ABC Releases First Look at 5th and Final Season of “A Million Little Things”

A Million Little Things returns for its 5th and final season on February 8th and ABC has shared a new retrospective trailer that looks at highlights from the series thus far while also offering a glimpse at what’s to come.

What’s Happening:

ABC unveiled a first look at the 5th and final season of A Million Little Things today during the TCA Winter Press Tour.

today during the TCA Winter Press Tour. In the video below, fans can get not only a first glimpse at what’s to come but also a refresher on all of the incredible moments in the lives of the characters we’ve come to love.

The final season promises to explore the depths of friendship, love, and sorrow, once again proving that friendship really is a million little things.

A Million Little Things stars David Giuntoli as Eddie Saville, Romany Malco as Rome Howard, Allison Miller as Maggie Bloom, Christina Moses as Regina Howard, Grace Park as Katherine Kim, James Roday Rodriguez as Gary Mendez, Stephanie Szostak as Delilah Dixon, Tristan Byon as Theo Saville, Lizzy Greene as Sophie Dixon and Chance Hurstfield as Danny Dixon.

stars David Giuntoli as Eddie Saville, Romany Malco as Rome Howard, Allison Miller as Maggie Bloom, Christina Moses as Regina Howard, Grace Park as Katherine Kim, James Roday Rodriguez as Gary Mendez, Stephanie Szostak as Delilah Dixon, Tristan Byon as Theo Saville, Lizzy Greene as Sophie Dixon and Chance Hurstfield as Danny Dixon. DJ Nash is the creator and executive producer; Terrence Coli, Aaron Kaplan and Brian Morewitz are executive producers; Terrence Coli serves as the showrunner; Joanna Kerns serves as co-executive producer on the series from ABC Signature/Kapital Entertainment.

Enjoy this first look below and don’t miss the season premiere on Wednesday, February 8th, at 10/9c on ABC.