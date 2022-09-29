Photos/Video: Stars of “The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers” Attend Season 2 Premiere at Anaheim Ducks Game

Wednesday was the first Anaheim Ducks preseason game at the Honda Center this year, as well as the season premiere of The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers on Disney+. To celebrate both special occasions, the cast of the show appeared at the game and walked the purple carpet.

As part of the Anaheim Ducks’ Ascent program, which is leading to the regular season, fans at the game were treated to a special screening of the premiere on the giant scoreboard. In addition, cast members Brady Noon, DJ Watts, and Naveen Paddock participated in a long-short contest during the 1st intermission while Swayam Bhatia and Taegen Burns rode the zambonis during the 2nd intermission.

The second season finds the newly renamed Mighty Ducks at an intense summer hockey institute in California. And since they are in California, it is fitting that the Ducks visit the Honda Center. So for the cast, this was a return to Anaheim as they filmed with four Ducks players that make cameos during the season.

The Anaheim Ducks ended up winning the game over the Arizona Coyotes 3-1, and the cast were cheering the home team all the way until the end. You can catch new episodes of The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers every Wednesday on Disney+. The Anaheim Ducks have their home opener on October 12 against the Seattle Kraken.