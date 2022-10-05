Disney+ Watch Guide: October 5th-11th

Walt Disney’s classic TV series Zorro swishes his way onto Disney+ just in time for the show’s 65th anniversary. It’s one of many new releases this week, and you can see all of them right here in our watch guide. Whatever you choose to stream, we hope it’s magical.

New Exclusives – Wednesday, October 5th

Shipwreck Hunters Australia – All Episodes Available

A unique team of adventurous divers and underwater filmmakers are joined by expert maritime archaeologists on the hunt for long-lost shipwreck secrets. Led by an obsessed salty captain, the missions combine new evidence, archival research and all-out adventure. Shipwreck Hunters Australia is a fresh and vibrant journey into the mysterious past in one of the most stunning places on Earth. In each episode the team embarks on an epic expedition to a remote location off the vast coast of Western Australia. The plan is to uncover long-lost shipwreck secrets in the hope of making some world-first discoveries. More than that, the journeys are also about the unique wildlife that call the waters of Western Australia home and the stunning landscapes that sprawl as far as the eye can see. Shipwreck Hunters Australia is a vibrant journey into the mysterious past led by modern day ocean explorers.

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers – “Out of Bounds”

Training kicks into high gear at EPIC, where cutting edge technology meets physical drills and mental conditioning to push campers to the brink. Evan is all in and determined to prove himself to Coach Cole while Sofi may be going in another direction. Alex wants to inject some summer fun into the mix and goes head-to-head with Cole over his program. An overwhelmed Nick begins to question his future here.

Andor – Episode 5

The “Andor” series will explore a new perspective from the Star Wars galaxy, focusing on Cassian Andor’s journey to discover the difference he can make. The series brings forward the tale of the burgeoning rebellion against the Empire and how people and planets became involved. It’s an era filled with danger, deception and intrigue where Cassian will embark on the path that is destined to turn him into a rebel hero.

New Exclusives – Thursday, October 6th

She-Hulk: Attorney At Law – Episode 8

In Marvel Studios’ “She-Hulk: Attorney at Law,” Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany)—an attorney specializing in superhuman-oriented legal cases—must navigate the complicated life of a single, 30-something who also happens to be a green 6-foot-7-inch superpowered hulk.

New Exclusives – Friday, October 7th

Werewolf by Night

On a dark and somber night, a secret cabal of monster hunters emerge from the shadows and gather at the foreboding Bloodstone Temple following the death of their leader. In a strange and macabre memorial to the leader’s life, the attendees are thrust into a mysterious and deadly competition for a powerful relic—a hunt that will ultimately bring them face to face with a dangerous monster. Inspired by horror films of the 1930s and 1940s, the chilling special aims to evoke a sense of dread and the macabre, with plenty of suspense and scares along the way as we explore a new corner of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. “Werewolf by Night” is directed by Michael Giacchino and stars Gael Garcia Bernal, Laura Donnelly and Harriet Sansom Harris.

New Exclusives – Monday, October 10th

Dancing with the Stars – Episode 4 “Disney+ Night” – Live at 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT

“Dancing with the Stars” is the hit series hosted by supermodel and businesswoman Tyra Banks and actor and television personality Alfonso Ribeiro in which celebrities are paired with trained ballroom dancers to compete in themed choreographed dance routines that are judged by a panel of renowned ballroom experts, including Len Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough.

New on Disney+ – Wednesday, October 5th

Zorro

The first two seasons of Walt Disney’s classic adventure series arrive on Disney+ in glorious black & white.

The Simpsons

The most recent season (number 33) includes more Springfield mirth and merriment, plus a musical episode!

World of Flavor with Big Moe Cason

National Geographic’s newest culinary season explores the origins of barbeque and how it varies by region.

Zombies: Addison’s Monster Mystery

This animated short series finds Addison hosting a Halloween ball.

Spidey and His Amazing Friends

The first four episodes of Season 2 swing onto Disney+.

Puppy Dog Pals

Bingo and Rolly have some Halloween fun in “The Pumpkin King/The Elf Who Halloween’d” (Season 5, Episode 15).

New on Disney+ – Friday, October 7th

Calling All the Monsters Music Video

Thrii (China Anne McClain, Sierra McClain, and Lauryn McClain) perform their spooky hit single from Disney Channel’s Under Wraps, a remake of China Anne McClain’s solo single of the same name.

Drumline

Nick Cannon and Zoe Saldana star in this 20th Century Fox film about a college student who shakes things up when he joins the drum section.

Library Highlights

65th Anniversary – Zorro

Disney+ added the first two seasons of Zorro just in time for its anniversary, having premiered on October 10th, 1957 on ABC.

10th Anniversary – Frankenweenie

Tim Burton adapted his live-action short into a stop-motion animated feature on October 5th, 2012.