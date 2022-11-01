Book Review: “Drizzle, Dreams and Lovestruck Things” is an Ode to Love in All Forms

Drizzle, Dreams and Lovestruck Things is the debut novel by author Maya Prasad. It is, as Prasad describes, a “book of joyful representation” and explores the delightful simplicity of love in its many forms. It is a modern-day Little Women story, puts a charming twist on tradition, and is a sincere celebration of self-discovery.

What is Drizzle, Dreams and Lovestruck Things about?



The Singh sisters grew up helping their father navigate the bustle of the Songbird Inn. Nestled on dreamy and drizzly Orcas Island in the Pacific Northwest, the inn's always been warm and cozy and filled with interesting guests―the perfect home. But things are about to heat up now that the Songbird has been named the Most Romantic Inn in America.



Nidhi has everything planned out―until a storm brings a wayward tree crashing into her life one autumn . . . and along with it, an intriguing construction worker and a yearning for her motherland. Suddenly, she's questioning everything she thought she wanted.



Avani can't sit still. If she does, her grief for Pop, their dad's late husband, will overwhelm her. So she keeps moving as much as she can, planning an elaborate Winter Ball in Pop's memory. Until a blizzard traps her in a barn with the boy she accidentally stood up and has been actively avoiding ever since.



Sirisha loves seeing the world through her camera, but her shyness prevents her from stepping out from behind the lens. Talking to girls is such a struggle! When a pretty actress comes to the Songbird with her theater troupe, spring has sprung for Sirisha―if only she can find the words.



Rani is a hopeless romantic through and through. After gently nudging her sisters to open their hearts, she is convinced it's finally her turn to find love. When two potential suitors float in on a summer breeze, Rani is swept up in grandeur to match her wildest Bollywood dreams. But which boy is the one she's meant to be with?



Ultimately, the magic of the Songbird Inn leads the tight-knit Singh sisters to new passions and breathtaking kisses―and to unearth the truest versions of themselves.

Drizzle, Dreams and Lovestruck Things is about discovering who you are one day at a time

Drizzle, Dreams and Lovestruck Things is a sweet and inviting story about four sisters who live in the Pacific Northwest and have an Indian background. It is a fictional story but is one that introduces readers to some real aspects of Indian tradition and culture, including Diwali celebrations and famous staple cuisine. It is also a lesson in growing up and all that comes with it – especially love.

The story is broken into four parts – one part for each sister – and the chapters incorporate sister-specific writing styles and formatting. For example, Nidhi’s section includes lists and bullet points, evidencing her organizational nature, while Avani’s section includes poetry. This layout is engaging and gives the reader a sense of intimacy with the characters, almost as if reading their diary entries. It also helps to better know the sisters and their personalities individually, which makes for rich character building. This book also reminds me of Little Women in the sense that each of the women are protagonists of their own stories under a broader umbrella story, and the format and separate parts helps clearly and effectively achieve this.

Drizzle is full of thoughtful themes. It explores how we can be blessed with opportunity and surrounded by good people, but sometimes what we are given and who we are with is not what we want, and we must find another path. Nidhi is preparing for a culinary adventure in Paris, one that she has earned and has been awarded a scholarship for, and while that sounds like a dream, she discovers that perhaps it is not her dream. This idea is also explored through her personal relationships with Matt and then with Grayson. Discovering who we are and navigating our plans while destiny unfolds will be different for everyone.

Themes of longing, loss, acceptance and change are also strong and well executed in Drizzle, Dreams and Lovestruck Things. While Avani tries to deal with the loss of Pop, her father does a touching job of savoring the past while looking towards and being excited about the future. The extended Singh family also learns to accept and embrace that love can be felt and expressed in many forms. Some time is given to exploring Dad and Pop’s relationship and how it, as well as Pop’s loss, impacted the family. Again, what everyone else wants, or what they want for you, may not be what you want for yourself. What you want for yourself is critical and is worthy of support and celebration.

Taking chances and stepping out of one’s comfort zone is also a challenge but a lot of fun for the characters in this story, and in turn, for the reader. Nidhi goes out on a limb and tries wakeboarding, while Avani puts on what is normally Nidhi’s planning cap and prepares the Winter Ball celebration. Sirisha learns to communicate with the world around her in her own way and in her own time. Baby steps but steps nonetheless.

Drizzle, Dreams and Lovestruck Things is a charming young reader tale and a sincere and moving exploration of heartfelt themes. It expresses a deep sense of day-to-day magic and profound change all while staying in one place. That place is the Songbird Inn, where drizzle, dreams and lovestruck things abound in all forms.

Drizzle, Dreams and Lovestruck Things was released on October 18, 2022.