Social Reaction Roundup – “Willow”

Not many of us ever expected a sequel to the 1986 cult film Willow, but alas, here it is. The new Disney+ will be released tomorrow, November 18th. Some critics have already been able to see multiple episodes of the series and have posted their initial thoughts on social media.

Below is a round-up of some of the spoiler-free tweets we’ve come across…

Our own Mike Celestino notes that the series starts off strong and gets better with each episode:

The #Willow series starts off good and gets better with each episode. Its best feature is the cast and characters, but it also recaptures the spirit of the original film while building on its fictional world. I think it’s going to please fans while bringing in younger viewers. pic.twitter.com/V3p40r5qF8 — LaughingPlace.com (@laughing_place) November 16, 2022

Willow is a “lighthearted and warm adventure.”

Willow brings us back to a simpler time in fantasy where the worlds created feel tangible, the magic is visceral, and destiny is in our hands. It's got the medieval fantasy vibe — that we so badly miss these days. It's a lighthearted and warm adventure. #Willow #DisneyPlus pic.twitter.com/s4Oo9fsLYh — Kit Stone (@bykitstone) November 16, 2022

This reviewer recommends seeing the original film prior to watching the Disney+ series, although it is approachable to newcomers:

WILLOW is delightful. The ensemble works well and Mare of Easttown’s Ruby Cruz is a highlight. Consider (re)watching the original film before watching this series, although it’s quite approachable to newcomers. @JonKasdan wonderfully recaptures the original’s charm #Willow pic.twitter.com/cc8HTqBUwo — Film Codex (@FilmCodex) November 17, 2022

The new characters mesh well with the returning cast, which includes Warwick Davis as the titular character:

WILLOW is BACK! The series is a welcomed return to the magical & dangerous world of #Willow Ufgood. It has the charm, wittiness, & sense of adventure like the film. The newbies fit in well w/ the returning cast.



Fans, we have been waiting decades for this & it was worth it. pic.twitter.com/rhVX2OyKyP — Ashley Saunders (@ThatAshleyErin) November 16, 2022

Even newcomers to the franchise enjoyed the series:

Embargo is up so I can talk about the new #Willow. I've seen eps 1-4 and soon through 7. I only recently watched the original so I have no nostalgic attachment to it and let me tell you… THIS SHOW ROCKS. The tone is perfect, the acting is amazing. It's a must watch. pic.twitter.com/s868DqLhCq — 🍂 Agustín 🦃 (@El_Santotaco) November 17, 2022

The show has even been called one of the best so far on Disney+ and “a huge treat.”

I've watched the first 3 episodes of the new #Willow #disneyplus series. It's one of the best shows we've seen on Disney+ so far. It's a charming adventure, with some interesting characters & is certainly not a show to be overlooked. "Willow" is a must-watch. 1st Ep on Nov 30th pic.twitter.com/HvvtmGZamg — What’s On Disney Plus (@disneyplusnews) November 16, 2022

Nobody is more surprised than me, but #Willow is a total delight. @JonKasdan and team have created an effervescent, wholly unexpected fantasy adventure full of likable characters and centered around a fun quest that never gets bogged down in cumbersome mythology. A huge treat.✨ pic.twitter.com/akbqNLOAn1 — Drew Taylor (@DrewTailored) November 16, 2022

“The classic fairy tale fantasy adventure is back with a modern sensibility.”

#Willow embodies what made the original film so beloved. The classic fairy tale fantasy adventure is back with a modern sensibility. I'm thrilled to see Warwick Davis & Joanne Whalley reprise their roles as Willow & Sorsha, as they are the series' heart and soul. pic.twitter.com/stUNPlv018 — Christian Eulinberg (@FilmOptixPod) November 16, 2022

“You won’t be disappointed.” High praise, indeed!

I've been a fan of the original film for as long as I can remember, and I can honestly say that #Willow on @DisneyPlus keeps the same heart and spirit. It's filled with so much fantasy and adventure. It's everything I could have asked for. You won't be disappointed. pic.twitter.com/1qlDnkeI5d — Britt 🦃🍂 (@master_crowley) November 16, 2022

About Willow:

The story began when an aspiring sorcerer, played by Warwick Davis, is whisked away on a journey to protect an infant empress Elora Danan and vanquish the evil Queen Bavmorda from their world of Andowyne. Now, the story continues with Davis reprising his titular role as he leads an unlikely crew of heroes on a quest to protect Andowyne from an even larger foe than they had imagined possible.

Willow also stars Ellie Bamber, Ruby Cruz, Erin Kellyman, Tony Revolori, Amar Chadha-Patel, Dempsey Bryk, and Joanne Whalley.

Kathleen Kennedy, Michelle Rejwan, Jonathan Kasdan, Tommy Harper, Wendy Mericle, Roopesh Parekh, Ron Howard, and Samie Kim Falvey serve as executive producers.

The writers are John Bickerstaff, Hannah Friedman, and Jonathan Kasdan.

The producers are Stephen Woolfenden, Julia Cooperman, Hameed Shaukat, and Max Taylor.

Willow begins streaming November 30th, 2022, exclusively on Disney+