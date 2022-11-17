Social Reaction Roundup – “Willow”

Not many of us ever expected a sequel to the 1986 cult film Willow, but alas, here it is. The new Disney+ will be released tomorrow, November 18th. Some critics have already been able to see multiple episodes of the series and have posted their initial thoughts on social media.
Below is a round-up of some of the spoiler-free tweets we’ve come across…
Our own Mike Celestino notes that the series starts off strong and gets better with each episode:
Willow is a “lighthearted and warm adventure.”
This reviewer recommends seeing the original film prior to watching the Disney+ series, although it is approachable to newcomers:
The new characters mesh well with the returning cast, which includes Warwick Davis as the titular character:
Even newcomers to the franchise enjoyed the series:
The show has even been called one of the best so far on Disney+ and “a huge treat.”
“The classic fairy tale fantasy adventure is back with a modern sensibility.”
“You won’t be disappointed.” High praise, indeed!
About Willow:
- The story began when an aspiring sorcerer, played by Warwick Davis, is whisked away on a journey to protect an infant empress Elora Danan and vanquish the evil Queen Bavmorda from their world of Andowyne. Now, the story continues with Davis reprising his titular role as he leads an unlikely crew of heroes on a quest to protect Andowyne from an even larger foe than they had imagined possible.
- Willow also stars Ellie Bamber, Ruby Cruz, Erin Kellyman, Tony Revolori, Amar Chadha-Patel, Dempsey Bryk, and Joanne Whalley.
- Kathleen Kennedy, Michelle Rejwan, Jonathan Kasdan, Tommy Harper, Wendy Mericle, Roopesh Parekh, Ron Howard, and Samie Kim Falvey serve as executive producers.
- The writers are John Bickerstaff, Hannah Friedman, and Jonathan Kasdan.
- The producers are Stephen Woolfenden, Julia Cooperman, Hameed Shaukat, and Max Taylor.
- Willow begins streaming November 30th, 2022, exclusively on Disney+.