Book Reviews: “Bibbidi Bobbidi Academy” Series Inspires and Teaches Young Readers

Bibbidi Bobbidi Academy is an effervescent and exciting new illustrated series by author Kallie George and with illustrations by Lorena Alvarez Gomez.

Geared toward readers aged 5 to 8 years (or Kindergarten to grade 3), this all-new chapter book series teaches young readers the secrets to becoming a Disney fairy godmother and wielding creative and useful magic through fun-loving characters.

There are three books in the series so far. The first two have been released and are available now; the third will be released in April 2023.

Book One: Rory and the Magical Mix-Ups



Rory Spellington is fluttering with excitement as she begins her first year at the prestigious Bibbidi Bobbidi Academy! But fairy godmothering might not be as easy as she thought, especially because Rory has always struggled with spelling―magic spelling that is. During her first week at the academy, Rory discovers there is more to being a good fairy godmother than magic, and she will learn she has her own set of talents that set her apart.

Book Two: Mai and the Tricky Transformation

Determined to earn her wand twinkles at the Bibbidi Bobbidi Ball, Mai Magicwhisp decides to do all of her spells at once. But her plan to perform the most magical transformation ever is put on hold when she accidentally turns one of her classmates, Tatia Shine, into a unicorn! Now Mai has to work together with Tatia to reverse the transformation before Tatia is stuck as a unicorn forever.

Book Three: Ophelia and the Fairy Field Trip

Ophelia is excited to go on the fairy field trip to Atlantica so she can visit the Wishing Whirlpool. There is only one problem: Ophelia can’t help being helpful! Every time she is about to go off on her own, she gets distracted by someone who needs her assistance. But when she runs into her sea witch cousin, Octavia, Ophelia might learn what true help means.

At first glance, these books undeniably contain adorable illustrations and enchanting colors. Once readers embark on the stories, they will discover that they are broken down into chapters, much like any novel. I thought this was an inspiring layout for young readers who are bridging the gap between very early reading material and moving toward lengthier books. The chapters are not daunting, as the language and story still provide for easy reading and the books are not too lengthy. Rory’s story also includes opportunities to learn how to spell certain key words, which, again, assists in bridging the gap.

In addition to the aesthetic and practical aspects of the books, the characters discover that there is more to being a good fairy godmother than magic, and they learn that their own set of talents set them apart (even if that means they can’t be good at everything). Each tale provides great lessons in developing your own unique skills and learning what is, and what is not, for you. The importance of trying is key, and if you don’t initially succeed, it doesn’t matter – you will learn from it and are always encouraged to just try again.

Brimming with beauty pleasing to eye, heart and developing young brains, the Bibbidi Bobbidi Academy stories belong in schools, homes and along for the ride in every aspiring fairy godmother’s backpack.

Rory and the Magical Mix-Ups and Mai and the Tricky Transformation are available now. Ophelia and the Fairy Field Trip will be released on April 11, 2023.