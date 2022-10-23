Game Review – “Yahtzee: Disney Hocus Pocus” by The Op

The Sanderson Sisters are brewing up trouble with their cauldron of sickening ingredients in Yahtzee: Disney Hocus Pocus. The classic dice game gets a Halloween twist in this new edition, which replaces the traditional cup with a themed cauldron. The neon green dice still have numbers, but they correspond to a different ingredient from the Life Potion in the original film. Are you ready to take your favorite dice game into spooky season?

Gameplay in this licensed edition from The Op is the same, with the theming of all of the components changing. In addition to new designs for the cup and dice, the scoring sheets include a watermark of the Sanderson Sisters using the same cartoony artwork on the box. The box includes a pad of double-sided score sheets, giving players lots of games before they run out. This edition also comes with a small pencil.

The dice icons are included on the scoring sheet, with the following symbols matching a Life Potion ingredient:

1 – Oil of Boil

2 – Dead Man’s Toes

3 – Newt Saliva

4 – Dash of Pox

5 – Herb That’s Red

6 – Thine Own Tongue

That should all sound familiar as it’s directly from the film’s prologue, where Winnifred Sanderson calls out the instructions to Mary and Sarah:

“Mix blood of owl with the herb that's red.

Turn three times, pluck a hair from my head.

Add a dash of pox and a dead man's toe.

Green newt saliva.

One thing more, and all is done.

Add a bit of thine own tongue.”

Recommended for ages 8 and up, Yahtzee incorporates math skills in addition to strategy as you play through 13 turns. On your turn, you can use the cauldron to shake and roll the dice up to 3 times, leaving out any keepers in your effort to create scorable combinations. At the end of the game, the scores are tallied up and the player with the most points wins. The titular “Yahtzee” occurs when a player gets 5 of a kind, which nets a lot of bonus points.

Yahtzee has remained eternally popular not only for being fun and easy to play, but also because it’s one of the rare games that can be played solo. There’s also no limit to how many players can join, so the fun never has to stop. With Yahtzee: Disney Hocus Pocus, you can imagine yourself as one of the Sanderson Sisters trying to assemble their potion to stay young and beautiful forever.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)