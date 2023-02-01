TV Recap: “Will Trent” Episode 5 – “The Look Out”

Will Trent is back on the case in episode 5 of the hit new ABC crime drama, titled “The Look Out.” While Will and Faith deal with a professional athlete’s robbery, Angie and Michael take on a crypto crime. Here’s a recap of everything that happened in “The Look Out.”

When Will Trent (Ramón Rodríguez) arrived home at night, he found his front door ajar and his chihuahua Betty missing. He’s furious with his on-again/off-again girlfriend Angie Polaski (Erika Christensen), who allegedly left the front door open. However, as they fight about it, Betty reveals herself. Will scoops her up and praises his dog for being so smart. He announces that he is heading back to the office and warns Angie to make sure the door is closed if she oopens it, which upsets her. She complains that nobody is good enough for him, and he insinuates that she doesn’t trust anybody. In the end, Angie decides that it’s time she moves out… again. In anger, Will hits the wall and damages it.

Meanwhile, in a trendy nightclub in Atlanta, former pro football player Chris Conlan (Ben VanderMey) struts around like a king with a bling chain around his neck. As he leaves with his wife, Chris is attacked by a masked robber who tries to steal his necklace. In the struggle, Chris’ wife, Brooke, is shot.

At the GBI, Will is too distracted by Faith Mitchell (Iantha Richardson), who is typing fast and tapping her feet while she works. He asks when her office renovations will be finished, saying he can’t concentrate. Their conversation is interrupted when Faith gets a call that her son, Jeremy (Deion Smith), was injured in a robbery at a club. Cut to Faith and Will arriving at the same club where Chris Conlan’s wife was shot. Faith is furious at her 18-year-old son for being in a club. Thankfully, his only injury is a hyperextended elbow and he’s not in trouble despite being underage.

Outside the club, Will is told by Officer Wirth (Cedrick Cooper) that there have been a string of similar robberies around Atlanta, where thieves move in on a high-profile target, make a quick grab, and then vanish. They’ve been trying to figure out where these thieves have their look out from. Will meets Chris’ manager Lucas as Chris leaves in an ambulance with his wife. This upsets Officer O’Hara (Isaiah Stratton), who didn’t collect Chris’ description of the robber who shot Brooke. Will tells O’Hara to calm down, that the robber rolled up in a car and drove off quickly and that Chris wouldn’t have gotten a good view. Bragging about his skills, Will makes a bet with O’Hara that he can solve this case tonight.

Back inside the club, Will tells Faith about his bet, and she gets mad at him. Jeremy thinks the crime may be connected to an Instagram account called Depeche Peaches, which always takes photos at clubs before these high-profile robberies occur. Will looks at the photos on the account and matches the spots each one was taken. He asks for security footage and credit card receipts, which allow him to find out who Depeche Peaches is. Cut to Will leading a team with a search warrant at an apartment. Inside, they arrest two men, find a host of stolen goods, and discover Ava (Julia Chan), the photographer behind the account, hiding in a closet. She promises that she had nothing to do with Chris Conlan’s robbery that night. She and Will become flirty as he arrests her, complimenting her photography skills. Ava may not have been involved in the robbery Will Trent set out to solve, but she has been part of the overall robbery ring. In the GBI, Will meets with Ava, who confesses that she’s a photographer who was making money covering parties. She started the Depeche Peaches account for fun, but then she got talked into joining criminals to help them make robberies.

Meanwhile, Angie and her partner, Michael Ormewood (Jake McLaughlin), are called to a subdivision where a realtor has been shot to death inside a home that’s listed as for sale. The killer came in through a back window and left the murder weapon behind on purpose. Shortly after, they meet with the realtor’s employees, who are angry because the realtor paid them all in bitcoin. He was the only one with the passkey to the blockchain wallet so now they won’t get their money. Michael notices that one of the men, Felix (Seth Zane Robbins), seems particularly anxious. Cornering him alone, Michael learns that Felix wasn’t in sales but in escrow. He was able to see that the realtor’s wallet was transferred an hour ago. Michael asks if Felix can find out who it was transferred to.

Will and Faith meet with Pudge (Onye Eme-Akwari), who managed the nightclub that Chris Conlan owns and was robbed outside of. Pudge played football with Chris in college and says he wasn’t at the club last night because he worked the opening shift. Next, Will visits Chris in the hospital where he sits at the bedside of his wife Brooke. Will tells Chris that Pudge described him as generous. “Pudge is like my brother,” Chris responds, but tells Will that right now, all he wants to focus on is his wife’s health. Will and Faith decide to pay Pudge a visit at his apartment. But as they get close to the building, a man falls onto the roof of a car, an apparent suicide. It’s Pudge. He’s dead.

Michael has made a board with all of the information he learned from Felix, walking Angie through how the realtor’s operation worked. He learned that before being a realtor, he made a fortune in bitcoin by selling NFTs of adult performers. He had a business partner in that venture who he later cut out of the deal. The wallet was transferred to that former partner, a man named Gregory Pardee.

Amanda Wagner (Sonja Sohn) reviews the case Will and Faith are on. Will shares that Chris Conlan’s stolen chain was found in Pudge’s apartment. However, a GBI Staffer (Gara Coffey) enters and announces that it’s a fake copy. Just then, Faith gets Pudge’s autopsy report, which reveals that his cause of death was asphyxiation. He was already dead when he fell on the car. He was murdered. Will asks Faith to go to Officer O’Hara to ask for another day on their bet. “Double or nothing,” he adds.

At home, Will makes himself dinner while Betty watches. After putting chicken in the oven, Will thinks about Pudge’s dead body on the roof of the car. It comes alive, looking at him, and says “You’re slipping, Will Trent.” Will is snapped back to reality by the oven timer, but in his disorientation, he forgot to grab an oven mitt, sending his dinner onto the floor. “I guess it’s all you, Little B, huh?” Betty scampers away, uninterested in Will’s ruined dinner. Will notices the damage he made to his wall after his fight with Angie. Now even angrier, he grabs a sledgehammer and starts to knock it down. Angie enters and stops him, asking what he’s doing. He doesn’t answer, instead asking why she’s back. Angie left a few things there, but says she will come back later. Before leaving, she notices that Will brought Ava’s file home and makes a comment about how she’s his type. Their heated argument turns into a makeout session, which Angie stops shortly after. She agrees to come back for her things another time when Will isn’t home. “Good luck with Ava,” she adds.

Too frustrated to stay home, Will goes back to the office and finds that Faith is still working. He tells her about his issues with Angie, but wants to focus on the case. They determine that Pudge’s strangler must’ve been bigger than him. Will thinks Pudge must’ve known that the chain in his apartment was a replica and not the real deal. As they talk, Will gets distracted by the music the janitor is playing in the hallway – “She’s Gone” by Hall & Oates – which Will says is one of the top three breakup songs of all time. Back on the case, Will and Faith realize that Chris Conlan must’ve been in on the robbery and that it was an insurance scam. His wife getting shot must’ve been an accident and because things went bad, he killed Pudge to cover it up.

Chris Conlan is brought into the GBI for questioning, pleading that he didn’t kill Pudge. He comes clean that the robbery was an insurance scam and says it was all his idea. Faith asks why Chris was seen going to Pudge’s apartment before his death. Chris says he was mad at Pudge because the gun wasn’t supposed to be loaded. “Pudge does not slip, not ever,” he says, saying that he wanted to hear what happened from Pudge’s perspective. “He said he was sorry and then I walked away.” Will doesn’t believe that a man like Chris would just walk away from a simple apology like that. But Will’s ears perk up when Chris says he called his manager Lucas after talking to Pudge. In the hallway, Will tells Faith that he believes somebody else switched guns on Pudge, handing him a weapon that was loaded. Since Lucas was the other party who knew about the plan, Lucas is now Will’s leading suspect.

Will visits Ava at her jail cell and asks about Lucas, who she refers to as a “leech.” He asks if she has an archive of all the party photos she’s taken, agreeing to take her to her apartment to look through them. Once there, she boots up her computer and gives Will access, disappearing into her bedroom to shower. Will finds photos of Lucas making out with Chris’ wife Brooke at a party. Ava returns wearing nothing but a towel. “Woah, I can’t put you back in jail like this,” Will tells her. “So don’t, then,” Ava flirtatiously responds. Will has to take her back to jail, but not before he has her print out the photo of Lucas and Brooke.

Will and Faith meet with Chris to tell him they believe Lucas killed Pudge. Will shows Chris the photo of his manager making out with his wife. Faith also did some digging and found that Lucas has a lot of side business ventures. They insinuate that Brooke was having an affair with Lucas and that since she signed a prenup, the only way for her to get Chris’ money and be with Lucas was to have Chris killed. They believe that was the real intention of the loaded gun. “I know where he keeps it,” Chris shares. They go back to the club in a private suite above it. Chris tries to open the safe with a biometric scan, but it doesn’t seem to recognize his thumbs. He tells Will and Faith that Lucas must’ve removed his prints from the system. Will asks Chris to call Lucas to have him come over to open the safe, with Will and Faith nearby to arrest him once it’s open. Will and Faith go downstairs to wait. Will watches as a bartender (Jennifer Haralson) bends down to unlock a safe behind the bar. It’s just like the one upstairs, only she doesn’t use her thumbs to open it, she uses her index fingers. Will realizes that Chris fooled them.

Upstairs, we see that Chris has already opened the safe and has put the gun in his waistband. Lucas enters and the two men begin to fight. Chris claims that he has furnished Lucas’ lifestyle, buying him the townhouse he lives in. Lucas snaps back that his home only exists as a place for Chris to take the girls he cheats on his wife with. Chris pulls the gun out and Lucas asks what the cops said to him. Just then, Will and Faith enter from different sides, holding both men at gunpoint and arresting them.

Gregory Pardee (Randy Bernales) answers his door when Angie and Michael knock, but as soon as he realizes they’re cops, he tries to slam it shut. They chase in, with Michael pursuing Gregory into his backyard. He becomes violent, pinning the cybercriminal on the ground and punching him in the head to shut him up. Meanwhile, Angie searches the home and finds a woman named Katie (Julia Vasi) in a bedroom. She has a tattoo on her wrist that says “ZING” and Angie instantly recognizes its significance. Katie has been trafficked. She promises to get her help.

When Angie gets back to the GBI, she tapes a note on the desk of the officer who handles trafficking cases. Michael asks what it’s for and she shares that she’s been trying to take down this trafficking ring for a while. She wants to personally follow up to make sure that Katie is being helped. Angie asks Michael why he got so violent with Gregory. His excuse is that he didn’t have any backup. She doesn’t seem to believe him.

Walking through the APD, Will knocks on the window of Officer O’Hara’s office and holds up a sign asking where his money is, gloating. Doors open and Ava is being released from jail. Will meets her by the elevators and she asks if he’d like to hang out sometime. He tells her he’s not ready to jump into anything yet. She tells him it’s never too late if he changes his mind.

That night, we find Will sitting at home, petting Betty in his lap. Keys enter the front door, and Angie walks in. She wants to tell him about her crazy day. Even though they’re having relationship troubles, Will has always been a constant force in her life, one she can’t pull herself away from. Will puts Betty down so they can talk.

Will Trent will return in two weeks on Tuesday, February 15th, with an episode titled “Should I Go Get My Tin Foil Hat?” Here’s a description of the next episode.

A double murder leads the GBI on a cyber-chase to investigate a software firm’s activity behind closed doors. Meanwhile, Angie does her best to ensure a key witness testifies in her case.