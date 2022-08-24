Disney+ Watch Guide: August 24th-30th

Disney+ is serving up new episodes of She-Hulk: Attorney At Law and High School Musical: The Musical: The Series this week, alongside a host of new arrivals. Whatever you choose to stream, we hope it’s magical.

New Exclusives – Wednesday, August 24th

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series – "The Real Campers of Shallow Lake"

After promising juicy drama for the "Frozen" documentary, E.J., Carlos and Val come with a Real Housewives-inspired plan: to turn rehearsals into “The Real Campers of Shallow Lake,” complete with fabricated storylines and staged vignettes. But when the fake drama pushes some very real buttons, E.J. realizes that he may have gone too far.

New Exclusives – Thursday, August 25th

She-Hulk: Attorney At Law – Episode 2

In Marvel Studios’ “She-Hulk: Attorney at Law,” Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany)—an attorney specializing in superhuman-oriented legal cases—must navigate the complicated life of a single, 30-something who also happens to be a green 6-foot-7-inch superpowered hulk.

New on Disney+ – Wednesday, August 24th

black-ish

The 8th and final season of ABC’s hit comedy from Kenya Barris makes its Disney+ debut.

Eureka!

Episodes 7-10 of Disney Junior’s brand-new series about a prehistoric inventor are now streaming.

Chibi Tiny Tales

Disney Channel applies the chibi treatment to hit animated shows in Season 2 of this shorts series.

New on Disney+ – Friday, August 26th

Doc McStuffins: The Doc is 10!

Celebrate the 10th anniversary of this Disney Junior hit series in this musical special featuring real medical professionals Dr. Myiesha Taylor, MD and Mark Lee, RN.

Library Highlights

80th Anniversary – Saludos Amigos

The first package feature released from Walt Disney’s South America goodwill tour was released on August 25th, 1942, starring Donald Duck and Goofy in a comedic travelogue.

65th Anniversary – Perri

The first and only True-Life Fantasy film was released on August 28th, 1957, based on a book by Felix Salten, author of Bambi.