TLC – Medical – TV-14 Patients with extreme hair-related medical issues seek out Dr. Angie Phipps, Dr. Meena Singh and Dr. Isha Lopez for life-changing procedures and treatments.

– Series Premiere – 10/9c on TLC – Medical – TV-14 Betraying the Badge – Season 2 Premiere – 9/8c on Vice – True-Crime – TV-14 Harrowing stories of cops who abandon their oath to serve and protect and instead, steal, cheat, and, in some cases, kill; told by the cops who committed the crimes to the whistle blowers, prosecutors, and fellow officers who took them down.

– Season 2 Premiere – 9/8c on Vice – True-Crime – TV-14 Farmhouse Fixer – Season 2 Premiere – 9/8c on HGTV – Lifestyle – TV-G The nostalgia, charm and history behind New England farmhouses are a few of the reasons Jonathan Knight loves to restore old homes. With the help of his designer, Kristina, Jonathan works to keep that history alive by breathing new life into the homes.

– Season 2 Premiere – 9/8c on HGTV – Lifestyle – TV-G In With the Old – Season 2 Premiere – 8/7c on Magnolia – Lifestyle – NR Designers, builders and old-home enthusiasts in small towns and big cities across America reimagine and transform abandoned structures by preserving their historical integrity while giving them new purpose.

– Season 2 Premiere – 8/7c on Magnolia – Lifestyle – NR Lost Ollie – Series Premiere – Streaming on Netflix Lost Ollie is an epic adventure about a lost toy who braves the many dangers of childhood as he searches the countryside to reunite with the boy who lost him; and the story of the boy who lost more than a best friend. It’s a heartwarming tale for the child in us all, remembering those special souls that we’ve lost but who forever changed our lives.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on Mo – Series Premiere – Streaming on Netflix Mo Najjar straddles the line between two cultures, three languages and a ton of bullshit as a Palestinian refugee constantly living one step away from asylum on the path to U.S. citizenship. His family — including his resilient and spiritual mother, sister and older brother — flee to Houston, Texas. Laughing the pain away, Mo learns to adapt to his new world though getting ahead in life comes with several setbacks. The heartfelt comedy is created and executive produced by comedians Mo Amer (The Vagabond, Black Adam) and Ramy Youssef (Ramy, Mr. Robot). The series is executive produced by Ravi Nandan and Hallie Sekoff for A24, Harris Danow (Little Fires Everywhere, Daisy Jones & The Six), Luvh Rakhe (Dave, It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia), and series Director Solvan “Slick” Naim (It’s Bruno!, Snowfall).

– Series Premiere – Streaming on Queer Eye: Brazil – U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Netflix In Queer Eye Brazil, Fred Nicácio (well-being), Guto Requena (design), Rica Benozzati (style), Luca Scarpelli (culture) and Yohan Nicolas (beauty) will forever transform aspects of the lives of some men in the Brazilian version of the original American show that won seven Primetime Emmy Awards®.

– U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Selling the OC – Series Premiere – Streaming on Netflix A fresh set of realtors square off, competing to establish themselves at The Oppenheim Group’s second office on the Orange County coast. Will the pressure prove too much for these agents to handle?

– Series Premiere – Streaming on Under Fire – U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Netflix At East Bank Station, a close-knit team of firefighters must balance a dangerous, high-stress job, personal challenges and professional setbacks.

– U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Watch Out, We're Mad – U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Netflix In this reboot of the 1970s Bud Spencer and Terence Hill film, two brothers estranged for 25 years reunite to reclaim their father's beloved dune buggy.

– U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Welcome to Wrexham – Series Premiere – 10/9c on FX Rob McElhenney (It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia) and Ryan Reynolds (Deadpool) navigate running the 3rd oldest professional football club in the world. Welcome to Wrexham is a docuseries tracking the dreams and worries of Wrexham, a working-class town in North Wales, UK, as two Hollywood stars take ownership of the town’s historic yet struggling football club. In 2020, Rob and Ryan teamed up to purchase the 5th tier Red Dragons in the hopes of turning the club into an underdog story the whole world could root for. The worry? Rob and Ryan have no experience in football or working with each other. From Hollywood to Wales, from the pitch to the locker room, the front office to the pub, Welcome to Wrexham will track Rob and Ryan’s crash course in football club ownership and the inextricably connected fates of a team and a town counting on two actors to bring some serious hope and change to a community that could use it.

– Series Premiere – 10/9c on

New Movies

Katrina Babies – 9/8c on HBO Nearly sixteen years after the disaster of Hurricane Katrina, long after the news cameras have left, an entire generation grapples with the lifelong impact of having their childhood redefined by tragedy. New Orleans filmmaker Edward Buckles Jr., who experienced the fallout of Katrina at age 12, documents the stories of his peers who survived the storm as children, while simultaneously opening a door for his own healing, capturing the spirit and resilience of New Orleans.

– 9/8c on Running with the Devil: The Wild World of John McAfee – Streaming on Netflix He’s the original computer genius gone rogue, inventor of one of the most successful (and most hated) pieces of software of all time: McAfee Anti-Virus. At his peak, John McAfee was worth $100 million. But when his neighbour was murdered, McAfee went on the run – and invited a film crew with him. With access to hundreds of hours of never-before-broadcast footage of McAfee as he’s pursued by the authorities, this is the definitive story of a larger-than-life character, a man who ran for President, escaped from prison multiple times, and claimed to have hacked the world.

– Streaming on

Thursday, August 25th

New TV Shows

Angry Birds: Summer Madness – Season 3 Premiere – Streaming on Netflix Teen birds Red, Chuck, Bomb and Stella are crashing through Camp Splinterwood with their fellow feathered campers for a summer of high-flying hijinks!

– Season 3 Premiere – Streaming on Bargain Mansions – Season 5 Premiere – 9/8c on Magnolia – Lifestyle – TV-G For home restoration expert Tamara Day, the bigger the home, the bigger the challenge. The Kansas City, Missouri, native is passionate about restoring neglected homes and bringing them back to life for new families to love.

– Season 5 Premiere – 9/8c on Magnolia – Lifestyle – TV-G The End is Nye – Series Premiere – Streaming on Peacock THE END IS NYE sends Bill Nye into the most epic global disasters imaginable – both natural and unnatural – and then demystifies them using science to show how we can survive, mitigate, and even prevent them.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on Everything I know About Love – Series Premiere – Streaming on Peacock The central love story of "Everything I Know About Love" is between childhood best friends Maggie and Birdy. But it is also a raucous girl gang show, set in a 2012 London house-share inhabited by four girls – Maggie, Birdy and their mates from university, Amara and Nell. The series is an unflinching deep dive into bad dates, heartaches and humiliations and begs the question: can platonic love survive romantic love as we grow up?

– Series Premiere – Streaming on History 101 – Season 2 Premiere – Streaming on Netflix Infographics and archival footage deliver bite-size history lessons on scientific breakthroughs, social movements and world-changing discoveries.

– Season 2 Premiere – Streaming on House of Ho – Season 2 Premiere – Streaming on HBO Max Follow the lives, loves, and conflicts of the Hos, a wealthy Vietnamese-American family in Houston who’ve built a multimillion-dollar empire. In this unique and wildly entertaining new reality series, power struggles and family drama collide as Binh and Hue, immigrants who proudly achieved the American dream, attempt to control the lives of their adult children Washington and Judy, who find themselves under constant pressure to live up to their parents’ impossible expectations. Along with Washington’s wife Lesley, kooky Aunt Tina, and party girl Cousin Sammy, the Ho household is filled with love, laughter, and of course, designer handbags. Katy Wallin, Stephanie Bloch Chambers, and Nick Lee executive produce the non-fiction series with co-executive producers Amanda Ly and Rosalina Lydster. House of Ho is produced by Wallin Chambers Entertainment in association with Lionsgate Television.

– Season 2 Premiere – Streaming on Little Demon – Series Premiere – 10/9c on FXX – Adult Animation – TV-MA 13 years after being impregnated by Satan, a reluctant mother, Laura, and her Antichrist daughter, Chrissy, attempt to live an ordinary life in Delaware, but are constantly thwarted by monstrous forces, including Satan, who yearns for custody of his daughter's soul. Little Demon features the voices of Aubrey Plaza as “Laura;” Danny DeVito as “Satan;” and Lucy DeVito as their daughter “Chrissy;” with Eugene Cordero recurring as Chrissy’s best friend “Bennigan;” Lennon Parham recurring as Laura’s neighbor “Darlene,” and Michael Shannon recurring as the “Unshaven Man.” Season one also features the voices of guest stars Mel Brooks, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Will Jackson Harper, Pamela Adlon, Rhea Perlman, Shangela, Patrick Wilson, Dave Bautista, June Diane Raphael, Toks Olagundoye, Lamorne Morris and Sam Richardson.

– Series Premiere – 10/9c on FXX – Adult Animation – TV-MA Mike – Series Premiere – Streaming on Hulu From creator/screenwriter Steven Rogers and the team behind I, Tonya and showrunner Karin Gist, executive producer of Our Kind of People, MIKE explores the dynamic and controversial story of Mike Tyson. The 8-episode limited series explores the tumultuous ups and downs of Tyson’s boxing career and personal life – from being a beloved global athlete to a pariah and back again. Focusing the lens on Mike Tyson, the series examines class in America, race in America, fame and the power of media, misogyny, the wealth divide, the promise of the American Dream and ultimately our own role in shaping Mike’s story. MIKE is an unauthorized and no-holds-barred look at the life of Mike Tyson – and it is one wild ride.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on Rilakkuma’s Theme Park Adventure – U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Netflix Welcome back, Rilakkuma! This time, what will happen at a theme park?! Rilakkuma’s new animated series Rilakkuma’s Theme Park Adventure takes to the screen on August 25, 2022! This new stop-motion animation series is written by Makoto Ueda and Takashi Sumita of the theater troupe Europe Kikaku. This series is produced by Dwarf, directed by Masahito Kobayashi of the same studio, and produced by San-X. In addition to Kaoru (voiced by Mikako Tabe), who first appeared in Rilakkuma and Kaoru, Rilakkuma, Korilakkuma, and Kiiroitori go to play at a theme park that is about to close. There, they encounter many events and meet different people in this eight-episode series of 15-minute episodes depicting their active daily lives.

– U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Star Trek: Lower Decks – Season 3 Premiere – Streaming on Paramount+ The Starfleet crew residing in the “lower decks” of the U.S.S. Cerritos includes Ensign Beckett Mariner, voiced by Tawny Newsome; Ensign Brad Boimler, voiced by Jack Quaid; Ensign Tendi, voiced by Noël Wells; and Ensign Rutherford, voiced by Eugene Cordero. The Starfleet characters that comprise the U.S.S. Cerritos’ bridge crew include Captain Carol Freeman, voiced by Dawnn Lewis; Commander Jack Ransom, voiced by Jerry O’Connell; and Doctor T’Ana, voiced by Gillian Vigman.

– Season 3 Premiere – Streaming on

New Movies

That's Amor – Streaming on Netflix After her job and relationship implode on the same day, Sofia starts from scratch — and meets a dashing Spanish chef who might be her missing ingredient.

– Streaming on

Friday, August 26th

New TV Shows

Delhi Crime – Season 2 Premiere – Streaming on Netflix Based on the Nirbhaya case, Delhi Crime follows the Delhi Police investigation into the finding of the men who perpetrated this crime. Fictionalized versions of real events.

– Season 2 Premiere – Streaming on Diary of an Old Home – Series Premiere – Streaming on discovery+ Homeowners offer an intimate look at the original features and modern renovations that make their old homes unique. They also share their passion for understanding and preserving their properties’ hi distinct histories.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on Drive Hard: The Maloof Way – Series Premiere – Streaming on Netflix The Maloofs, a lovable family of gearheads and stunt drivers, use their passion and skill to build car engines and perform wild feats behind the wheel.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on Ludik – U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Netflix The series revolves around Ludik, who appears to be a salt of the earth oke, styling himself as a wholesome family man running a successful furniture business. However, behind the veneer of respectability, Ludik is steeped in the underworld that sees him crossing paths with mobsters and murderers. With his family in turmoil, jail time on the horizon and death imminent, Ludik must rely on both his old and new allies to prevail and save his everything.

– U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Partner Track – Series Premiere – Streaming on Netflix Ingrid Yun, a 1st generation Korean American and the first lawyer in her family, experiences the trials and tribulations of excelling at the prestigious (but old school) law firm, Parsons Valentine. With the support of her friends, she battles through workplace challenges to break through the glass ceiling on her path to become partner. But will her drive and ambition leave room for love?

– Series Premiere – Streaming on Rental Redo – Series Premiere – Streaming on discovery+ Designer Keyanna Bowen has a passion for renovating rental properties, showing you don’t have to spend a lot of money to make a big impact. She reveals cost-saving tips while updating rentals to help tenants feel more at home.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on See – Season 3 Premiere – Streaming on Apple TV+ “See” is set in a brutal and primitive future, hundreds of years after humankind has lost the ability to see. In season three, almost a year has passed since Baba Voss (Jason Momoa) defeated his nemesis brother Edo and bid farewell to his family to live remotely in the forest. But when a Trivantian scientist develops a new and devastating form of sighted weaponry that threatens the future of humanity, Baba returns to Paya in order to protect his tribe once more.

– Season 3 Premiere – Streaming on

New Movies

Breaking – Exclusively in Theaters When Marine Veteran Brian Brown-Easley is denied support from Veterans Affairs, financially desperate and running out of options, he takes a bank and several of its employees hostage, setting the stage for a tense confrontation with the police. Based on the true story.

The Invitation – Exclusively in Theaters A young woman is invited to a lavish wedding at a mysterious mansion in the English countryside where she is seduced by the handsome and duplicitous host. She soon uncovers his sinister intentions, sending her on a horrifying journey of self-discovery and survival.

– Loving Adults – Streaming on Netflix The thin line between love and hate turns deadly when a wife discovers her husband's affair — and they both take extreme measures to get what they want.

– Streaming on Me Time – Streaming on Netflix When a stay-at-home dad finds himself with some “me time” for the first time in years while his wife and kids are away, he reconnects with his former best friend for a wild weekend that nearly upends his life.

– Streaming on Samaritan – Streaming on Prime Video Thirteen-year-old Sam Cleary (Javon “Wanna” Walton) suspects that his mysterious and reclusive neighbor Mr. Smith (Sylvester Stallone) is actually a legend hiding in plain sight. Twenty-five years ago, Granite City’s super-powered vigilante, Samaritan, was reported dead after a fiery warehouse battle with his rival, Nemesis. Most believe Samaritan perished in the fire, but some in the city, like Sam, have hope that he is still alive. With crime on the rise and the city on the brink of chaos, Sam makes it his mission to coax his neighbor out of hiding to save the city from ruin.

– Streaming on Seoul Vibe – Streaming on Netflix Worldwide excitement is escalating in Seoul in the days leading up to the opening of the 1988 Summer Olympics. The fashion is old school, the music is sentimental and the racing is the best in the world. The drivers of the Sanggye-dong Supreme Team receive an offer they can't refuse and become mired in a VIP slush fund investigation.

– Streaming on Three Thousand Years of Longing – Exclusively in Theaters Dr. Alithea Binnie (Tilda Swinton) is an academic – content with life and a creature of reason. While in Istanbul attending a conference, she happens to encounter a Djinn (Idris Elba) who offers her three wishes in exchange for his freedom. This presents two problems. First, she doubts that he is real and second, because she is a scholar of story and mythology, she knows all the cautionary tales of wishes gone wrong. The Djinn pleads his case by telling her fantastical stories of his past. Eventually she is beguiled and makes a wish that surprises them both.

– Ties That Kill – 8/7c on LMN – NR Life with the latest foster family seems good for teenage siblings Darcie and Hannah. However, when Hannah disappears, it's up to younger sister Darcie to solve the mystery — and save the family from dark truths that threaten to destroy everything.

– 8/7c on LMN – NR Untapped: The Story of Lil Baby – Streaming on Prime Video An intimate look at the life of Grammy-winning rapper Dominique Armani Jones (aka Lil Baby), as he navigates his meteoric rise from the West Atlanta streets to the top of the Billboard charts with his roles as devoted father, son, community philanthropist, and powerful voice in the fight for racial justice. Told through previously unseen footage and set to a soundtrack of his biggest hits.

– Streaming on Watcher – Streaming on Shudder As a serial killer stalks the city, a young actress who just moved to town with her boyfriend notices a mysterious stranger watching her from across the street in this terrifying thriller. Starring Maika Monroe (It Follows) and directed by Chloe Okuno (V/H/S/94).

– Streaming on

Saturday, August 27th

New Movies

Bodyguard Seduction – 8/7c on Lifetime Wealthy businesswoman Charly must decide whom to trust when she falls for sexy bodyguard Jonathan who may be involved in a plot to assassinate her. When her life is threatened more than once by a mysterious killer she relies on seduction to find out the truth. Stars Jessica Morris, Ross Jirgl, and Alicia Blasingame.

– 8/7c on Game, Set, Love – 8/7c on Hallmark – TV-G Former tennis pro Taylor reluctantly agrees to coach her friend and the "bad boy of tennis" Will for a mixed doubles tournament only to find there is a lot more to him than she thought. Stars Davida Williams, Richard Harmon and Tracy Austin.

– 8/7c on Hallmark – TV-G

