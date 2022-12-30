2022 Disney Person of the Year: Bob Iger

Earlier this week, we named nine of our 10 Most Fascinating Disney People for 2022. Today, we unveil the Disney Person of the Year: Bob Iger.

When Disney purchased Pixar, I was at the Living with the Land boat ride at EPCOT. I was at my desk at the Magic Kingdom when I heard that Disney had acquired Marvel. When Disney acquired Lucasfilm, I was walking between Boardwalk and the Swan. I will always remember where I was when these major Disney announcements happened.

About a month ago, I was checking into my room at the TWA Hotel in New York getting ready to watch the Elton John Disney+ special. That is when the texts started flying and I tore through my luggage to find my laptop and get up to speed. Those major acquisitions built excitement for the new storytellers that would join Disney. This time was different. Instead of excitement, it was relief. A situation that was rapidly becoming more untenable by the day was resolved in one fell swoop. Bob Iger was back to correct his biggest mistake: selecting Bob Chapek to be CEO of The Walt Disney Company.

Upon his return, he was given a rockstar’s welcome. Fans cheered his appearance at Disneyland’s Candlelight Processional. The internet filled with memes celebrating his return as if the home team had just won the Super Bowl. Without having laid out his vision for how Disney will operate, there was a feeling that somehow he will fix the malaise that was growing throughout the organization.

Of course Disney is facing very real challenges, and Bob Iger unfortunately does not have a magic wand that will easily fix every issue. Disney’s balance sheet is still hampered by the 21st Century Fox acquisition and the pandemic that put most of Disney’s businesses on ice. Bob Iger, who grew the company through landmark acquisitions, won’t be able to simply buy himself a solution. There is also changing attitudes on streaming. The same Wall Street analysts that were pressuring Disney into putting all their content on streaming services, have changed course as the profitability of services is in question. Disney also keeps having to navigate being a cultural institution in a divided country where reason and nuance have little value.

But while the situation Disney finds itself in has not changed, Disney fans, employees and other stakeholders find themselves optimistic. They believe Iger can figure out a path forward. In short, they have faith in him. The optimism that has returned with Iger is welcome. Everyone may be looking at the world through rose-colored glasses, but after several years of pessimism, a cheery outlook is welcome.

What will be Bob Iger’s vision for Disney? Will he be able to address the challenges Disney is facing? Will he be able to pick a worthy successor this time? These questions will be answered in time. While we are eagerly waiting to hear more from Bob about his plans, let’s hang on to that blind optimism for as long as we can.