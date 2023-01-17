“National Treasure: Edge of History” is an Excellent Example of a Perfect Spinoff

Reboots and spin offs can be a success, and sometimes a disaster. Intellectual property is spun off because of creative differences with lead talent, or in some cases due to audience taste. The blockbuster National Treasure movies were a hit at the box office, and even revisiting them today, it is hard not to get caught up in the whimsy and wonder of Nicolas Cage and his modern- day Indiana Jones search for hidden treasure.

These movies introduced us to a character who cared about the story of the treasure and wanted to share it with the world. Cage’s character Ben Gates also wanted to prevent the sizable fortune from falling into the wrong hands. After all every good treasure hunt movie needs to have a villain.

While the films were a hit at the box office, I believe I know why the Disney+ spin off series National Treasure: Edge of History has been such a success, even without an appearance by Nicolas Cage.

It has a dynamic lead. Lisette Olivera is perfectly cast as Jess. This series needs a believable lead who will sacrifice everything including their own safety for the sake of the treasure. Much like Nicolas Cage’s Ben Gates who was ridiculed in the historical community, Jess is willing to embrace the story passed on to her, pursue the treasure, and risk her own safety for the sake of protecting the riches from a vile villain.

There must be an excellent villain. Catherine Zeta-Jones is a brilliant baddie. In the films we didn’t get enough time to meet the villains. Of course, we knew something about Sean Bean and Ed Harris’ characters, but they didn’t have enough time on screen to allow us to probe deep into their personalities, and why they are doing what they do. Audiences didn’t need to care about those villains because we didn’t have the time to invest in them. Catherine Zeta-Jones as Billie Pearce is the essential element to the series. She portrays a complicated and violent terror who may have a soft spot. We can empathize and connect with Billie while also fearing her. Since this is not a two-hour film, but a lengthy series, Zeta-Jones has the range and the acting gravitas to make her villain more than a one note character.

Don’t forget the movies. The show doesn’t shy away from the films. From the first episode we see Harvey Keitel come back at FBI agent Peter Sadusky, who ends up being the spark that ignites this treasure hunt. Armando Riesco even gets to have a role. Playing the FBI agent Hendricks who ignored Ben Gates’ warnings in the first film and having such an important role in the show is a brilliant choice of showing how the series is very much connected to, inspired by, and a worthy successor to the movies. Not only that, having Justin Bartha come back as Riley Poole in a crucial episode that will further Jess’s journey is brilliant. Yes we don’t have Nicolas Cage, but we don’t need him. This is Jess’ world, and thanks to some connections to Ben Gates’s world, viewers are all the better for it.

The story must go places. A treasure hunt of historical proportions needs to have the characters traveling to important places and involving historical figures. From the Freemasons, Elvis, the Alamo, Meriwether Lewis, and a journey to Mexico, National Treasure: Edge of History has brought viewers on an incredible journey through time and location.

Family drama is a must. Family is the heart of the movies, and a complicated family is the best way to describe Jess’ world. In the movies we had Ben Gates reconciling with his dad and mom and being able to bring legitimacy to the Gates family name. In the show, we see how Jess is trying to vindicate her mother’s work and reconcile with her father’s actions.

National Treasure: Edge of History is a fantastic addition to a wonderful set of films. This is the perfect example of adventurous entertainment that bridges the existing world into new territories.

Will Nicolas Cage make an appearance in the last episode? Is that when we will finally hear the announcement of a third National Treasure film? After all, Justin Bartha practically winked at the camera when he told us he was working on something that he could talk about right now in episode 4. Either way I just hope we get a second season.