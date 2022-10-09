Disney Munchling Plush Characters Available at Walt Disney World

Disney Munchlings Plush characters have arrived at Walt Disney World. They can be found at the Emporium in the Magic Kingdom.
What’s Available:
Mickey Mouse Cinnamon Bun Disney Munchlings Scented Plush:
- $34.99
- See the adorable Mickey Mouse smiling and winking as a cinnamon bun.
- He is covered in a polyester fabric with a tan face and pink cheeks.
- You can see the white icing dripping down his head with his cinnamon bun hat.
- This is part of the Disney Munchlings Baked Treats Scented Plush Collection and is stuffed with scented pellets.
Minnie Mouse Strawberry Cupcake Disney Munchlings Scented Plush:
- $34.99
- The lovable Minnie Mouse is dressed up as a strawberry cupcake.
- Her pale pink face along with her big brown eyes, works perfectly as she is covered in chocolate covered fabric.
- The top half has pink and red sprinkles as she sits on a decorated cupcake wrapper
- Her hat is pink icing with polka dots which is iconic for her look.
- She has a strawberry scent.
Stitch Pineapple Upside-Down Cake Disney Munchlings Scented Plush:
- $34.99
- Stitch has been turned into a pineapple upside-down cake.
- He's covered in peach-colored fabric with spots.
- On top, there is a pineapple ring with a cherry.
- He has a strong pineapple scent.
Baymax Toasted S’more Disney Munchlings Scented Plush:
- $34.99
- For those who love s'mores, you will want the Baymax Toasted S’more Disney Munchlings Scented Plush.
- Baymax is sitting between two graham crackers and covered with a light blue fabric and melted chocolate dripping down from the top.
Winnie the Pooh Honey Cake Disney Munchlings Scented Plush
- $34.99
- Since we all know Winnie the Pooh loves honey, he makes a perfect honey cake.
- You'll see his signature yellow fur with red paint highlights and white swirl icing.
