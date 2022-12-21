Disney+ Watch Guide: December 21st-27th

It’s a week to celebrate with family and friends on Disney+. In addition to new episodes of National Treasure: Edge of History and Willow, there are lots of milestone anniversaries, led by the 85 years of Walt Disney’s Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs. Our Library Highlights section also includes the Happy Holidays Collection for all your Christmas and Hanukkah viewing. Whatever you choose to stream, we hope it’s frightfully magical.

New Exclusives – Wednesday, December 21st

National Treasure: Edge of History – “Graceland Gambit”

After Jess discovers her late mother’s involvement in the treasure hunt, Jess becomes even more determined to unravel the secrets her mother never told her about their past. She enlists the help of her friends and Liam. This newly formed team of treasure hunters bonds as they decipher a clue handed down by the Masons and embark on a risky mission that sends them to a mansion once owned by and American icon.

Willow – Episode 5

An epic period fantasy series with a modern sensibility set in an enchanted land of breathtaking beauty, “Willow” features a diverse international cast with Jonathan Kasdan, Ron Howard, Wendy Mericle, Kathleen Kennedy, and Michelle Rejwan serving as executive producers. The story began with an aspiring magician from a Nelwyn village and an infant girl destined to unite the realms, who together helped destroy an evil queen and banish the forces of darkness. Now, in a magical world where brownies, sorcerers, trolls, and other mystical creatures flourish, the adventure continues, as an unlikely group of heroes set off on a dangerous quest to places far beyond their home, where they must face their inner demons and come together to save their world.

Sumo Do, Sumo Don’t – Episode 10

The last team left in the tournament is Hokuto Gakuin, Kyoritsu's long-time rival. Saki tells the guys that they can compete in the co-ed tournament with Honoka if they win. Meiritsukan has already made it to the co-ed tournament, allowing Honoka to go up against Mayu once again. As she has never been allowed to compete in the national tournament as a female, Honoka strongly desires to compete in the co-ed tournament.

New on Disney+ – Wednesday, December 21st

Ancient X Files

5 episodes from Season 2 of this Nat Geo series from 2012 explore unsolved ancient mysteries that seem paranormal.

Born in Africa

A 3-part Nat Geo WILD series from 2018 about life for baby animals in Africa.

Danger Decoded

A 2015 series that explores accidents caught on camera and examins the physics behind them.

The Flagmakers

A documentary about the immigrants and refugees who work at the largest American flag manufacturer in the United States.

Port Protection Alaska

Seasons 1-3 and 5 join Season 4 of Nat geo’s show about life in Southeastern Alaska.

New on Disney+ – Friday, December 23rd

From the Ashes

A Nat Geo documentary film about life in coal mining communities as the industry dwindles.

Jaguar Beach Battle

Jaguars on Costa Rica’s beaches face off against sea turtles, a prey that’s tough to crack.

Little Giant

The story of a baby elephant named Little E living in the Maasai Mara of Kenya.

Library Highlights

85th Anniversary – Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs

The one that started it all is still the fairest of them all after 85 years, first released on December 21st, 1937.

85th Anniversary – Lonesome Ghosts

Thematically perfect for Halloween, this classic Mickey, Donald, and Goofy short premiered on December 24th, 1937.

65th Anniversary – Old Yeller

Based on the hit novel by Fred Gipson, Disney’s classic adaptation of Old Yeller warmed its way into audiences hearts for the first time on December 25th, 1957.

50h Anniversary – Snowball Express

Dean Jones stars as a New York accountant who inherits a Rocky Mountain resort in this Disney comedy that premiered on December 22nd, 1972.

25th Anniversary – Mr. Magoo

Leslie Nielsen fell into the role of the animated near-sighted retiree in Disney’s live-action adaptation of UPA’s cartoon series, released on December 25th, 1997.

15th Anniversary – National Treasure 2: Book of Secrets

Ben Gates cleared his family’s name in the sequel to the first blockbuster film, released on December 21st, 2007.

Happy Holidays Collection

Disney+ Originals

Movies

Shorts & Specials