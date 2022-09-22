We’re just eight days away from the premiere of Hocus Pocus 2 (streaming on Disney+) and everyone is excited for the new film, even RSVLTS (The Roosevelts)! The company is giving fans a blast from the past and celebrating the original movie with a three pattern collection available in adult and ladies cut styles.

You have every intention of running amcuk (amcuk, amuck) this fall, but you want to be fashionable when you do. Good news friends, RSVLTS has the perfect solution with their new Hocus Pocus inspired designs that launched today.

inspired designs that launched today. Whether you’re a fan of Sanderson Sisters Winifred, Mary, and Sarah or find yourself siding with the poor undead Billy Butcherson, you can show your support for the cult classic thanks to RSVLTS’ mystical collection.

Dark blacks, enchanting purples, soft blues and foggy clouds set the background for this series and pay tribute to the characters, icons and even the “Booooook” that have captured the hearts of Hocus Pocus fans and become Halloween staples in their own right.

collection As always, these shirt styles are traditional button down, made with KUNUFLEX stretch material and come in sizes XS-4XL ($70).

Boooooooooook

“Given to her by the Devil himself, Winifred's famous Spell Book contains all of her most powerful and evil spells. Luckily for you, this button down is made from our soft and stretchy KUNUFLEX™ material, not bound by human skin.”

Billy’s Graveyard Shift

“Poor Billy Butcherson. The guy just wanted to have a long, peaceful slumber, but instead he's awoken by an angry ex who makes him do her dirty work and all he gets for it is a popped-off head and a few missing fingers. He deserved better. Phew, waited centuries to say that. This dark button down, dedicated to everyone's favorite maggoty malfeasance slash good zombie, will make you the hit of the graveyard and beyond.”

The Sanderson Brew

“‘SISTAAAAS!!!’ The Sanderson sisters—the queens of spells, potions, and flying around on broomsticks (and the occasional vacuum cleaner)—are back in action on this illustration style button down! Featuring Winifred, Sarah, Mary, and all the goodies they can fit in a cottage from their Black Flame Candle to their cauldron and their beloved boooook, this shirt is the most devilishly spooky design this side of Salem.”

