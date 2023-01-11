Fringe ArtSpace Opens in Downtown Orlando

Tonight marked the opening of Fringe ArtSpace, a new artistic venue in the middle of downtown Orlando. With a pretty spectacular ribbon cutting and opening ceremony featuring Orlando mayor Buddy Dyer, the new venue welcomed guests tonight to check out the new space and get a preview of some upcoming shows.

Fringe ArtSpace is located at 54 W Church St. in downtown Orlando. The space is dedicated to fostering a dynamic and inspiring community of artists and art lovers, in all different forms of media. With all type of different shows and exhibits on their schedule already, it’s clear this will be a new artistic hub in Orlando.

As guests enter the new space, they are welcomed into a colorful lobby where they can find a bar and Orlando Fringe merchandise for sale.

The space is home to two theaters. The first is an intimate setting referred to as “The Black Box.” This small theater will make a unique and interesting venue for all kinds of different shows.

The second is a much more grand theater that seems to sit somewhere between 150 and 200 people. This will serve as the primary stage for Orlando Fringe, with many of their headlining shows taking place here. It’s a very comfortable venue that feels big enough for a significant audience and yet not so big that guests would lose that personal feel.

As for the grand opening itself, Fringe welcomed all members of the Orlando community to enjoy food, drinks, music and a truly unique ribbon cutting with some live entertainment. Performers from the upcoming Winter Mini-Fest also took the stage to provide brief previews of their upcoming shows. You can see it all in the video below:

If you would like to purchase tickets to any of the Winter Mini-Fest shows, you can do so here. Or if you would like to visit and/or support Fringe ArtSpace in downtown Orlando in any way, more information can be found here.