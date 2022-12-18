Touchstone and Beyond: A History of Disney’s “Ruthless People”

Danny DeVito and Bette Midler, what more could anyone ask for in a film. With Touchstone Pictures Ruthless People, the two play a married couple who are facing the test of their lives.

The Plot

Sam Stone is very unhappy with his marriage. He has been cheating on his wife Barbara, and plans to kill her, when the unexpected happens. Barbara is kidnapped by Ken and Sandy Kessler. The man is overjoyed at his luck and proceeds to break every rule possible set out by Ken and Sandy so that they will be forced to kill Barbara.

Ken and Sandy are not heartless monsters. Past business dealings saw Sam steal Ken and Sandy’s fashion ideas, leaving them poor and making Sam millions of dollars. Thinking they will exact their revenge on Sam by holding Barbara hostage, Ken and Sandy are shocked to learn that Sam has no plans to pay the ransom.

As the story unfolds, Sam’s mistress Carol tries to blackmail Sam, while the cops start to think Sam has killed Barbara and faked the kidnapping story. Now Sam must get Barbara back to save himself. When Barbara learns about Sam’s reluctance to pay the ransom and how he stole Sandy and Ken’s ideas, she has the last laugh on her philandering husband.

The Good

If you have a movie with Danny DeVito and Bette Midler in it, then comedy will ensue. They play the estranged couple so well, and every moment that DeVito is on the screen he is hilarious. He projects that rich executive jerk so well, that you can’t help but like Sam Stone, while at the same time hope he gets his comeuppance.

Midler and DeVito don’t get much screen time together, and I think that is what elevates the comedy of the film. There are hints of a dark undertone, but because these two very funny people are in different parts of the film, the humor is varied and will make the audience laugh.

Judge Reinhold and Helen Shaver are great in their roles. They are not only funny, but sympathetic ‘villains’ of the story.

The Bad and the Ugly

After being kidnapped for a week, Barbara loses 20 pounds. Really? Like is this even possible?

Kidnapping is not the solution to your problems. No matter how much this film seems to say that it is.

Beyond the Film Facts

Danny DeVito was nominated for a Golden Globe for his work in the film.

Bette Midler won an American Comedy award for her portrayal of Barbara Stone. DeVito was also nominated for an American Comedy award.

This is reportedly Bill Pullman’s movie debut.

The movie is inspired by, and influenced by the O’Henry short story, The Ransom of Red Chief.

Barbara Stone was supposed to be played by Madonna, who left due to creative differences.

If you listen carefully, you can hear Phil Hartman’s voice on the television.

Vince McMahon can be heard on the wrestling show that Barbara watches.

Bette Midler tells a story that Danny DeVito called her twice after the premiere of the film. Once was to congratulate her, and the other was about half an hour later, confessing that he thought the film was going to bomb at the box office. The movie was a bona fide hit.

The Streamy Award

{The following four categories are based on a Film Reel scale.

1 Reel-Bored and Killing Time, 2 Reels-When You Have Some Time, 3 Reels-Make Some Time, 4 Reels-Big Screen Event}

Ruthless People isn’t the best comedy to stream, but there are many laughs that will make you chuckle which puts this film at a 2 Reels rating. When you have some time, check out this mid 80’s comedy/caper with a great performance by Danny DeVito and Bette Midler.

Cast and Crew

Danny DeVito as Sam Stone

Bette Midler as Barbara Stone

Judge Reinhold as Ken Kessler

Helen Slater as Sandy Kessler

Anita Morris as Carol

Bill Pullman as Earl

Directed by Jim Abrahams / David Zucker / Jerry Zucker

Produced by Touchstone Pictures / Silver Screen Partners II / Zucker Brothers Productions

Release Date: June 27, 1986

Budget: $13 million

Box Office Gross

Domestic: $71,624,879

