What’s New This Week – TV + Streaming + Theaters – October 23rd-29th

In the mood for something new? Here’s your guide to all of the new TV shows and movies this week, spread across all networks, streamers, and a few nationwide theatrical releases. As always, this week kicks off with my personal top 5. Whatever you choose to watch, I hope you have a great week!

Top 5 of the Week

Guillermo Del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities When: Tuesday, October 25th on Netflix What: Guillermo del Toro’s new anthology series tells stories that are creepy, macabre, and grotesque.

The Mysterious Benedict Society When: Wednesday, October 26th on Disney+ What: Tony Hale returns in Season 2 of the midcentury mystery series based on the popular novels of the same name.

Tales of the Jedi When: Wednesday, October 26th on Disney+ What: A new Star Wars

Wendell & Wild When: Friday, October 28th on Netflix What: Keegan-Michael Key and Jordan Peele voice two demons in a new spooky stop-motion animated film from Henry Selick ( The Nightmare Before Christmas, Coraline) .

Louis Armstrong's Black & Blues When: Friday, October 28th on Apple TV+ What: A new documentary film about the life of the legendary jazz musician.



Sunday, October 23rd

New TV Shows

The BMF Documentary: Blowing Money Fast – Series Premiere – 10/9c on STARZ "BMF: Blowing Money Fast" is a docuseries about the Black Mafia Family, who built one of the largest American cocaine empires.

– Series Premiere – 10/9c on Doctor Who: The Power of the Doctor – Special – 5/4c on BBC America – Sci-Fi – TV-PG The Thirteenth Doctor must fight for her very existence, against her deadliest enemies.

– Special – 5/4c on BBC America – Sci-Fi – TV-PG The Freeway Killer: Lost Murder Tapes – Special – 9/8c on ID – Documentary – NR In the Summer of 1979, bodies of young boys and men started showing up that were sexually assaulted, mutilated and dumped along California's freeways. ID explores the horrific murder in The Freeway Killer: Lost Murder Tapes, in which never before heard interviews with the killer will be revealed. Most of the victims were hitchhikers. Some are young gay men, arriving in Los Angeles to join the budding activist movements of the time. Without today's DNA technology, investigators raced tirelessly to find a suspect as the bodies piled up. Alongside them was LA street reporter Dave Lopez, whose involvement in the case leads him to face the dilemma of a lifetime. Four decades later, the lost confession tapes allow psychologists to analyze the mind of this sick serial killer, William Bonin, who had been paroled twice after being convicted as a sex offender prior to the murders.

– Special – 9/8c on ID – Documentary – NR Franco Escamilla: Eavesdropping – Special – Streaming on Netflix Franco Escamilla takes the stage in California for a comedy special filled with humorous observations on gossiping, the pandemic and airport experiences.

– Special – Streaming on To Your Eternity – Season 2 U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Crunchyroll – Anime – TV-MA In the beginning, an "orb" is cast unto Earth. "It" can do two things: change into the form of the thing that stimulates "it"; and come back to life after death. "It" morphs from orb to rock, then to wolf, and finally to boy, but roams about like a newborn who knows nothing. As a boy, "it" becomes Fushi. Through encounters with human kindness, Fushi not only gains survival skills, but grows as a "person". But his journey is darkened by the inexplicable and destructive enemy Nokker, as well as cruel partings with the people he loves.

– Season 2 U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Crunchyroll – Anime – TV-MA The Toys That Built America – Season 2 Premiere – 9/8c on History – Documentary – NR Against the backdrop of major events in American history like the Civil War and the Great Depression, “The Toys that Built America” shares a different story—one that brings new products and nostalgic toys to the forefront as driving forces behind untold cultural and economic shifts. The four-part docuseries showcases visionaries such as the Parker Brothers, Milton Bradley and Ruth Handler who transformed a small toy company into the billion-dollar empire now known as Mattel®. It reveals the little-known stories behind groundbreaking innovations like the Frisbee® and accidental discoveries like how the Slinky® was created. Additionally, the docuseries unveils competitive rivalries between iconic brands that changed the fabric of our nation forever. Blending dramatic reenactments and archival footage with interviews from experts, biographers, and others, “The Toys That Built America” brings to life the surprising tales of the men and women who created some of America’s most beloved and enduring toys, including Silly Putty, Monopoly, Barbie, G.I. Joe, and other famous classics.

– Season 2 Premiere – 9/8c on History – Documentary – NR

New Movies

A Kismet Christmas – 8/7c on Hallmark Sarah is a children’s book author who returns to her hometown, where she reconnects with her family and Travis, her teenage crush. She soon discovers that a long-held family legend might actually be true. Starring Sarah Ramos, Carlo Marks and Marilu Henner.

– 8/7c on Star-Crossed Romance – 7/6c on UPtv – NR After a disagreement between her son and another student, single-mother Piper is teamed up with that student’s handsome single-father to stage the school play, Romeo and Juliet. Piper must get past her ego, face her feelings, and figure out how to operate a hot-glue gun – all before opening night!

– 7/6c on UPtv – NR

Monday, October 24th

New TV Shows

The Surreal Life – Series Premiere – 9/8c on VH1 – Competition – TV-14 Eight stars, including Dennis Rodman, Stormy Daniels and Frankie Muniz, step away from celebrity life, move into a house together and learn about one another — and themselves.

– Series Premiere – 9/8c on VH1 – Competition – TV-14

New Movies

The Chalk Line – Streaming on Netflix After a couple finds a traumatized child of unknown origins, wife Paula must decipher the girl's strange behaviors to unlock her identity and dark past.

– Streaming on

Tuesday, October 25th

New TV Shows

Barbie Epic Road Trip – Special – Streaming on Netflix In this interactive adventure, Barbie goes on a cross-country trek with friends and makes big decisions about the future.

– Special – Streaming on The Boulet Brothers' Dragula: Titans – Series Premiere – Streaming on Shudder Hosted and created by the Boulet Brothers, “The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula: Titans” is a nine-episode spin-off series starring some of the most popular drag icons from the show’s previous seasons competing in a grand championship of drag artistry and shocking physical challenges for a $100,000 grand prize, the headlining spot on the upcoming world tour and the first ever “Dragula Titans” crown and title. Guest Judges include Elvira, Harvey Guillen, Justin Simien, David Dastmalchian, Poppy, Alaska, Katya, Joe Bob Briggs, Bonnie Aarons, Barbara Crampton, and more.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on Fortune Feimster: Good Fortune – Special – Streaming on Netflix Getting a mind-blowing butt massage. Fortune Feimster shares uproarious stories from her life in this stand-up special.

– Special – Streaming on Guillermo Del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities – Series Premiere – Streaming on Netflix In CABINET OF CURIOSITIES, acclaimed Academy Award-winning filmmaker and creator, executive producer and co-showrunner Guillermo del Toro has curated a collection of unprecedented and genre-defining stories meant to challenge our traditional notions of horror. From macabre to magical, gothic to grotesque or classically creepy, these eight equally sophisticated and sinister tales (including two original stories by del Toro) are brought to life by a team of writers and directors personally chosen by del Toro.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on Karen Pirie – U.S. Premiere – Streaming on BritBox – Mystery – NR Starring Lauren Lyle (Outlander) and adapted by Emer Kenny (Father Brown) from the celebrated crime writer Val McDermid’s best-selling series of novels, the drama centers on DS Karen Pirie (Lyle), a truly contemporary and brilliant young Scottish detective with a quick mouth and tenacious desire for the truth. In this opening story, based on the first Karen Pirie novel A Distant Echo, newly promoted Karen is tasked with reopening a murder investigation that has been the subject of a controversial true crime podcast. When teenage barmaid Rosie Duff was found brutally murdered in a St. Andrew's graveyard in 1996, suspicion fell on the three students who discovered her body. But with a lack of forensic evidence, no charges were brought and the investigation floundered. Twenty-five years on, someone is willing to risk everything to keep the secrets surrounding the case hidden. Do the three men know more than they previously revealed? How flawed was the original investigation? And can Karen uncover the truth of what happened to Rosie that fateful night?

– U.S. Premiere – Streaming on BritBox – Mystery – NR

Wednesday, October 26th

New TV Shows

The Mysterious Benedict Society – Season 2 Premiere – Streaming on Disney+ This season, Reynie, Sticky, Kate and Constance, the four gifted orphans who were recruited by the eccentric Mr. Benedict, embark on another mission to save the world from the nefarious plans of his twin brother Dr. L.D. Curtain. When the kids discover that Mr. Benedict and Number Two have been kidnapped, they must piece together the riddles and clues within a perilous scavenger hunt set by Mr. Benedict to foil Curtain’s latest scheme. Relying on only their wits, intellect, and empathy, the charming group of misfits embark on a globe-trotting adventure by air, land, sea and pie truck, calling upon their special skills to solve the mysteries and rescue their lost comrades. Along the way, the kids experience the growing pains that come along with being part of their new “found family,” while remaining true to their unique selves. In the process, they discover what true happiness really means.

– Season 2 Premiere – Streaming on Property Brothers: Forever Home – Season 7 Premiere – 9/8c on HGTV – Lifestyle – TV-G During the season-premiere episode, the Brothers help a couple update a property that's been in their family for generations. While it's filled with sentimental memories of family parties and holiday gatherings, the home hasn't been remodeled since the ‘80s. It needs major updates so the couple can host celebrations of their Hispanic heritage, as well as create special moments of their own.

– Season 7 Premiere – 9/8c on HGTV – Lifestyle – TV-G Sherman's Showcase – Season 2 Premiere – 7:30/6:30c on IFC – Variety – TV-MA A sketch variety show like none before, Sherman's Showcase travels through time via music and clips drawn from the forty-year library of a legendary (fictional) musical variety show. Inspired by shows like "Solid Gold," and "Soul Train."

– Season 2 Premiere – 7:30/6:30c on IFC – Variety – TV-MA Sumo Do, Sumo Don't – U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Disney+ Ryota Moriyama, a senior at Kyoritsu University, receives a job offer at a first-rate company but gets dumped by Saki Nishino. His professor tells him that he can graduate on the condition that he joins the sumo club and competes in at least one match. With only a single member, Honoka Oba, for the past two years, the sumo club is on the brink of collapse. In order to graduate, Ryota endures Honoka's strict training methods and starts to recruit other members.

– U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Tales of the Jedi – Series Premiere – Streaming on Disney+ Six brand-new animated shorts featuring parables built around Jedi from the prequel era. Journey into the lives of two distinctly different Jedi—Ahsoka Tano and Count Dooku—each will be put to the test as they make choices that will define their destinies. The series is created by executive producer Dave Filoni, with Carrie Beck and Athena Portillo serving as executive producers.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on

New Movies

Fugitive: The Curious Case of Carlos Ghosn – Streaming on Netflix How do you go from being one of the most revered CEOs of the car industry to being jailed in Japan, escape in a box and end up a fugitive with an international arrest warrant? This story is told by Ghosn's closest collaborators and relatives. Success, hubris, paranoia, and the dark secrets behind his rise and fall. A tale of our times.

– Streaming on The Good Nurse – Streaming on Netflix Amy, a compassionate nurse and single mother struggling with a life-threatening heart condition, is stretched to her physical and emotional limits by the hard and demanding night shifts at the ICU. But help arrives when Charlie, a thoughtful and empathetic fellow nurse, starts at her unit. While sharing long nights at the hospital, the two develop a strong and devoted friendship, and for the first time in years, Amy truly has faith in her and her young daughters’ future. But after a series of mysterious patient deaths sets off an investigation that points to Charlie as the prime suspect, Amy is forced to risk her life and the safety of her children to uncover the truth. A gripping thriller based on true events, THE GOOD NURSE is directed by Academy Award nominee Tobias Lindholm, written by Academy Award nominee Krysty Wilson-Cairns, and stars Academy Award winners Jessica Chastain as Amy Loughren and Eddie Redmayne as Charles Cullen, as well as Nnamdi Asomugha, Noah Emmerich, and Kim Dickens.

– Streaming on Hellhole – Streaming on Netflix In 1987 Poland, a police officer investigating mysterious disappearances infiltrates a remote monastery — and discovers a dark truth about its clergy.

– Streaming on Robbing Mussolini – Streaming on Netflix An ambitious heist movie, full of action and humour. The film is directed by Renato de Maria and stars Pietro Castellitto, Matilda De Angelis and Isabella Ferrari.

– Streaming on A Tree of Life: The Pittsburgh Synagogue Shooting – 9/9c on HBO On October 27, 2018, a gunman opened fire inside a Pittsburgh synagogue, killing eleven people as they prayed, in what would become the deadliest antisemitic attack in American history. A TREE OF LIFE: THE PITTSBURGH SYNAGOGUE SHOOTING is a deeply personal portrait of the survivors, victims and their family members, who share their harrowing first-hand accounts of the impact of the shooting on the community. HBO Documentary Films in association with Ruby River Productions, Incognegro Productions and St. Marks Productions presents A TREE OF LIFE: THE PITTSBURGH SYNAGOGUE SHOOTING. Directed by Trish Adlesic; produced by Susan Margolin; executive produced by Michael Keaton, Billy Porter, Mark Cuban, D.J. Gugenheim, Elliott Joseph, Lloyd Myers, Geeta Gandbhir, Lauran Bromley, Michele Fetting, Charlie Friday. Original song, “A Tree Of Life” by Idina Menzel and Kate Diaz. For HBO: coordinating producer, Anna Klein, executive producers, Nancy Abraham and Lisa Heller.

– 9/9c on

Thursday, October 27th

New TV Shows

Daniel Spellbound – Series Premiere – Streaming on Netflix In modern day New York City, magic is real – it's just hidden from the public. But Daniel Spellbound knows just where to find it. Making his living "tracking" hard to find magical objects, Daniel catches the attention of‌ the wrong people when ‌he discovers a ‌rare ‌artifact and suddenly the‌ ‌fate‌ ‌of‌ ‌magical world ‌hangs‌ ‌in‌ ‌the‌ ‌balance.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on Dubai Bling – U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Netflix Nowhere says glamour like Dubai! Meet the local residents for whom bling is the everyday – and who can fall out over carats as much as diamonds. When 1 in 100 residents is a millionaire, they all want to reach the highest level of the ladder…In this ensemble cast reality-docusoap, this is where competition rises and problems hit. Drama and tension galore!

– U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Earthstorm – Series Premiere – Streaming on Netflix Storm chasers, survivors and first responders recount their harrowing experiences with volcanoes, tornadoes, hurricanes and earthquakes.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on True Crime Story: Indefensible – Season 2 Premiere – 10/9c on Sundance – Documentary – NR Jena Friedman travels America to unspool real cases on the ground, but unlike most true crime shows, this one doesn’t end when the criminal gets locked up. Jena finds there’s always more to the story and drives to a different outcome beyond the simple whodunnit. Using her unflinching comedic point of view and disarming interview skills, Jena uncovers the “why” and “how” not only of crimes themselves, but of our sometimes dysfunctional criminal justice system.

– Season 2 Premiere – 10/9c on Sundance – Documentary – NR Romantic Killer – U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Netflix The manga Romantic Killer by Wataru Momose published in Shueisha’s Shonen Jump+ has been adapted into a Netflix anime series and will premiere worldwide on Thursday, October 27, only on Netflix! Romantic Killer tells the story of Anzu Hoshino, a high school girl who has no interest in romance and happily spends her days surrounded by games, chocolate and a cat she has loved since her childhood. She enjoys her peaceful days until one day, all of her hobbies are confiscated by the wizard Riri, who has come to make Anzu fall in love!

– U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Siesta Key – Season 5 Premiere – 8/7c on MTV – Reality – TV-PG As Juliette and the Siesta Key crew say goodbye to Sarasota and hello to the 305, they embrace new life changes, career adjustments and relationships — but it's not always so sunny.

– Season 5 Premiere – 8/7c on MTV – Reality – TV-PG Star Trek: Prodigy – Season 1, Part 2 Premiere – Streaming on Paramount+ In the remaining STAR TREK: PRODIGY season one episodes, as the hopeful crew makes their way toward Starfleet, their dreams are threatened when they discover the U.S.S. Protostar harbors a weapon designed to tear the United Federation of Planets apart. To make matters worse, the U.S.S. Dauntless is on a manhunt for the Protostar as the real Vice Admiral Janeway is eager to uncover what happened to her missing former First Officer Chakotay. With these two ships on a collision course and destruction on the horizon, the fate of the Alpha Quadrant hangs in the balance.

– Season 1, Part 2 Premiere – Streaming on

New Movies

Cici – Streaming on Netflix A family migrates to the city after a tragic loss. When they reunite in their hometown 30 years later, buried emotions and painful secrets resurface.

– Streaming on

Friday, October 28th

New TV Shows

The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself – U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Netflix Caught between two warring clans, the son of a notorious witch responsible for a deadly massacre tries to find his place in the world — and his powers.

– U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Big Mouth – Season 6 Premiere – Streaming on Netflix Big Mouth is a half-hour edgy adult animated comedy from real-life best friends Nick Kroll (Kroll Show, The League) and Andrew Goldberg (Family Guy) about the glorious nightmare that is teenaged puberty. Comedian John Mulaney (John Mulaney: The Comeback Kid, Saturday Night Live) lends his voice to the character of Andrew, while Kroll (who serves as co-creator, executive producer) voices many including best friend Nick. Maya Rudolph (Maya & Marty, Bridesmaids), Jason Mantzoukas (The League, Lady Dynamite), Jordan Peele (Keanu, Key and Peele), Fred Armisen (Portlandia, Documentary Now!), Jenny Slate (Girls, Lady Dynamite) and Jessi Klein (Inside Amy Schumer) are among those who lend their voice to the series.

– Season 6 Premiere – Streaming on The Devil's Hour – Series Premiere – Streaming on Prime Video The series follows the story of Lucy, played by Jessica Raine, who is woken every night by terrifying visions at exactly 3.33am: the devil’s hour. Her eight-year-old son is withdrawn and emotionless. Her mother speaks to empty chairs. Her house is haunted by the echoes of a life that isn't her own. When Lucy's name is inexplicably connected to a string of brutal murders in the area, the answers that have evaded her all these years will finally come into focus. Peter Capaldi plays a reclusive nomad, driven by a murderous obsession. He becomes the prime target of a police manhunt led by compassionate detective Ravi Dhillon, played by Nikesh Patel.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on Drink Masters – Series Premiere – Streaming on Netflix Twelve of the world’s most innovative mixologists infuse, stir and blend their way through a series of high-stakes cocktail challenges to win a life-changing prize and the title of The Ultimate Drink Master.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on Garcia – U.S. Premiere – Streaming on HBO Max Set in a version of current-day Spain at the verge of societal collapse, the fiction follows Antonia, a reporter who accidentally unravels a decades-old plot concerning a super-agent created in the 1950s by the Francoist secret services, García, who is subsequently cryogenized. The latter, defrosted by Antonia, finds himself disoriented and confused in current-day Spain.

– U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Ghosts of Flight 401 – Special – 8/7c on Travel Channel – Paranormal – NR Steve Shippy and Cindy Kaza team up to uncover the horrifying truth about the crash of Eastern Flight 401; they head into the heart of the Florida Everglades to contact the victims' ghosts and find out what really happened that fateful night in 1972.

– Special – 8/7c on Travel Channel – Paranormal – NR I Am a Stalker – Series Premiere – Streaming on Netflix Convicted stalkers and survivors share harrowing accounts of harassment, abuse and other crimes in this documentary series. Watch trailers & learn more.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on If Only – U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Netflix Emma is a 30-year-old woman who is disappointed with her ten-year marriage to Nando and her family life who feels that her life has lost its luster. Trapped in a routine without any romance or excitement, she realizes that if she could go back in time, she would not accept Nando's marriage proposal and decides she should divorce him. A couple of days later, while being on her way to see a rare lunar eclipse with her friends, a glitch in time sends her back 10 years earlier, to 2008. Her 30-year-old mind is trapped in her 20-year-old body. Life gives her a chance to reevaluate who she was and who she wants to become, with the distinct advantage of already knowing what the next decade holds for the world.

– U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Milk Street's Cooking School – Series Premiere – Streaming on The Roku Channel – Lifestyle – NR Christopher Kimball brings Milk Street’s Cooking School to The Roku Channel. With appealing, approachable recipes from around the world, Kimball and his team of experts seek to inspire home cooks to try new techniques, ingredients, and tools that will make them more confident, more successful, and more excited to get in the kitchen.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on The Roku Channel – Lifestyle – NR Milk Street's My Family Recipe – Series Premiere – Streaming on The Roku Channel – Lifestyle – NR Few things evoke such emotion as food shared with family. With a combination of historical context and modern culinary know-how, Christopher Kimball and James Beard Award Finalist Cheryl Day will help home cooks recreate lost or forgotten cherished family recipes. My Family Recipe is more than a cooking show–it’s a show about history, community, family, and memories, and how food ties it all together.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on The Roku Channel – Lifestyle – NR Monster High – Series Premiere – 7/6c on Nickelodeon – Animation – TV-Y7 Clawdeen Wolf is sinking her fangs into high school hijinks and teenage troubles at her new school, Monster High! Alongside BFFs Frankie Stein and Draculaura, she’s finally found a place where she can be herself. Premieres Friday, October 28!

– Series Premiere – 7/6c on Nickelodeon – Animation – TV-Y7 My Encounter with Evil – U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Netflix A chilling series about how three women, their relatives and friends faced evil in real life; its protagonists give testimony about their experiences of possession, infestation and exorcisms.

– U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Urban Legend – Series Premiere – 10/9c on Travel – Supernatural – TV-MA Classic urban legends come to life as never seen before.

– Series Premiere – 10/9c on Travel – Supernatural – TV-MA

New Movies

All Quiet on the Western Front – Streaming on Netflix All Quiet on the Western Front tells the gripping story of a young German soldier on the Western Front of World War I. Paul and his comrades experience first-hand how the initial euphoria of war turns into desperation and fear as they fight for their lives, and each other, in the trenches. The film from director Edward Berger is based on the world renowned bestseller of the same name by Erich Maria Remarque.

– Streaming on A Cozy Christmas Inn – 8/7c on Hallmark Real estate exec, Erika, travels to Alaska during the holidays to acquire a B&B, only to discover it's owned by her ex. Soon she is falling in love with the town and quite possibly him. Starring Jodie Sweetin and David O'Donnell.

– 8/7c on Louis Armstrong's Black & Blues – Streaming on Apple TV+ “Louis Armstrong's Black & Blues” offers an intimate and revealing look at the world-changing musician, presented through a lens of archival footage and never-before-heard home recordings and personal conversations. This definitive documentary, directed by Sacha Jenkins, honors Armstrong's legacy as a founding father of jazz, one of the first internationally known and beloved stars, and a cultural ambassador of the United States. The film shows how Armstrong’s own life spans the shift from the Civil War to the Civil Rights movement, and how he became a lightning rod figure in that turbulent era.

My Nightmare Office Affair – 8/7c on Lifetime Nick is a successful executive with a picture-perfect family, loving wife and adorable daughter. It looks like he has it all to his boss, Lisa, who desperately wants a child of her own. Lisa seduces Nick in his moment of weakness, hoping to remove his wife from the picture so she can fill her role as wife and mother. When Nick tries to break things off with Lisa, he finds himself in a dangerous game with her that threatens his job, his family and his life. Stars Laurie Fortier, Marc Herrmann, Kristi Murdock, and Matthew Pohlkamp.

Prey for the Devil – Exclusively in Theaters Sister Ann (Jacqueline Byers) believes she is answering a calling to be the first female exorcist… but who, or what, called her? In response to a global rise in demonic possessions, Ann seeks out a place at an exorcism school reopened by the Catholic Church. Until now these schools have only trained priests in the Rite of Exorcism – but a professor (Colin Salmon) recognizes Sister Ann’s gifts and agrees to train her. Thrust onto the spiritual frontline with fellow student Father Dante (Christian Navarro), Sister Ann finds herself in a battle for the soul of a young girl, who Sister Ann believes is possessed by the same demon that tormented her own mother years ago. Determined to root out the evil, Ann soon realizes the Devil has her right where he wants her.

– Run Sweetheart Run – Streaming on Prime Video Initially apprehensive when her boss insists she meet with one of his most important clients, single mom Cherie (Ella Balinska) is relieved and excited when she meets charismatic Ethan (Pilou Asbæk). The influential businessman defies expectations and sweeps Cherie off her feet. But at the end of the night, when the two are alone together, he reveals his true, violent nature. Battered and terrified, she flees for her life, beginning a relentless game of cat-and-mouse with a blood-thirsty assailant hell-bent on her utter destruction. In this edge-of-your-seat dark thriller, Cherie finds herself in the crosshairs of a conspiracy stranger and more evil than she could have ever imagined.

– Streaming on Wendell & Wild – Streaming on Netflix From the delightfully wicked minds of Henry Selick and producer Jordan Peele, comes Wendell & Wild, an animated tale about scheming demon brothers Wendell (Keegan-Michael Key) and Wild (Peele) – who enlist the aid of Kat Elliot – a tough teen with a load of guilt – to summon them to the Land of the Living. But what Kat demands in return leads to a brilliantly bizarre and comedic adventure like no other, an animated fantasy that defies the law of life and death, all told through the handmade artistry of stop motion.

– Streaming on Wild is the Wind – Streaming on Netflix When two corrupt police officers investigate the brutal murder of a young girl, tensions come to a head in their small, racially-segregated town.

– Streaming on

Saturday, October 29th

New TV Shows

Deadwind – Season 3 U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Netflix Just months after a tragic loss, detective Sofia Karppi investigates the murder of a woman with ties to a Helsinki construction company.

– Season 3 U.S. Premiere – Streaming on

New Movies

An Amish Sin – 8/7c on Lifetime The Amish world has always fascinated outsiders with its insular community and 18th century lifestyle that shuns the temptations of modernity. But all is not as wholesome as it seems. Inspired by true stories, Amish Sin follows Rachel, an Amish teen who refuses to obey her parent’s command that she marry the man who abused her as a child. When she attempts to run away, she is caught and sent to a “rehab” for Amish girls who don’t follow the rules. Managing to escape from the facility, she makes her way to a neighboring city where she has to learn to live–and find her place–in our world. Stars Dylan Ratzlaff Kellie Martin, and Rukiya Bernard.

– 8/7c on Catering Christmas – 8/7c on Great American Family – NR A fledgling caterer, Molly Frost, is hired by Jean Harrison, the perfectionistic director of the renowned Harrison Foundation, to cater this year’s annual Christmas Gala dinner. Things get complicated when Molly falls for Jean's nephew, Carson, 30s, a photographer with no desire to take over the family’s foundation — until his aunt assigns him to the task of making sure the catered dinner goes perfectly. Starring Merritt Patterson and Daniel Lissing.

– 8/7c on Great American Family – NR Christmas Bedtime Stories – 10/9c on Hallmark When Danielle is left to raise her daughter after her husband goes MIA and is presumed dead, she begins to tell her daughter bedtime stories of her father. Starring Erin Cahill, Steve Lund, Charlie Weber and Alice Comer.

– 10/9c on Jolly Good Christmas – 8/7c on Hallmark When by-the-book architect David hires free-spirited personal shopper Anji, he finds himself on a wild ride across London in search of the perfect Christmas gift but finds something he wasn't looking for. Starring Will Kemp and Reshma Shetty.

– 8/7c on

