Comic Review – “Venom #11” is a Slow Build to a Very Interesting Start of a New Arc
The venom symbiote has a complicated history. From Peter Parker to Eddie Brock to about a dozen other hosts to Eddie again and finally to Eddie’s son, Dylan, it’s been a wild ride for the alien creature. And now, things are going to get even more complicated as we enter Venomworld. “Venom #11″ starts an exciting new arc for the fan-favorite character as we continue to wonder exactly where Eddie Brock is. His absence makes for a terrifying adventure for Dylan after a vicious attack has left him and Venom in a very difficult situation. After an attack from Bedlam left Dylan unconscious and bleeding out, Venom had to make a very difficult decision with the Life Foundation bearing down on them. The result is Eddie’s consciousness now being trapped inside Venomworld, which makes for a dangerous journey. Meanwhile, in the real world, Sleeper is still at work trying to protect Dylan. Things look bad for the symbiote but luckily he has a “sleeper agent” still in play. Someone from the fight against Carnage might just have a role to play in the next chapter for the symbiotes. The table is set and tension is starting to build as the world of the symbiotes is in for a big shakeup. But what role with Dylan Brock have to play and, perhaps more importantly, where is Eddie Brock? “Venom #11″ gets off to a bit of a slow start as it lays the groundwork for this big and potentially slightly confusing story. If you are someone who wants your comics to be loaded with action from cover to cover, this may not be one that excites you. This book is much more story driven than anything else as it sets the stage for something much bigger. It does however deliver a very strong finish. There still isn’t a ton of action but rather the promise of some in the future. There is also a very exciting twist and a whole lot of questions that readers are going to want the answers to wit the rest of this series. For newer readers looking to pick up their first Venom title, this is anything but a good jumping on point. There is a ton of context (some of which I’ve alluded to) that is needed to understand exactly what is going on here. Even starting with the first title in this series from Ram V and Al Ewing wouldn’ quite do the trick. There are years of Venom stories that go into this issue and the subsequent story arc. One thing anyone can enjoy though is the awesome visuals provided here by artist Bryan Hitch. Venomworld makes for some great dark imagery and the little bit of action we do get to see here is both brilliant and horrifying. Venom fns will be delighted by these images. You can check out “Venom #11″ now.