Who Are the Mysterious Thugs in This Week’s “She-Hulk: Attorney at Law?”

To this point, Marvel’s She-Hulk: Attorney at Law has been a lot of fun but hasn’t given us a ton in the way of references to the larger Marvel Universe. This week’s episode expanded the scope a bit, particularly with the appearance of some new characters.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Spoilers ahead!

The end of this week’s episode sees She-Hulk get attacked by some seemingly nameless street thugs wielding some colorful and glowy weapons. She easily dispatches them, making us think they aren’t much more than a one off appearance. But these character might just have a much bigger role to play.

So who are these mystery thugs? They appear to be the MCU’s version of The Wrecking Crew and that is essentially confirmed when one of the members is referred to as Thunderball. The Wrecking Crew is a group of construction-themed criminals wielding enchanted weapons. I know, it sounds corny, but believe it or not, these guys are actually fairly heavy hitters in the Marvel Comics. They’ve taken on the Hulk, Thor and even the Avengers as a whole.

The team has included many members over the years, but the mainstays are Wrecker, Piledriver, Bulldozer and the aforementioned Thunderball. They’re big, bruising villains with a whole lot of muscle and not much brain to speak of. Clearly, their looks are a bit different in this series, but they could certainly make for some formidable opponents for She-Hulk in the future.

It also appears they have a pretty big role to play in this series. Their attack on She-Hulk wasn’t without purpose. It appears they were trying to get a sample of her blood, which we know would help them to potentially create more hulks in the future. They also appear to be working for someone, as the leader points out that their boss isn’t going to be happy. That makes for an interesting future reveal. Who is pulling their strings and trying to create more hulks?

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is now streaming on Disney+.