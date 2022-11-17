Event Recap: D23 Celebrates 30 Years of The Muppet Christmas Carol

This past weekend, at the Museum of Moving Images in Queens New York, D23 Members were treated to a very special event to Celebrate 30 Years of Disney The Muppet Christmas Carol. Now, you may be wondering why this event was held in a museum in Queens — but, when you take into consideration that the Museum of Moving Images is currently home of The Jim Henson Exhibition, it all fits perfectly.

The evening started with exclusive access to the exhibition. For those that didn’t get the opportunity to see this glorious exhibit a few years ago when it was touring start, making plans to for a trip to New York.

“The Jim Henson Exhibition features a broad range of objects from throughout his remarkable career. It reveals how Henson and his team of builders, performers, and writers brought to life the enduringly popular worlds of The Muppet Show, the Muppet movies, Sesame Street, Fraggle Rock, The Dark Crystal, and Labyrinth. It also includes material from Henson’s experimental film projects and his early work, presenting him as a restlessly creative performer, filmmaker, and technical innovator.”

It’s hard to put into words how amazing this exhibit is. Seeing only Kermit, Rowlf, the Sesame Street Gang, and other Muppet favorites made me want to stay in there all night.

Of course, since the night was dedicated to The Muppet Christmas Carol, the next stop was the theater for a special panel and screening. This panel was different from the D23 Expo panel as we heard from two of the gentlemen who helped make the film from the technical side.

Throughout the discussion, many never before seen photos were shared and fun stories of how this beloved Christmas classic came to be. My personal favorite was learning that, when Rizzo became a rat-cicle from falling into a pail of water, he was actually a wax figure that had to be cold stored to keep from melting.

Sadly, the stories had to come to an end so we could see what we were all there for: The Muppet Christmas Carol. The version that was screened was the edited release, so we weren’t able to see "When Love Is Gone" on the big screen. But worry not: it will be properly inserted on the Disney+ version starting December 9!

After many of us sang along, the film ended and all guests were given a print of the original concept art for Gonzo’s costume.

