Preview – UFC 282 Features Some Great Fights Despite Being Plagued by Injuries

The UFC returns to Las Vegas this weekend for what was meant to be an incredibly stacked card. Unfortunately, injuries have forced some big names to withdraw but there are still quite a few very exciting fights on the last pay-per-view card of 2022.

The interim UFC light heavyweight championship will be on the line when the former champ faces off against a fast-rising star. Plus, one of the most popular lightweights in the sport will try to keep his momentum rolling in a tough test and two welterweights will square off in a matchup that was thrown together less than a week ago.

Welterweight bout: Santiago Ponzinibbio vs. Alex Morono

While it’s disappointing former welterweight champion Robbie Lawler won’t be featured in this contest, we still have an exciting fight on our hands. Ponzinibbio comes in with a 28-6 record and 15 knockouts, plus six submissions. Those numbers let you know: this guy finishes fights. Lately though, he has lost three of four, once getting knocked out himself. Still he’s a dangerous striker and either of his previous two fights could have easily gone his way. He’s going to really be looking to put on a show in this one.

Lawler’s loss is Morono’s gain. He walks into a big opportunity here and a chance to extend his current four-fight winning streak. Morono is 22-7 with six knockouts and six submissions, though his last submission victory came back in 2018. He’s going to look to strike in this one and that hould make for a very exciting fight against a tough opponent like Ponzinibbio. It seems likely Morono will take some chances to make the most of this opportunity.

My pick: Ponzinibbio via decision

Lightweight bout: Paddy Pimblett vs. Jared Gordon

There are few fighters in the UFC right now as popular as Pimblett. At a perfect 3-0 since entering the UFC, Pimblett has made a lot of fans in a short time and he’s done so by scoring one knockout and two submission victories. His game starts with the striking but he uses it beautifully to utilize his grappling and get himself into an advantageous position. Wherever this fight goes, Pimblett will be ready for it.

This may be his toughest test in the octagon yet though as Gordon is a very game opponent. The 34-year-old sports a 19-5 record with six knockouts. Most recently, he out-pointed Leonardo Santos back in August. Gordon is a volume striker who can control the striking game without loading up that big knockout punch. Taking a calm and calculated approach to Pimblett may be the answer and Gordon will likely show us if that is the case.

My pick: Pimblett via 2nd round knockout

Light Heavyweight championship bout: Jan Blachowicz vs. Magomed Ankalaev

The UFC’s light heavyweight division has been chaotic as of late. Glover Teixeira became the second oldest UFC champion in history before immediately dropping the belt in a Fight of the Year candidate against Jiri Prochazka. Their rematch was supposed to main event this card but another injury changed that. Instead, we have a former champion facing off against one of the hottest fighters in the sport.

Blachowicz has been climbing back up since dropping his title to the aforementioned Teixeira. He bounced back with a knockout of Aleksander Rakic in May, bringing his record to 29-9. Blachowicz smothers his opponents with relentless pressure and tremendous strength and he’s going to have to use those abilities to get on the inside in this main event. A win here would not only make Blachowicz the interim champ, but it would also prove he’s the fighter to be feared in this class.

And the reason a win here would earn him such high praise, is the success of Ankalaev. With a 17-1 record, Ankalaev hasn’t lost since his UFC debut in 2018. Since then, he has won nine fights, five of them by knockout. He’s a prolific striker who can create problems for any opponent, including former title challengers like Thiago Santos. The one fighter who was able to defeat Ankalaev was Paul Craig, who is impossibly strong and overwhelms with grappling. If that’s the blueprint for beating Ankalaev, Blachowicz might be the perfect fighter to follow it.

My pick: Blachowicz via 4th round knockout

UFC 282 will be held Saturday, December 10 at 10 PM ET. Fight fans can order the pay per view through ESPN+ and receive a special offer: $99.98 for UFC 282 and an ESPN+ annual plan. ESPN+ subscribers can order the pay per view for $74.99.