Video – LEGOLAND California Resort’s 20th Annual Tree Lighting Ceremony Launches 2022 Holiday Season

LEGOLAND California Resort celebrated its 20th annual tree-lighting ceremony as it launched the 2022 holiday season this past Friday evening at the park in Carlsbad, California.

Celebrity guests Tamera Mowry-Housley (from Sister, Sister) and Josh Peck (of Drake & Josh fame) were on hand to help light the tree in the Fun Town section of LEGOLAND California.

Watch LEGOLAND California Tree Lighting Ceremony with Tamera Mowry and Josh Peck – Holidays 2022:

As I was arriving at LEGOLAND California, I noted the attractive variety of holiday-season decorations around the entrance to the park.

Also inside the park itself was more holiday decor and Christmastime LEGO displays made up of impressive brick-built buildings and train sets in the gift shops.

As the scheduled time for the tree-lighting ceremony grew near, I made my way over to Fun Town to try and find a good spot from which to enjoy the festivities. The standing-room view of the lighting area was relatively narrow, so it was tricky to locate a suitable viewing place. But I managed the best I could and prepared as the ceremony came to a start with a talented brass band performing familiar Christmas hits. Our host Phillip took the stage and began the festivities, bringing Tamera Mowry and Josh Peck out to speak to the crowd, along with LEGO minifigure versions of a Toy Soldier and a Gingerbread Man. Lastly, it was time for Santa Claus himself to come out and wish attendees a happy holiday season before Mowry and Peck finally threw the switch to light the tree.

The holiday season runs on select dates from now through Sunday, January 8th at LEGOLAND California in Carlsbad. Be sure to visit LEGOLAND’s official website for further details and to purchase advance tickets.

