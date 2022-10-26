Disney+ Watch Guide: October 26th – November 1st

This is Halloween on Disney+! Proceed, if you dare, to the Library Highlights section for all of your Hallowstream needs. But first, take a look at all that’s new and streaming for you. From the anthology series Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi and Season 2 of The Mysterious Benedict Society to international hits making their domestic streaming debut, there’s a little something for every-body… Whatever you choose to stream, we hope it’s frightfully magical.

New Exclusives – Wednesday, October 26th

Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi – All Shorts Streaming

Six brand-new animated shorts featuring parables built around Jedi from the prequel era. Journey into the lives of two distinctly different Jedi—Ahsoka Tano and Count Dooku—each will be put to the test as they make choices that will define their destinies. The series is created by executive producer Dave Filoni, with Carrie Beck and Athena Portillo serving as executive producers.

The Mysterious Benedict Society – Episode 201 “A Perilous Journey” & Episode 202 “A Bit of Light Chop”

This season, Reynie, Sticky, Kate and Constance, the four gifted orphans who were recruited by the eccentric Mr. Benedict, embark on another mission to save the world from the nefarious plans of his twin brother Dr. L.D. Curtain. When the kids discover that Mr. Benedict and Number Two have been kidnapped, they must piece together the riddles and clues within a perilous scavenger hunt set by Mr. Benedict to foil Curtain’s latest scheme. Relying on only their wits, intellect, and empathy, the charming group of misfits embark on a globe-trotting adventure by air, land, sea and pie truck, calling upon their special skills to solve the mysteries and rescue their lost comrades. Along the way, the kids experience the growing pains that come along with being part of their new “found family,” while remaining true to their unique selves. In the process, they discover what true happiness really means.

Sumo Do, Sumo Don’t – Episode 1-2

Ryota Moriyama, a senior at Kyoritsu University, receives a job offer at a first-rate company but gets dumped by Saki Nishino. His professor tells him that he can graduate on the condition that he joins the sumo club and competes in at least one match. With only a single member, Honoka Oba, for the past two years, the sumo club is on the brink of collapse. In order to graduate, Ryota endures Honoka's strict training methods and starts to recruit other members.

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers – “Icing on the Cake”

Alex leads our crew of old and new Mighty Ducks through their first week of team training with the spirit of summer fun – but she struggles to bring a disengaged Jace into the fold. Coach Cole, meanwhile, drives Team Dominate through power practices, and Evan pushes himself harder than ever. And Maya tries to help Sofi find her inner rebel. When a conflict forces Evan to choose between his new squad and his best friend, we discover an unexpected side of Cole.

Andor – Episode 8

The “Andor” series will explore a new perspective from the Star Wars galaxy, focusing on Cassian Andor’s journey to discover the difference he can make. The series brings forward the tale of the burgeoning rebellion against the Empire and how people and planets became involved. It’s an era filled with danger, deception and intrigue where Cassian will embark on the path that is destined to turn him into a rebel hero.

New Exclusives – Monday, October 31st

Dancing with the Stars – Episode 8 “Halloween” – Live at 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT

“Dancing with the Stars” is the hit series hosted by supermodel and businesswoman Tyra Banks and actor and television personality Alfonso Ribeiro in which celebrities are paired with trained ballroom dancers to compete in themed choreographed dance routines that are judged by a panel of renowned ballroom experts, including Len Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough.

New on Disney+ – Wednesday, October 26th

Hamster & Gretel

From the co-creator of Phineas & Ferb, Disney Channel’s newest animated series follows the adventures of a girl and her pet hamster, who both have superpowers, and her older brother who… doesn’t. Enjoy episodes 6-10 now.

Eureka!

Episodes 11-14 of Disney Junior’s brand-new series about a prehistoric inventor are now streaming, including a Halloween episode.

Soundtrack #1

Disney’s romantic comedy from Korea debuted last April internationally and makes its U.S. debut, telling the story of a lyric writer on a quest to better understand love.

New on Disney+ – Friday, October 28th

Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Squeakquel

The appropriately titled sequel to 20th Century Studios’ hit live-action adaptation of Alvin and the Chipmunks.

Marvel’s Hulk: Where Monsters Dwell

A 2016 TV movie from Disney XD’s Avengers Assemble takes inspiration from a 1970s comic arc, following Hulk and Doctor Strange as they enter the Dream Dimension on Halloween.

Library Highlights

20th Anniversary – Santa Clause 2

Scott Calvin, aka Santa Claus, discovers that he needs to fall in love and get married by Christmas Eve in order to keep his job in the first sequel to the 1994 Christmas classic starring Tim Allen.

15th Anniversary – Dan In Real Life

Steve Carell starred in this Touchstone Pictures romantic comedy about an advice columnist whose own love life is anything but simple, released on October 26th, 2007.

Halloween on Disney+

