What’s New This Week – TV + Streaming + Theaters – November 20th-26th

Elton John Live: Farewell from Dodger Stadium When: Sunday, November 20th at 4:30 ET/7:30PT on Disney+ What: A global live stream event of the last U.S. stop on Elton John’s farewell tour, which promises special guest appearances.

Welcome to Chippendales When: Tuesday, November 22nd on Hulu What: A dramatization of the famous male strip club’s origin story starring Kumail Nanjiani, Murray Bartlett, Juliette Lewis, Annaleigh Ashford, Quentin Plair, Robin de Jesús, Andrew Rannells, Spencer Boldman, Nicola Peltz Beckham, and Dan Stevens.

Strange World When: Wednesday, November 23rd exclusively in theaters What: The 61st animated feature from Walt Disney Animation Studios from the directors of Big Hero 6 and Raya and the Last Dragon , featuring the voices of Jake Gyllenhaal, Dennis Quaid, Jaboukie Young-White, Gabrielle Union, Lucy Liu, and Alan Tudyk.

96th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade When: Thursday, November 24th at 9/8c AM on NBC What: The annual holiday tradition continues live from New York City featuring giant character balloons, parade floats, marching bands, and performances from Broadway shows and musical guests like Joss Stone, Jordin Sparks, and Dionne Warwick.

The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special When: Friday, November 25th on Disney+ What: A Marvel Studios holiday special that finds Drax and Mantis heading to Earth to get Peter Quill the perfect holiday present – Kevin Bacon!



Sunday, November 20th

New TV Shows

2022 American Music Awards – Special – 8/7c on ABC Hosted by Wayne Brady, the “2022 American Music Awards” will air live from the Microsoft Theater at L.A. LIVE in Los Angeles. The show will honor 17-time AMA winner Lionel Richie with the prestigious Icon Award and will also honor the life and career of Olivia Newton-John. Performers include GloRilla, Stevie Wonder, Charlie Puth, Ari Lennox, David Guetta and Bebe Rexha, Dove Cameron, Anitta, Lil Baby, and P!NK.

– Special – 8/7c on Elton John Live: Farewell from Dodger Stadium – Special – Streaming Live at 4:30 ET/7:30PT on Disney+ ELTON JOHN LIVE: FAREWELL FROM DODGER STADIUM is a concert event featuring legendary, global superstar Elton John, live from Dodger Stadium in his final North American show. As part of his Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour, this concert experience features special guests and performances of unparalleled global hits spanning decades, in one of the greatest send-offs in music history. This is a must-see concert event for audiences of all ages, around the world. Leading up to the concert is the “Countdown to Elton Live” red carpet event featuring celebrity guests and a countdown to the historic live concert.

– Special – Streaming Live at 4:30 ET/7:30PT on The L Word: Generation Q – Season 3 Premiere – 8/7c on SHOWTIME This fierce group of friends and lovers are keeping it all in the family. Maybe this is their time to find ‘the one’ – or just the one for right now. Either way they’re living their best life the only way they know how, honestly and confidently.

– Season 3 Premiere – 8/7c on The is Life with Lisa Ling – Season 9 Premiere – 10/9c on CNN – News – TV-PG This is Life with Lisa Ling returns with award-winning journalist and author Lisa Ling as she ventures to the far corners of America, exploring communities that are often unknown or misunderstood. In this CNN Original Series, produced by Part2 Pictures, Ling investigates some of our country’s most pressing issues and uncovers some surprising solutions along the way. This season on This is Life, Ling examines how technology is shaping love, sex, and human relationships following the widespread social isolation of the COVID-19 pandemic. Next, she surveys mothers who seek out sperm donors on Facebook and reveals the true motives of a man who has fathered over one hundred children with more on the way. In the backwoods of Arkansas, Ling discovers the fate of hundreds of tigers, bred and held captive by the so-called “kings” of a blockbuster TV series. Ling then journeys to the streets of her hometown of Los Angeles, an area that has become ground zero for America’s severe mental health crisis, uncovering the horror but also the hope for those society seems to have cast aside. Later, with racial strife playing out in cities across the country, she communes with the followers of a newer religion that proclaims interracial marriage as a possible pathway to world peace. Finally, Ling travels to Denver, a city often known for its legal pot culture, and finds that another legal substance – alcohol – has become America’s worst addiction.

– Season 9 Premiere – 10/9c on CNN – News – TV-PG A Waltons Thanksgiving – Special – 8/7c on The CW A follow-up to the highly successful THE WALTONS’ HOMECOMING, the movie reunites the Walton family as they prepare for Thanksgiving in 1934. The Depression has affected everyone, but John Walton (Teddy Sears) has found a way to provide for his family through the farm and by picking up odd jobs from the eccentric Baldwin Sisters. It’s also the time of year for the Annual Harvest Festival Fair, where carnival rides, talent shows and pie contests become the center of attention for the Waltons. As the story unfolds, John Boy (Logan Shroyer) learns the true meaning of taking responsibility, Mary Ellen (Marcelle LeBlanc) comes to understand patience and collaboration, Grandma (Rebecca Koon) finds that winning can be complicated, and Olivia (Bellamy Young) shares her healing heart with every other Walton family member — at a time when each of them need it most. And when a young boy enters the Waltons’ world, everyone’s life is changed in ways they could never have imagined — transformed forever through love, faith and kindness!

– Special – 8/7c on

New Movies

The Case of the Christmas Diamond – 8/7c on ION – TV-PG Blue collar, Andy is a little nervous but thrilled when she is invited to her rich friend's estate for Christmas, but when the family matriarch's multi-million-dollar gem suddenly goes missing she finds herself accused of the theft. With the help of a famous mystery writer, Andy must find the real culprit amid the litany of wealthy guests all of whom have their knives out for her.

– 8/7c on ION – TV-PG Christmas Lucky Charm – 7/6c on UPtv – NR Every boyfriend Jessica has had found the love of his life right after he dated her. Just as Jessica leans into her unlucky love life and swears off dating for the Christmas season, a handsome gallery owner moves in across the street.

– 7/6c on UPtv – NR My Favorite Christmas Tree – 8/7c on GAF – NR Kyla is a skilled genealogy researcher who’s made a thriving business of putting together family trees. When she comes across new information regarding her mother’s mysterious extended family, Kyla and her sister travel to the charming town of Conifer, hoping to piece together their ancestry. The search leads Kyla to a generations-old Christmas tree farm, its stubborn, handsome owner – and potentially, love.

– 8/7c on GAF – NR A Show-Stopping Christmas – 8/7c on Lifetime Riley Burdett (Jamie Perez) is the artistic director of the Onota Theatre in Western Massachusetts. When Regina, the Scrooge-like owner of the theatre, breaks the news that she’s preparing to sell the property before the holiday performance, Riley must call upon the ghosts of Regina’s past, present, and future to change her mind. Meanwhile, a big TV star, Sam Palmer (Thomas McDonnell), has moved to the area to escape the craziness of Hollywood. Riley casts him as Bob Cratchit in A Christmas Carol and his star power, his cleverness, and his budding love for Riley helps her save the theatre…and steal her heart during this very special Christmastime.

– 8/7c on When I Think of Christmas – 8/7c on Hallmark Sara comes home for Christmas to help her mom move, reconnects with a past love and makes a surprising discovery for a holiday they will all remember.

– 8/7c on

Monday, November 21st

New TV Shows

Below Deck – Season 10 Premiere – 8/7c on Bravo – Reality – TV-14 “Below Deck” cruises through the Caribbean for its 10th season, led by stud-of-the-sea Captain Lee. Set on the luscious island of St. Lucia, with crystal-clear waters and dramatically tapered mountains, the Pitons are sure to excite even the most discerning guests. Aboard the largest motor yacht in “Below Deck” history, the crew are impressed by the luxurious, massive 197 ft vessel St. David, but quickly learn that with a bigger boat comes bigger problems. Joining Captain Lee is beloved crew member Fraser Olender, but this time as Chief Stew. Discovering the learning curve on this ship is steep, he questions whether he will rise to the challenge in his new role or sink in the deep waters of the Caribbean. Fraser must also navigate a major conflict between his stews as dynamic personalities arise in the interior department. Chef Rachel Hargrove reclaims the galley, cooking her most intricate and finest cuisine yet. As she raises the bar even higher for herself, the pressure begins to mount and she struggles to stay afloat. On deck, Bosun Ross McHarg works hard, but plays harder as his romances on the crew nights out get him into hot water and becomes salty with the ladies. While the three department heads try to keep their crew in line, the entire charter season is put in jeopardy when Captain Lee makes an unexpected decision that rocks the boat to its core, leading to the most shocking season of “Below Deck” yet.

– Season 10 Premiere – 8/7c on Bravo – Reality – TV-14 Death in the Dorms – Series Premiere – Streaming on Hulu These are the stories of the kind of danger that no college student is ever prepared for: a life cut short just when it was getting started, not by accident but by foul play. Each procedural episode of “Death in the Dorms” will examine a different death of a college student in the U.S.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on Kids Baking Championship: Turkey Talk – Special – 9/8c on Food Network – Competition – TV-G Hosts Duff Goldman and Valerie Bertinelli bring back four unforgettable kid bakers to make Thanksgiving cakes. They create holiday magic while competing for a bountiful $10,000 prize package of baking tools.

– Special – 9/8c on Food Network – Competition – TV-G My Little Pony: Winter Wishday – Special – Streaming on Netflix Winter Wishday is fast approaching, and the Mane 5 are all looking forward to the magical holiday celebration. Sunny can't wait to exchange gifts with her friends under the wishing star that night in Maretime Bay, but finds that each of the Mane 5 have their own holiday traditions to celebrate as well. So, they hatch a plan to celebrate everypony's traditions in one day with the help of Izzy's newest upcycle project, a flying van they name the Mare Stream! Together they takeoff through the snow to their first holiday stop, Hitch's grandma Figgy's house. There they build gingerbread houses and discover that, while Hitch assures them his grandma is very strict about her holiday traditions, it's actually him who's tied to his Wishday nostalgia. Afterward they depart to Bridlewood for Izzy's unicorn tradition of placing her hoofmade ordainment on the Wishing Tree, a stop made even longer by Izzy stopping to tell every pony she sees "frosty shivers", the traditional unicorn Wishday greeting. Racing against the clock, they then head off to Zephyr Heights to attend the Wishday Carol Concert, which unfortunately runs way longer than expected. When it's finally time to leave, the Mane 5 find that the snowfall has become so heavy that they can't find the Mare Stream. With her detective skills and a little help from a book she borrowed from Grandma Figgy, Zipp puts together that the unicorns, not yet used to having their magic back, are accidently casting a spell when they say "frosty shivers" to each other. With this info, the Mane 5 journey back to Bridlewood to stop the holiday blizzard and barely make it back to Maretime Bay in time to exchange their gifts under the Wishing Star together. As the Wishing Star goes by, the Unity Crystals shine bright from the Crystal Brighthouse and send a rainbow up to it, creating a glorious light display in the sky over Equestria.

– Special – Streaming on StoryBots: Answer Time – Series Premiere – Streaming on Netflix Got a question? The StoryBots have an answer! Join curious friends Beep, Boop, Bing, Bang and Bo on fun adventures to find facts for real kids.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on

Tuesday, November 22nd

New TV Shows

The Bermuda Triangle: Into Cursed Waters – Series Premiere – 10/9c on History – Documentary – NR The Bermuda Triangle is the most notorious stretch of ocean in history, evoking fear and endless fascination. Bounded by Florida, Bermuda, and Puerto Rico, these waters have swallowed countless ships and planes, and their crews, some vanishing without a trace. In 1945, 5 US Navy planes disappeared on the same night, along with a search and rescue plane dispatched to find them. No wreckage was ever found. Reporters dug up accounts of other missing planes and ships, and stories of strange phenomena date back to the voyages of Columbus. Now, an elite team is investigating the Bermuda Triangle with the aid of a secret weapon – a map, decades in the making, marking the location of unidentified undersea wrecks and anomalies. Each week they will attempt to identify one mystery wreck, along the way evaluating the evidence behind legends and scientific theories like rogue waves, giant methane bubbles, ship-sucking whirlpools, and dead zones that bewilder equipment and planes. In the Bermuda Triangle, one never knows what they will find – and on the ocean floor the team makes historic and important discoveries that go beyond myth and conjecture.

– Series Premiere – 10/9c on History – Documentary – NR Dangerous Breed: Crime. Cons. Cats – Series Premiere – Streaming on Peacock Canadian filmmaker Frederick Kroetsch spends 10 years trying to make a reality show about controversial independent wrestler and Persian cat breeder, Teddy Hart. After accumulating years of footage, Frederick is shocked when multiple women whom he has been filming alongside Teddy, describe disturbing accusations of sexual misconduct behind the scenes. As Teddy defends himself against growing allegations, his protege and ex-girlfriend Samantha Fiddler, goes missing. With Samantha’s family desperate for answers, Frederick reexamines the footage and seeks out the people closest to Samantha, leading to a dramatic current day confrontation with Teddy Hart.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on Our Universe – Series Premiere – Streaming on Netflix From BBC Studios and narrated by Academy Award-winner Morgan Freeman, comes this unprecedented six-part series, an epic tale 13.8 billion years in the making. Blending stunning wildlife footage with eye-popping cosmic special effects, it takes viewers on a fascinating adventure to explore the connections that drive our natural world. From the birth of the Sun to the birth of a sea turtle, Our Universe uses groundbreaking animation to dramatize the spectacular celestial forces that generated our solar system, while modern camera and CGI technology bring the audience up close and personal with some of the most iconic, charismatic animals on Earth.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on Trevor Noah: I Wish You Would – Special – Streaming on Netflix Emmy-winning comedian Trevor Noah talks learning German, speaking ill of the dead, judging people in horror movies and ordering Indian food in Scotland.

– Special – Streaming on Welcome to Chippendales – Series Premiere – Streaming on Hulu A sprawling true-crime saga, “Welcome to Chippendales” tells the outrageous story of Somen “Steve” Banerjee, an Indian immigrant who became the unlikely founder of the world’s greatest male-stripping empire—and let nothing stand in his way in the process. The series stars series regulars Kumail Nanjiani, Murray Bartlett, Juliette Lewis, and Annaleigh Ashford, with recurring guest stars Quentin Plair, Robin de Jesús, and Andrew Rannells and guest stars Nicola Peltz Beckham and Dan Stevens.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on

New Movies

Blood Relatives – Streaming on Shudder Francis, a 115-year-old Yiddish vampire, still looks 35. He’s been roaming American backroads in his beat-up muscle car for decades, keeping to himself, and liking it that way. One day, Jane, a teenager, shows up. She says she’s his daughter, and she’s got the fangs to prove it. They go on the road, deciding whether to sink their teeth into family life.

– Streaming on

Wednesday, November 23rd

New TV Shows

Blood, Sex & Royalty – U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Netflix In the 16th century, Anne Boleyn navigates treacherous sexual politics and rises to become Queen of England. She forges history as she reshapes King Henry VIII’s worldview, but she’s expected to give birth to a male heir and makes powerful enemies along the way.

– U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Daddies on Request – U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Disney+ California, a thirteen-year-old girl, and her three adoptive parents set out on a journey from Mexico City to Zacatecas in order for her to be reunited with her mother, whom she has not heard from in nine years. What they don't know is that they are being followed by two funny thugs with suspicious intentions.

– U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Echo 3 – Series Premiere – Streaming on Apple TV+ “Echo 3″ is based on the award-winning series “When Heroes Fly,” created by Omri Givon and inspired by the eponymous novel by Amir Gutfreund. Set in South America, the action-packed thriller follows Amber Chesborough, a brilliant young scientist who is the emotional heart of a small American family. When Amber goes missing along the Colombia-Venezuela border her brother, Bambi, and her husband, Prince — two men with deep military experience and complicated pasts — struggle to find her in a layered personal drama, set against the explosive backdrop of a secret war.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on Marvel Studios Legends: Drax & Mantis – Special – Streaming on Disney+ Get ready for The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special with a look back at the adventures of the show’s stars, Drax and Mantis.

– Special – Streaming on Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin – Series Premiere – Streaming on Peacock In the new series for Peacock, several years after we last saw him in “Pitch Perfect,” Adam Devine’s Bumper Allen moves to Germany to revive his music career when one of his songs becomes big in Berlin.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on Shaq – Series Premiere – 9/8c on HBO Featuring a series of revealing interviews with O’Neal, the four-part documentary film SHAQ tells the story of a basketball legend unlike any other, whose larger-than-life personality transcended the sport and transformed him into a cultural icon. The documentary series chronicles Shaq’s ascent to superstardom, as a dominant force who won four NBA championships, league MVP honors, and changed the game. It also encompasses his life off the court, from his upbringing in a military family to his deepest personal relationships, prosperous broadcasting, and business careers.

– Series Premiere – 9/8c on Taco Chronicles: Cross the Border – U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Netflix The taco may leave Mexico, but Mexico doesn't leave the taco. Across the US border, Mexican cooks keep the tradition alive and experiment with new flavors.

– U.S. Premiere – Streaming on The Unbroken Voice – U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Netflix Against all odds, a young Arelys Henao pursues her dream of a singing career in this music-packed drama inspired by the Colombian icon's early life.

– U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Wednesday – Series Premiere – Streaming on Netflix The series is a sleuthing, supernaturally infused mystery charting Wednesday Addams’ years as a student at Nevermore Academy. Wednesday's attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a monstrous killing spree that has terrorized the local town, and solve the supernatural mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years ago — all while navigating her new and very tangled relationships at Nevermore.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on

New Movies

Bones and All – Exclusively in Theaters BONES AND ALL is a story of first love between Maren, a young woman learning how to survive on the margins of society, and Lee, an intense and disenfranchised drifter; a liberating road odyssey of two young people coming into their own, searching for identity and chasing beauty in a perilous world that cannot abide who they are.

– Christmas on Mistletoe Farm – Streaming on Netflix After inheriting a farm at Christmastime, a widowed father makes a bumpy adjustment to village life — while his kids hatch a plan to stay there forever.

– Streaming on Devotion – Exclusively in Theaters Devotion, an aerial war epic based on the bestselling book of the same name, tells the harrowing true story of two elite US Navy fighter pilots during the Korean War. Their heroic sacrifices would ultimately make them the Navy's most celebrated wingmen.

– Good Night Oppy – Streaming on Prime Video Good Night Oppy tells the inspirational true story of Opportunity, a rover that was sent to Mars for a 90-day mission but ended up surviving for 15 years. The film follows Opportunity’s groundbreaking journey on Mars and the remarkable bond forged between a robot and her humans millions of miles away.

– Streaming on Lesson Plan – Streaming on Netflix After a teacher dies, his best friend — a former cop — takes a job at the school where he worked to confront the gang he thinks was responsible.

– Streaming on Strange World – Exclusively in Theaters Walt Disney Animation Studios’ original action-packed adventure “Strange World” introduces a legendary family of explorers, the Clades, as they attempt to navigate an uncharted, treacherous land alongside a motley crew that includes a mischievous blob, a three-legged dog and a slew of ravenous creatures. The voice cast includes Jake Gyllenhaal as Searcher Clade, a family man who finds himself out of his element on an unpredictable mission; Dennis Quaid as Searcher’s larger-than-life explorer father, Jaeger; Jaboukie Young-White as Searcher’s 16-year-old son, Ethan, who longs for adventure; Gabrielle Union as Meridian Clade, an accomplished pilot and Searcher’s partner in all things; and Lucy Liu as Callisto Mal, Avalonia’s fearless leader who spearheads the exploration into the strange world.

– The Swimmers – Streaming on Netflix From war-torn Syria to the 2016 Rio Olympics, two young sisters embark on a risky voyage, putting their hearts and their swimming skills to heroic use.

– Streaming on Who's a Good Boy? – Streaming on Netflix Chema has a mission: date Claudia, the new girl at his school, so he can lose his virginity to her before the end of the school year. Will he fulfill his dream before graduation?

– Streaming on

Thursday, November 24th

New TV Shows

96th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade – Special – 9/8c AM on NBC The 96th edition of the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade will bring the nation together with a dazzling lineup featuring giant character helium balloons, fantastic floats, show-stopping marching bands, high-spirited performance groups, whimsical clowns, music stars and the one-and-only Santa Claus. The broadcast will feature spectacular performances from Broadway’s Funny Girl, A Beautiful Noise, Some Like It Hot,and The Lion King. Participating stars include Paula Abdul; Big Time Rush; Cam; Jordan Davis; Blue’s Clues & You! host Josh Dela Cruz; Gloria, Sasha and Emily Estefan; Jimmy Fallon and The Roots, Fitz and the Tantrums; Kirk Franklin; Mario Lopez and family; Ziggy Marley; Miss America 2022 Emma Broyles; the cast and Muppets of Sesame Street®; Sean Paul; the cast of Peacock’s Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin (Adam Devine, Sarah Hyland and Flula Borg); Joss Stone; Trombone Shorty and Orleans Avenue; Jordin Sparks; Dionne Warwick; and Betty Who. “TODAY’s” Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb and Al Roker will be back to host the Emmy Award-winning celebration.

– Special – 9/8c AM on Criminal Minds: Evolution – Series Premiere – Streaming on Paramount+ In CRIMINAL MINDS: EVOLUTION, the FBI’s elite team of criminal profilers come up against their greatest threat yet, an UnSub who has used the pandemic to build a network of other serial killers. As the world opens back up and the network goes operational, the team must hunt them down, one murder at a time. Original cast members continuing their roles include Joe Mantegna, A.J. Cook, Kirsten Vangsness, Aisha Tyler, Adam Rodriguez and Paget Brewster. Zach Gilford joins the dynamic cast as a recurring guest star in a season-long arc.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on First Love – U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Netflix A cross-generational love story inspired by “First Love”(1999) and “Hatsukoi”(2018), two seminal songs by Hikaru Utada. Two teenagers fall in love for the first time in the late 90s; two decades later, one is about to get engaged, while the other is divorced with a teenage son who’s falling in love for the first time.

– U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Good Rivals – Series Premiere – Streaming on Prime Video Good Rivals is a three-part docuseries about one of the most unique and intense competitions in international sports: The rivalry between the Mexican and American national men’s soccer teams. Good Rivals will peel back the political, social, and sporting layers of a rivalry that has become must-see TV over the past 30 years. Far more than just a sports documentary, Good Rivals spotlights the personal and professional arcs of stars from each nation, like Landon Donovan (U.S.) and Rafa Márquez (Mexico), who became symbols of their country’s cultures during their respective careers in the early and mid 2000s. Good Rivals will also examine the passionate, international battle for on-field talent and fan support that has made the U.S.-Mexico border one of the most fascinating soccer frontiers in the world, with players—and families—from both countries becoming the focus of recruiting battles between these two deeply interconnected nations.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on National Dog Show Presented by Purina – Special – 12/11c – Competition – TV-PG NBC’s Thanksgiving Day tradition is hosted by John O’Hurley, former “Seinfeld” star and winner of “ Dancing with the Stars

– Special – 12/11c – Competition – TV-PG The Thanksgiving Day Parade on CBS – Special – 9/8c AM on CBS Kevin Frazier and Keltie Knight anchor Macy's annual parade in New York; appearances by Jeremy Sisto and Liza Lapira; musical performances by the casts of the hit Broadway musicals Moulin Rouge and SIX the Musical.

– Special – 9/8c AM on

New Movies

Baking All the Way – 8/7c on Lifetime Julia Wilson (Cory Lee), an accomplished pastry chef from Chicago, heads to a small town bakery famous for their gingerbread to complete her Christmas cookbook. There she finds herself at odds with Kris Thompson (Yannick Bisson), the bakery’s charming but private owner, who is ambivalent about sharing his secret recipe.

– 8/7c on The Chrismas Clapback – Streaming on BET+ – NR Every year the three Miles sisters, Jasmine, Kira, and Tisha, battle each other for a chance to win the neighborhood Christmas Church Cook-Off competition. But when Aaliyah, the vivacious Social Media Influencer, enters the competition, the sisters must choose to rise together or fall divided.

– Streaming on BET+ – NR A Christmas Mystery – Streaming on HBO Max A CHRISTMAS MYSTERY follows a group of intrepid kids trying to solve the case of why Santa’s magical jingle bells disappeared.

– Streaming on Holiday Harmony – Streaming on HBO Max HOLIDAY HARMONY tells the story of a singer-songwriter traveling cross country in hopes of making it big and ends up taking on a group of misfit kids hoping to perform in a Christmas Eve gala.

– Streaming on Holiday Hideaway – Streaming on BET+ – NR Carly is the queen of holiday celebrations, but her mistletoe misstep sends her running to a Holiday Hideaway that teaches her the importance of family, forgiveness and fighting for love.

– Streaming on BET+ – NR Laid-Back Camp: The Movie – Streaming on Crunchyroll – NR Nadeshiko, a high school student who had moved from Shizuoka to Yamanashi, decides to see the famous, 1000 yen-bill-featured Mount Fuji. Even though she manages to bike all the way to Motosu, she's forced to turn back because of worsening weather. Unable to set her eyes on her goal, she faints partway to her destination. When she wakes up, it's night, in a place she's never been before, with no way of knowing how to get home. Nadeshiko is saved when she encounters Rin, a girl who is out camping by herself. This outdoorsy girls story begins with this first encounter between Nadeshiko and Rin.

– Streaming on Crunchyroll – NR Love, Lizzo – Streaming on HBO Max LOVE, LIZZO follows the journey of Lizzo, a trailblazing superstar who has become the movement the world desperately needed just by being herself. The documentary shares the inspirational story behind her humble beginnings to her meteoric rise with an intimate look into the moments that shaped her hard-earned rise to fame, success, love and international stardom.

– Streaming on My Southern Family Christmas – 8/7c on Hallmark As Christmas approaches, a journalist goes undercover to meet her estranged father and his family.

– 8/7c on The Noel Diary – Streaming on Netflix When best-selling author Jake Turner (Justin Hartley) returns home at Christmas to settle his estranged mother's estate, he discovers a diary that may hold secrets to his own past and that of Rachel (Barrett Doss) – an intriguing young woman on a mission of her own. Together, they embark on a journey to confront their pasts and discover a future that's totally unexpected.

– Streaming on The Sound of Christmas – Streaming on BET+ – NR A down-on-her-luck music teacher leads a wealthy widower away from his gold-digging girlfriend and back to love and music during the Christmas holidays.

– Streaming on BET+ – NR Sword Art Online the Movie – Progressive- Aria of a Starless Night – Streaming on Crunchyroll – NR It's been just two months since they were trapped in the game of death that is Sword Art Online, and Kirito and Asuna continue their struggle at the vanguard of progress through the game. The fifth floor of Aincrad is a mazelike ruin, and the two dare to take pleasure in raiding it for the treasure it contains. Upon returning to the fourth floor, it's time to do some questing on behalf of the Elf Lord Yofilis–but here begins Asuna's discontent, for in doing so they will have to face her least favorite monster ever…

– Streaming on Crunchyroll – NR

Friday, November 25th

New TV Shows

Blood & Water – Season 3 U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Netflix Parkhurst High returns with a rocky start between Puleng and Fikile following the revelation of the DNA results and the drama ensures to test old alliances and forging new and unlikely friendships. A new school therapist joins the staff and a new hunk, Sam, joins the Parkhurst gang with both bringing a few secrets of their own… One thing that we can all be sure of is nothing is ever as it seems and nobody will be left unscathed by the truth.

– Season 3 U.S. Premiere – Streaming on The Confession – U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Prime Video A true crime documentary about the disappearance of Patricia Hall who vanishes from the small Yorkshire town of Pudsey. Her husband Keith quickly becomes a suspect, caught in a storm of rumour and suspicion. Only after a year, when Keith Hall falls in love with a beautiful stranger, does the terrible truth about his wife’s disappearance seem to emerge in a shocking series of twists and revelations.

– U.S. Premiere – Streaming on The Croods: Family Tree – Season 5 Premiere – Streaming on Hulu Peacock It’s a blast from the past when the Croods find a man frozen in a block of ice, they thaw him and discover he was an old flame of Gran’s! When Grug saves Hope’s life during a dangerous mountain-side tartichoke harvest, rather than feeling grateful, Hope is desperate to save Grug’s life in return in order to not be indebted to him. And determined to show Hope that she’s just as good a cook, Ugga decides to cook a meal that will wow the farm residents. But when Ugga realizes she’s out of her element, she turns to an unlikely place for help: the punch monkeys.

– Season 5 Premiere – Streaming on Destination Fear – Season 4 Premiere – 9/8c on Travel Channel – Paranormal – TV-PG Maverick paranormal explorer Dakota Laden takes his sister and best friend on a cross-country road trip to face their deepest, darkest fears at the most-haunted locations in America.

– Season 4 Premiere – 9/8c on Travel Channel – Paranormal – TV-PG The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special – Special – Streaming on Disney+ On a mission to make Christmas unforgettable for Quill, the Guardians head to Earth in search of the perfect present.

Special – Streaming on The Hip Hop Nutcracker – Special – Streaming on Disney+ RUN DMC’s Rev Run brings us along for a hip-hop reimagining of The Nutcracker ballet set in New York City. It’s the night of the annual New Year’s Eve block party and Maria-Clara’s (Caché Melvin) mom and pop (Allison Holker Boss and Stephen "tWitch' Boss) aren’t getting along … and it’s bringing her down. Maria-Clara embarks on a holiday adventure to bring her parents back together, finding help along the way from the magical toymaker, Drosselmeyer (Comfort Fedoke), and the Nutcracker (Du-Shant "Fik-shun" Stegall) whom she brings to life. Maria-Clara’s journey takes her from the streets of New York to fantasy worlds where she battles with mice and toy soldiers (Viktor White, BDash, Kevin “Konkrete” Davis”), and back in time to the Land of Sweets in order to find the key to unlock her holiday wish. Will it be enough to rekindle her parents’ lost love before the clock strikes midnight? The special features best-in-class dancers Mikhail Baryshnikov, Tiler Peck, KidaTheGreat AKA Kida Burns, the Jabbawockeez as magical snowflakes, and more.

– Special – Streaming on Jeff Dunham: Me the People – Special – 8/7c on Comedy Central – Stand-Up Comedy – NR Jeff Dunham and his eccentric ensemble return on the all-new stand-up special Jeff Dunham: Me the People, premiering Friday, November 25, at 8/7c.

– Special – 8/7c on Comedy Central – Stand-Up Comedy – NR Khakee: The Bihar Chapter – U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Netflix Inspired by the true story of how Bihar’s most dangerous criminal was caught, Khakee: The Bihar Chapter marks the first foray onto Netflix for iconic creator Neeraj Pandey. The crime series follows the epic tussle between two men on both sides of the law — one a feared gang lord and the other a fiercely upright Indian Police Service officer Amit Lodha.

– U.S. Premiere – Streaming on

New Movies

Christmas at the Drive-In – 8/7c on GAF – NR A property lawyer works to prove that her town’s Drive In Theater, a local institution is not closed down at the holidays, finding romance with the very person who is trying to sell the property.

– 8/7c on GAF – NR Fantasy Football – Streaming on Paramount+ In this hilarious and heartwarming father-daughter sports fantasy, everything changes when Callie A. Coleman (Marsai Martin) discovers she can magically control her father, Bobby’s (Omari Hardwick) performance on the football field. When Callie plays as her dad, a running back for the Atlanta Falcons, in EA SPORTS Madden NFL 23, Bobby is transformed from a fumblitis-plagued journeyman to a star running back bound for superstardom alongside his daughter and wife Keisha (Kelly Rowland). With the NFL Playoffs looming and the pressures of Callie’s new commitment to her friends on the robotics team mounting, the two must forge ahead to keep the magic a secret as they juggle the highs and lows of their newfound success, all as they rediscover what it really means to be a family.

– Streaming on Fatal Family Reunion – 8/7c on LMN – NR Following news of her stepmother’s death, Sloane returns to her family manor for the first time since she left years ago. She is greeted by her brother, David, their housekeeper, Wendy, and her selfish stepsiblings, Blake and Lexi. When the family’s will reveals that Lexi is the majority inheritor, Blake is outraged, and mysterious deaths begin to occur. Determined to figure out what is happening to her family, Sloane uncovers a dark secret that could mean the end of her family as she knows it. Starring Alexandra Augustine, Brett Geddes, and Stephanie Herrera.

– 8/7c on LMN – NR Ghislaine Maxwell: Filthy Rich – Streaming on Netflix Ghislaine Maxwell: Filthy Rich goes beyond the headlines of the Ghislaine Maxwell case to tell the definitive story of Epstein's mysterious accomplice, illuminating how her class and privilege concealed her predatory nature.

– Streaming on

Saturday, November 26th

New TV Shows

Soul Train Awards – Special – 8/7c on BET – Awards Show – TV-14 The BET Soul Train Awards is the biggest celebration in soul and R&B, featuring powerhouse performances, surprise appearances and all-star tributes to industry veterans.

– Special – 8/7c on BET – Awards Show – TV-14

New Movies

The 12 Days of Christmas Eve – 8/7c on Lifetime The 12 Days of Christmas Eve is the story of Brian Conway (Kelsey Grammer), a successful businessman whose relationships with those around him have really suffered. While this Christmas season has been the most successful for his business, he’s divorced, his relationship with his daughter Michelle (Spencer Grammer) is strained and he doesn’t have a meaningful connection with his only granddaughter. After Brian gets into a car accident on Christmas Eve, Santa gives him twelve chances to re-do the day and repair the relationships in his life to find the true meaning of Christmas. For Brian, these twelve days are a journey of self-realization about life, love and happiness as he attempts to right the wrongs of his life in pursuit of the Christmas spirit.

– 8/7c on Faith Heist: A Christmas Caper – 8/7c on Bounce TV – NR On Christmas Eve, Pastor Benjamin and his motley crew of congregants find themselves locked in the local mall … just as a fearsome team of armed thieves break in to rob the place – AND all the money raised by the church for a worthy Christmas charity. Unable to flee or signal for help, the Pastor & his friends realize it's up to them to battle the crooks, save the mall … all before Christmas morning.

– 8/7c on Bounce TV – NR Haul Out the Holly – 8/7c on Hallmark Emily arrives home, hoping to visit her parents, only to discover that they are leaving on a trip of their own. As she stays at their house for the holidays, their HOA is determined to get Emily to participate in the neighborhood’s many Christmas festivities.

– 8/7c on I'm Glad It's Christmas – 8/7c on GAF – NR An aspiring Broadway singer is convinced to participate in a small-scale production for her local Christmas celebration. Along the way, she finds hope and unexpected mentorship towards her dream career. But will her professional success come at the cost of her chance at love?

– 8/7c on GAF – NR A Tale of Two Christmases – 6/5c on Hallmark Before Christmas, Emma's story splits into two possibilities. In one she goes home to reconnect with an old friend, in the other she explores a new crush in the city.

– 6/5c on Time for Him to Come Home for Christmas – 10/9c on Hallmark Four days before Christmas, Elizabeth receives a voicemail from a number she doesn’t recognize. On the message, a man she doesn’t know makes one final plea to the love of his life.

– 10/9c on

