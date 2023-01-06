Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 133: The Even Worse Batch with Chris Glass

Who’s the Bossk? – A Star Wars Podcast from Laughing Place #133: The Even Worse Batch with Chris Glass
Date: January 6th, 2023 (recorded January 6th)

Topics

In the fourth season premiere of “Who’s the Bossk?” first-time guest Chris Glass from InsideUniversal.com joins host Mike Celestino for a discussion of the two-part second season premiere of Lucasfilm’s animated series Star Wars: The Bad Batch on Disney+. Plus, Chris answers the 5 Star Wars Questions and more!

