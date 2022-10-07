TV Recap: “Alaska Daily” – ‘Pilot’ Episode (ABC)

Eileen Fitzgerald (Hilary Swank) is a prolific reporter who is working on an explosive expose about the soon to be Secretary of Defense. With a willing source and documentation, Fitzgerald publishes the story. Problems begin the day after publication. The target of her story claims her proof is forged. Eileen’s paper wants to take a step back, but she is adamant that she is right. Soon stories are being circulated about Eileen and her abusive behavior. Now she has become the story.

Four months later, Eileen is alone in her apartment working on a book about her story, when Stanley Cornik (Jeff Perry) arrives with an offer. Eileen has become persona non grata at her paper, and Stanley sees this as an opportunity for Eileen to get back in the game, with a compelling story.

Stanley wants Eileen to join his paper and take up an investigative story about a murdered indigenous woman. The story is appealing to Eileen, and though she has her doubts, Eileen is soon on a plane to Alaska.

Met at the airport by Gabriel (Pablo Castelblanco) Eileen quickly adjusts to her new home. Her paper is run out of a strip mall, and when she is introduced to the rest of the reporting staff, some are less than enthused with Eileen’s arrival.

Her initial approach to investigating the death of the indigenous woman is met with failure. Stanley pairs Eileen with Roz Friendly (Grace Dove). Roz is annoyed at seeing Eileen take over the case but agrees to work with her because Stanley promises that this story won’t get buried.

Eileen and Roz meet with the mother of the victim, and thanks to Roz’s truth about her own experiences, a connection is formed. The mother agrees to help them and tells both reporters that her daughter didn’t have her crutches when they found her body. The fact that the victim was reliant on crutches is brand new information and negates any theory that the deceased walked out to the tundra and died from suicide.

Back in the newsroom, with some help from Eileen, a new reporter with the paper, Jieun (Ami Park) breaks a huge story about a prominent citizen. When Jieun confronts him for a comment, she is left wondering if she should write her story. Convinced by the everyone including a pep talk from Eileen, she writes her story that makes the front page.

Eileen is making a difference, but after her talk with Jieun in the parking lot, she must lean against a car because she fears she might be having a panic attack.

Bill’s Perspective:

This was a fantastic pilot episode. Not only does Alaska Daily introduce us to our lead actor, and show us how complicated but intelligent she is, we also meet the rest of the main characters and get some great details which makes us get invested in their stories.

Hilary Swank is excellent as Eileen. She’s tough, a bit abrasive, but likable. She just wants to do her job, and in surviving a plethora of sexist misogyny, Eileen has a very thick skin, and a strong personality. She fails to see how her approach can rub people the wrong way. Eileen is flawed but she is determined to get the truth. What more could anyone ask for from a lead character. I love the fact that when Gabriel gives Eileen the sleep mask, her look of discontent is quickly replaced with Eileen waking up with the sleep mask on. It proves that Eileen may have a tough exterior, but she’s sensible.

Jeff Perry is brilliant as Stanley. Grace Dove is the perfect match to Swank’s Eileen, and the innocence of Ami Park’s Jieun is the perfect addition to a newsroom of veterans. The supporting cast, from Matt Malloy, Meredith Holzman, Craig Frank, and Pablo Castelblanco makes this a show worth watching.