Interview: Sway Bhatia on Playing Sofi in “The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers,” Balancing School and Hobbies, and Her Musical Aspirations

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers is halfway through its second season on Disney+, and like the name of the hockey camp the team formerly known as the Don’t Bothers are attending, it’s been EPIC. To celebrate the halfway point of the season, I had the pleasure of speaking with Swayam “Sway” Bhatia, who stars as Sofi Hanson Bhatt. There’s been a lot of tension this season between Sofi and Alex, who came to EPIC as a couple and are now being pulled apart by Alex’s quest to prove himself among the most elite junior hockey players in the country. From Sofi’s character arc to Sway’s hobbies, interests, and ambitions, this interview proves that Sway is a talented multi-hyphenate artist whose ready to take the world by storm.

Alex: Congratulations on the launch of the second season of The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers. I'm a huge fan of the show. How would you say you are alike and unlike Sofi?

Sway: Sofi and I have many similarities as well as differences. I find more similarities in us. Even if I didn't have them before, I've learned so much from her, and I've sort of become more like her. I wouldn't say that I have the same issues with my parents as Sofi did in season one, so there isn't that much stress in the school areas of it, and I'm not doing calculus in my grade level right now. So that's one difference for sure. But similarities, I think we are definitely both hard-working and very confident people, and what I especially learned from her and I guess could say is a similarity between both of us now is that we're able to speak up for ourselves. I sort of lacked that when I was a little bit younger. So being able to play Sofi, I was able to bring that confidence out of me even more. So I definitely find that similarity in her. And I guess some other things that I learned this season especially is when she goes through her self-identity crisis, finding out who I am and where I fit in the world and where I stand with other people. I think that's something that's really important and prominent about Sofi's character this season.

Alex: Speaking of this season, Sofi seems torn between Evan and Jace. What are we going to see for Sofi as the rest of the season unfolds? I know we just hit the halfway mark.

Sway: Yeah, we are actually right in the middle of it. So without giving too much away, I think what Sofi really wants this season is to focus on herself and find the balance between hockey, relationships, and friendships. What she really wants to focus on and if she really wants to do hockey in this strict way. And I think what Sofi felt when she arrived at this camp is it sort of gave her flashbacks and memories that she didn't really want to relive, which was the old Mighty Ducks run by Coach T. So I think it was a deja vu moment that she was sort of not wanting this summer. She wanted a cool chill summer now that her parents are laying off her and she really just wanted to enjoy this new group that she's found herself in. So when it comes to those relationships, you see Evan gets really into this camp and really into dominating. He doesn't even make it to Nick's birthday party on time. So I think that's what turns her away or puts them in different directions this season especially. And then she meets Jace, this new kid who is the son of the owner of the camp. And I think the way that she sees herself in him is just something that's a really special connection between them. Jace goes through basically what Sofi went through last season. So originally when Jace doesn't believe that Sofi understands what he's going through, she really does because the dad's really strict on him and he's supposed to be the best. It's all stuff that Sofi went through last season. So I think that's a really cool connection between them and we'll see where that takes them; I don't want to say too much.

Alex: On your Instagram, you posted about Best Friend's Day and shared lots of behind-the-scenes photos with your Game Changers castmates. I know that you all live in different places. How do you guys keep in touch? Do you get to hang out and see each other often?

Sway: We are all over the place. Some of us are in New York, New Jersey, Atlanta, Florida, and LA. So we are all over the place, and we don't get to see each other a lot when we're not filming. But I did have a birthday party about two weeks ago, and Brady [Noon] came and Gertie [Margot Anderson-Song], who's in the second season. So it was really nice to reunite with them there. I don't get to see them often, but we all converse through social media, texts, Snapchat, and everything. We do all stay in touch and talk very often, especially now with press and all the episodes coming out, we're sort of reliving some memories. And I know me and Teagan [Burns] always send each other pictures that we have from set and some moments that we've had. But the premiere was a nice little bonding moment because that was the first time we'd all been together after filming. It is hard not seeing each other that much, but we try to stay in touch and meet up whenever we can.

Alex: That was a really cool premiere you all had for Season 2, held in Anaheim before a Ducks game. You also got to film some in Anaheim. What was that experience like? Did you get to go to Disneyland?

Sway: The premiere was so amazing. We didn't make it to Disneyland. I think some people went the day after the premiere and I had actually gone the month before, so that was cool. But I do love Disneyland and I love to go whenever I can. But the premiere was absolutely incredible. I think we all had such an amazing time seeing each other after so long. We were all at the same hotel, so we got to hang out before and after the premiere, which was nice.

And it was a great moment to catch up without having the pressure of work and memorizing lines and anything. But I think it was a really sweet moment also to just have it at the hockey rink. So it was a kind of nostalgic moment as well. And we all love the Anaheim Ducks team. They're such nice people and it was awesome reuniting with everyone and being able to celebrate the show because we didn't have a premiere last season. So it was really, really incredible. And it was my first red carpet for my own show. So it was a very emotional day.

Alex: You’re a multi-hyphenate, with work in fashion, music, theater, and stand-up comedy in addition to acting. Was skating on your radar before this show? Did you have to learn to skate for the role?

Sway: Growing up in Dubai, I was a figure skater from around the age of four, I want to, say, seven or eight. So I did have a little bit of figure skating background, which helped me in the skating part of filming. But I had to get down my stick-handling skills and had to really perfect that slap shot, which I'm still working on. And hockey just sort of came into my life. I never really thought of myself as an athletic person. So it's kind of cool how sports have become prominent in my life now. And I really never thought that figure skating would ever help me in my acting career. That's actually why I took a break from it because I really wanted to focus on my acting career, so I didn't have enough time to go to my weekly figure skating lessons. But it's sort of a nice full circle moment. And we work with so many amazing hockey coaches. This season, we had Chris Nelson help us with skating work and we just learned so much. And it's a lot of fun to skate with each other because we all feed off of each other's energy. And we're not quite competitive, I guess that may be wrong. We are competitive. I lied. When we scrimmage each other, and we just have so much fun on the ice together. Sometimes the directors have to yell at us to focus again.

Alex: Speaking of directors, I know Lauren Graham is not only a costar and executive producer, but she does some directing on the show as well. You have become very much a role model to a lot of kids. I was curious, who are your personal role models that you look up to? And do you take any inspiration from people like Lauren that you've worked with before?

Sway: Honestly, one of the role models that I have in my life right now is Lauren. We've created such an awesome relationship throughout both seasons. She's just been such a great role model for me, and being able to work with her every day is just a gift. And especially working with her as a director, I've always wanted to be a director or a producer and learn about the other side of the camera. So being able to learn from her and watch her do her art is just a great way to introduce me into that. Some other role models I have would be Priyanka Chopra, and the list goes on, but one of the most important role models in my life currently is my mom who's always there for me. I really wouldn't be here without her. There's just so many aspects to where I am right now and the people that have inspired me to get here. So I could talk here for hours about all my role models. But yeah, I would say Lauren Graham, my mom, and Priyanka Chopra are some of the most prominent role models in my life right now.

Alex: That’s great. Your role on Mighty Ducks allows you to show many of your talents, but I know you have your music ambitions, too. I've seen you singing on Instagram and playing multiple instruments. What are your music goals? Are you hoping to do more with that or is acting really where your heart's at right now?

Sway: Music has always been such a great passion for me and has especially been a really important outlet. I've always had a passion for playing instruments and singing, and I think I'm really focusing on that right now, on taking time to song write. Who knows, maybe I'll be putting out some music soon in the future maybe. We'll see. But training is so important to me. I still have my weekly drums lessons, weekly base lessons, piano lessons, and guitar lessons, it's all still there. And I have so much fun playing music. Anytime I get stressed from maybe school or from ballet or from work or anything, which isn't often, music is always a great outlet. I love sitting in my room and singing or songwriting on my guitar. It's a really fun thing for me, and I definitely see myself doing that more in the future.

Alex: I'm looking forward to hearing what you put out. It sounds like you keep yourself very busy. How do you balance it all? It sounds like you have more extracurricular activities than anybody I ever knew when I was in high school. And on top of that, you have kind of a major job.

Sway: Balance is one of the most important things, especially when you're in this industry. Like you said, I try to do as many things as I can. Nothing's ever forced, that makes it so much easier. I think it's when you find that balance between the industry, school, ballet, music, whatever it is, it all sort of falls in naturally because the passion is there. And I think that's always the trick is to not force yourself into anything. And if you do have a passion for something, to really try to go after it. Because I think I've always wanted to do this and I have to pinch myself that it's even happening. But definitely finding that balance is the most important thing. And I think the secret behind it is having a great support system. My family is just so supportive, my friends, people in the industry, as well, are just so supportive and I couldn't be more grateful to have that team to help me balance everything. But so far it's been a great journey, and I hope that continues.

Alex: Fashion's a big part of your life. When you play a character, you’re not necessarily dressing like yourself. But did you get any input on the clothing choices for Sofi?

Sway: Yeah, I actually did. Our costume designer was the same costume designer on Gilmore Girls. And I remember talking with my mom and the costume designer. Over the summer, I was looking at all the Gilmore Girls costumes and taking some inspiration from there because I absolutely love the fashion on Gilmore Girls. So being able to work with her was absolutely incredible. And when we had our fitting, she'd always ask for my opinion and I'd always end up helping with the final decision even if I wouldn't make the final decision. It was nice to have input on that because like you mentioned, fashion is also one of my big hobbies and allows me to express myself in a really cool way. So having input on Sofi's outfit was really awesome, especially as you saw in episode five, I was able to bring out my fashion sense a little bit because Sofi had never really been a fashion type of person. I've always loved her fashion. In season one she had a really cool school outfit with a skirt and these boots. But now that she's become a rebel, I guess you could see this different side of her and I got to have input on that fashion.

Alex: Nice. That blue streak in her hair was a lot of fun. Since Season 2 is set at a hockey camp and filmed in a different location, did it feel like there was a big difference between making Season 1 vs Season 2?

Sway: It was definitely very different from Vancouver to LA. We were also working with a completely different crew. We all bonded really easily and that was great. I loved LA. It was also less in the peak of Covid, so we were able to actually go places. What I loved about LA is I was able to go to Millennium Dance Complex after work and dance, and I was able to make a community there and meet a lot of great people through that. So having that in LA, which I didn't quite have in Vancouver, was super helpful. And I also loved the weather. Vancouver was more rainy and cold and LA was a lot warmer. I'm a warm person when it comes to weather, so that was really nice. And LA had so many great restaurants. So did Vancouver, but I would say there was a significant difference and I sort of prefer LA.

Alex: Well if there’s to be a third season, I hope they film in LA. Thank you for your time and best of luck to you on all your future endeavors.

Sway: Thank you for talking with me.

Check out Sway Bhatia in The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers on Disney+. New episodes are released on Wednesdays.