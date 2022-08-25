Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 117: The Rise of Skywalker with Nick Tierce

Who’s the Bossk? – A Star Wars Podcast from Laughing Place #117: The Rise of Skywalker with Nick Tierce
Date: August 25th, 2022 (recorded August 24th)
“Who’s the Bossk?” concludes its series on the Disney-era Star Wars films by welcoming guest Nick Tierce of HollowMedium.com to discuss J.J. Abrams’s 2019 film Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. Plus this week’s Star Wars headlines and more!
