“National Treasure: Edge of History” Interviews with the Stars, Producers, and Red Carpet Guests

National Treasure: Edge of History debuted today on Disney+, picking up the torch of the hit film franchise. The series follows Jess Valenzuela and her friends as they follow the clues to Jess’ mysterious past, which puts them at odds with wealthy treasure hunter Billie. I recently got to speak with members of the cast about their experience making the show.

For Lyndon Smith, who plays FBI Agent Ross, the first day on set was one she will never forget. The show takes the characters to lots of exciting locales and Zuri Reed, who plays Tasha, shared her excitement about filming at The Alamo. The production was a learning experience, with Antonio Cipriano, who plays Oren, revealing his excitement of learning about York, the Black man on the Lewis & Clark expedition. We also discussed their characters, with Jake Austin Walker and Jordan Rodrigues sharing how much they’re like Liam and Ethan.

The cast and creative team got together on December 5th for a Hollywood premiere at Disney’s El Capitan Theatre. This allowed us to speak with some of the creative team behind the show, including executive producers Jon Turteltaub, Jonathan Littman, and Rick Muirragui; plus actors Breeda Wool and Dustin Ingram.

The sparkly golden carpet was also walked by other Disney stars. We caught up with Issac Ryan Brown, best known to Disney Channel viewers as Booker Baxter on Raven’s Home.

Another Raven’s Home star in attendance was Felix Avita, who plays Neil on the series. We learned that he’s friends with National Treasure: Edge of History star Antonio Cipriano and was excited to see him on the big screen.

Jackson Dollinger is another familiar Disney Channel face, who played young Max on Sydney to the Max and will next be seen in the series Pretty Freekin’ Scary. We also spoke to Jackson about his music, including his brand-new song, which he also wrote.

Disney+ subscribers and TikTok fans will recognize Sara Echeagaray, who starred as Ava Navarro on Season 2 of Big Shot. We learned that as a child, the National Treasure films made Sara aspire to become a real treasure hunter.

The first two episodes of National Treasure: Edge of History are now streaming on Disney+.