Disney+ Watch Guide: November 2nd-8th

There’s lots to see this week on Disney+, including two behind-the-scenes specials from Marvel Studios, lots of National Geographic library additions, and a ton of milestone anniversaries. From the first implementation of the multiplane camera in The Old Mill to the blending of traditional and cutting-edge animation techniques in Paperman (both Oscar winners), you won't want to miss celebrating these anniversaries. Whatever you choose to stream, we hope it’s frightfully magical.

New Exclusives – Wednesday, November 2nd

Donna Hay Christmas – All Episodes Streaming

Donna Hay shows us how to create the most spectacular festive celebration in her new four-part series, Donna Hay Christmas. From reimagined festive mains like the ultimate glazed ham, to showstopping desserts like her signature centerpiece pavlova, Donna shares her best time-savers and signature cheats to create your very own kind of Christmas magic.

The Mysterious Benedict Society – “A Gold Bar in Fort Knox”

After narrowly avoiding capture by the imposturous water polo team, the kids try to stay hidden, but are distracted by an underground casino. At Curtain’s compound, an acolyte is found completely unresponsive, suggesting a frightening symptom of his methodology, while Number Two works on an intricate escape plan. After negotiating with the Captain, the kids arrive successfully in Lisbon, but are immediately on the run again when Curtain’s Head of Security spots them at the port of entry.

Sumo Do, Sumo Don’t – Episode 3

Honoka runs into Tomio Aoki, an alumnus of the Kyoritsu sumo club whose book inspired Honoka to enroll in Kyoritsu University. However, the book is filled with lies, and the other alumni are still angry over it. Meanwhile, Kumada promises Ryota and the others a reward should they win just one team match. A student named Shun Kato visits the club under the pretense of doing an editorial cover story. Kato heads back to the dojo and runs into Aoki.

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers – “Twigs”

The Mighty Ducks face rough tournament play where they wonder if team spirit and heart are enough for them to win. Jace struggles with his glitch and resists becoming part of the group. Over on top-notch Dominate, Evan proves himself to be a grinder, and Coach Cole takes notice. With the Ducks and Dominate set to go head-to-head on the ice, Alex tries an unconventional way to prepare her team – but Cole has his own tactics in mind.

Andor – Episode 9

The “Andor” series will explore a new perspective from the Star Wars galaxy, focusing on Cassian Andor’s journey to discover the difference he can make. The series brings forward the tale of the burgeoning rebellion against the Empire and how people and planets became involved. It’s an era filled with danger, deception and intrigue where Cassian will embark on the path that is destined to turn him into a rebel hero.

New Exclusives – Thursday, November 3rd

Marvel Studios’ Assembled: The Making of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law

Join the likes of Tatiana Maslany, Mark Ruffalo, Tim Roth, and Benedict Wong as they reveal how Marvel Studios’ She-Hulk: Attorney at Law was conceived and shaped. Discover what it took for She-Hulk’s creators to pull off the show’s tricky tone and deliver Marvel Studios’ first truly comedic series – one that boldly breaks the fourth wall to acknowledge its own audience, no less!

New Exclusives – Friday, November 4rd

Director by Night

Acclaimed composer Michael Giacchino made his directorial debut with Marvel Studios’ Special Presentation “Werewolf by Night.” “Director by Night” explores Giacchino’s vision, style and approach to bringing the chilling story to life, as well as offering an insider’s look at the between-the-scenes making of “Werewolf by Night."

Marvel Studios Legends – “King T’challa” + “Princess Shuri” + “The Dora Milaje”

Brush up on you Black Panther knowledge with these three new features about the characters ahead of the upcoming theatrical release of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

New Exclusives – Monday, October 31st

Dancing with the Stars – Episode 9 “90s Night” – Live at 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT

“Dancing with the Stars” is the hit series hosted by supermodel and businesswoman Tyra Banks and actor and television personality Alfonso Ribeiro in which celebrities are paired with trained ballroom dancers to compete in themed choreographed dance routines that are judged by a panel of renowned ballroom experts, including Len Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough.

New on Disney+ – Wednesday, November 2nd

Airport Security

National Geographic documents the tough job of customs officials in airports around the world.

Cesar Millan: Better Human Better Dog

The world’s most famous dog trainer takes on new cases in Season 2 of his new Nat Geo series.

Critter Fixers: Country Vets

Season 4 of Nat Geo WILD’s hit series features more special cases for Doctors Ferguson and Hodges.

Dino Ranch

6 new episodes from Season 2 continue the wild west dino fun of this charming preschool series.

Locked Up Abroad

Select episodes from Nat Geo’s hit series about people who were incarcerated while visiting another country come to Disney+. (S3 – 9 episodes, S4 – 3 episodes, S5, S6, S7, S8, S9 – 10 episodes, S10 – 10 episodes, S11)

To Catch a Smuggler

All three seasons of Nat Geo’s homeland security documentary series touch down on Disney+.

New on Disney+ – Friday, November 4th

The Gift

Disney’s newest holiday short in the “From Our Family To Yours” premiered online on November 2nd, 2022.

Ocean’s Breath

A 2019 Nat Geo documentary film about coral reefs.

Saving Notre Dame

Take a rare look inside the restoration of Notre Dame de Paris in this 2020 Nat Geo special.

Shortsgiving with Big City Greens

A Disney Channel Thanksgiving holiday special from 2020 hosted by your favorite characters from Big City Greens and featuring shorts from The Owl House, Amphibia, and Phineas And Ferb.

Library Highlights

85th Anniversary – The Old Mill

This Oscar-winning Silly Symphony short was a proving ground for the Multiplane Camera technology, first released on November 5th, 1937.

25th Anniversary – Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella

Impossible things happened on November 2nd, 1997 with the premiere of this updated classic on ABC’s “The Wonderful World of Disney. Also streaming is the recent 20/20 Cinderella: The Reunion anniversary special.

15th Anniversary – Your Friend the Rat

Created as a bonus feature for the DVD release of Ratatouille on November 6th, 2007, Your Friend the Rat has the distinction of changing Pixar’s typical CG style by using hand-drawn and stop-motion animation styles for the majority of the short.

10th Anniversary – Wreck-It Ralph

Walt Disney Animation Studios’ 52nd animated featured raced into theaters and our hearts on November 2nd, 2010.

10th Anniversary – Paperman

Attached to Wreck-It Ralph in theaters, Paperman blended CG with hand-drawn line art to create something new and classic all at once, earning the Academy Award for Best Animated Short Film.

5th Anniversary – Thor: Ragnarok

The third Thor film from Marvel Studios found the character out of his element on Sakaar before having to fight his long-lost sister Hela in an effort to save Asgard, released November 3rd, 2017.