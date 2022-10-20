Christmas 2022: Countdown to Your Favorite Winter Holiday with These Disney Themed Advent Calendars

Ho ho ho, the holidays are on the way and counting down to favorite festivities is always fun. This year, let Disney, Marvel, Star Wars and more help you check off the days with a variety of fun Advent Calendars.

The excitement surrounding the holidays is growing as more and more retailers start rolling out their seasonal offerings and exclusives.

One of our favorite ways to prepare for festive fun is with Advent Calendars that offer 12 or 24 day countdowns with small gifts to be unveiled each day. In some cases, these little gifts are standalone offerings while others help to make up a larger item.

Either way, you’ll have a blast uncovering a new treat as your favorite holiday gets closer.

We’ve rounded up a handful of the new and returning Advent Calendars available at various retailers. This list includes: Droid Factory Minnie Mouse nuiMOs Funko Mystery Pins LEGO Encanto And More!

Prices range from $29.99-$245.00. Links to the Star Wars Christmas Collection can be found below.

shopDisney

Minnie Mouse The Twelve Days of Christmas Advent Calendar for Girls – $34.99

Disney nuiMOs 12-Day Advent Calendar – $149.99

Star Wars Droid Factory Advent Calendar – $69.99

Disney 24-Day Holiday Countdown Calendar Mystery Pin Set 2022 – Limited Release – $245.00

Entertainment Earth

LEGO Marvel Super Heroes Guardians of the Galaxy Advent Calendar 2022 – $44.99

Disney Classic 2022 Pocket Pop! Advent Calendar – $49.99

Encanto Casa Madrigal Advent Calendar – $39.99

The Nightmare Before Christmas Blacklight 13 Day Advent Calendar – $29.99

Amazon

Disney Junior Advent Calendar, 32 pieces, figures, decorations, and stickers, by Just Play – $31.99

NATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC Science Advent Calendar 2022 – $39.99

NATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC Advent Calendar 2022 – Rocks, Minerals & Fossils Advent Calendar – $29.99

Bluey Advent Calendar – $24.99 and up

