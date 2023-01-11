Disney+ Watch Guide: January 11th-17th

It’s a week of endings and new beginnings on Disney+. The finale of Willow launched alongside two international originals. In the library, several shows from A&E Networks (co-owned by The Walt Disney Company) expand the type of content offered on Disney’s streaming service. Whatever you choose to stream, we hope it’s magical.

New Exclusives – Wednesday, January 11th

Chasing Waves – All Episodes Streaming

In the wake of surfing’s Olympic debut in Tokyo, "Chasing Waves" shines a spotlight on the people and places that are defining Japan’s reach in the global surf culture. This character-driven documentary series follows multicultural athletes in pursuit of their dreams, paints a captivating picture of Japanese life and showcases what it takes to succeed in the international surf industry.

Gina Yei – All Episodes Streaming

Gina, a cheerful and creative girl, has a dream to write songs. Thanks to her lyric-writing abilities, she gets the chance of a lifetime when she wins a scholarship to the prestigious Caribbean Music Institute (CMI) on the island of Puerto Rico. It’s the best place in the world to study Latin music and the birthplace of reggaeton.

Star Wars: The Bad Batch – "The Solitary Clone"

When the new season opens, months have passed since the events on Kamino, and the Bad Batch continue their journey navigating the Empire after the fall of the Republic. They will cross paths with friends and foes, both new and familiar, as they take on a variety of thrilling mercenary missions that will take them to unexpected and dangerous new places.

National Treasure: Edge of History – “Frenemies”

Not knowing who’s good and who’s bad, Jess works with Billie and deciphers a hundreds-year-old clue that points to a famous 18th century landmark, and together they plan an impossible heist during an historic reenactment to retrieve the next piece of the treasure map. But things don’t go as planned, and Jess is ultimately faced with the most difficult decision of her life.

Willow – Episode 8 (Finale)

An epic period fantasy series with a modern sensibility set in an enchanted land of breathtaking beauty, “Willow” features a diverse international cast with Jonathan Kasdan, Ron Howard, Wendy Mericle, Kathleen Kennedy, and Michelle Rejwan serving as executive producers. The story began with an aspiring magician from a Nelwyn village and an infant girl destined to unite the realms, who together helped destroy an evil queen and banish the forces of darkness. Now, in a magical world where brownies, sorcerers, trolls, and other mystical creatures flourish, the adventure continues, as an unlikely group of heroes set off on a dangerous quest to places far beyond their home, where they must face their inner demons and come together to save their world.

New on Disney+ – Wednesday, January 11th

SuperKitties

The first 11 episodes of Disney Junior’s brand-new preschool animated series about a team of crime-solving kittens.

Airport Security

Season 4-8 join the previous 3 on Disney+.

Best in Bridal

A 2014 A&E reality series about two competing bridal stores in Illinois.

Bride & Prejudice

A 2016 reality series documents three married couples of differing race, religion, and sexualities.

Celebrity Ghost Stories

Celebrities share their paranormal experiences in seasons 5 and 6 of the hit A&E series.

Evil Genius​

National Geographic explores some of the most high-tech crimes in this 2018 series.

My Ghost Story

The first season of A&E’s series about encounters with the paranormal.

Library Highlights

35th Anniversary – The New Adventures of Winnie the Pooh

Christopher Robin and all of his toys entered the 1980s in this Disney animated series that premiered on January 17th, 1988.

20th Anniversary – That’s So Raven

Disney Channel introduced the world to a teenage psychic in San Francisco on January 17th, 2003.