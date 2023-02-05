What’s New This Week – TV + Streaming + Theaters – February 5th-11th

In the mood for something new? Here’s your guide to all of the new TV shows and movies this week, spread across all networks, streamers, and a few nationwide theatrical releases. As always, this week kicks off with my personal top 5. Whatever you choose to watch, I hope you have a great week!

Top 5 of the Week

Titanic: 25 Years Later with James Cameron When: Sunday, February 5th at 9/8c on Nat Geo What: James Cameron proves that he was wrong, that Jack could’ve survived if Rose had only shared that floating piece of wood with her one true love.

Murf the Surf When: Sunday, February 5th at 10/9c on MGM+ What: A true-crime documentary series from Ron Howard and Brian Grazer about a surfer turned jewel thief turne murderer turned convict turned priest.

Not Dead Yet When: Wednesday, February 8th at 8:30/7:30c on ABC What: A new sitcom starring Gina Rodriguez as an obituary writer who is haunted by the ghost of each article’s subject, creating a revolving door of celebrity “ghost” stars.

Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur When: Friday, February 10th at 8/7c on Disney Channel What: An animated series adaptation of the beloved Marvel Comic, executive produced by Laurence Fishburne, who also voices The Beyonder.

At Midnight When: Friday, February 10th on Paramount+ What: A romantic comedy about an actress who falls in love with a hotel chef while filming on location in Mexico.



Sunday, February 5th

New TV Shows

65th Grammy Awards – Special – 8/7c on CBS Trevor Noah hosts festivities at the Crypto.com arena in Los Angeles honoring excellence in the recording industry as voted on by the Recording Academy's membership body of music makers, who represent all genres and creative disciplines, including recording artists, songwriters, producers, mixers and engineers. Beyoncé leads the pack with nine nominations — leaving her tied with Jay-Z as the most-nominated artists in Grammy history with 88 nods — followed by Kendrick Lamar with eight, and Adele and Brandi Carlile with seven each.

– Special – 8/7c on American Pain – Special – 9/8c on CNN – Documentary – TV-PG Tracing the rise and fall of Floridians Chris and Jeff George. a look at how these identical twins trafficked more than $500 million in opioid pills in the U.S., fueling the worst drug epidemic in American history.

– Special – 9/8c on CNN – Documentary – TV-PG History's Greatest of All Time with Peyton Manning – Series Premiere – 10/9c on History – Documentary – NR Peyton Manning asks 100 experts in various categories to rank each greatest-of-all-time contender using statistics, innovation and legacy as criteria.

– Series Premiere – 10/9c on History – Documentary – NR Murf the Surf – Series Premiere – 10/9c on MGM+ – Documentary – NR In October 2019, the New York Times published an article celebrating the 150th anniversary of the Museum of Natural History. One of the most momentous events to take place on site was an epic jewel heist, the biggest in American history, mastered by a band of suave “surfer dudes” from Miami in 1964. The key to the operation was Jack Roland Murphy, otherwise known as Murf the Surf, whose name was propelled into pop culture after the heist—creating a notoriety that would stretch far beyond the caper. What followed Murf’s meteoric rise is a spiraling tale of unspeakable crime, murder, deception, and mayhem which, to this day, remains shrouded in mystery. This four-part documentary series will explore the tumultuous life of the man behind the legendary nickname. Featuring exclusive access to Jack Roland Murphy himself prior to his death in 2020, the series will address the blurred line between fact and fiction, faith and delusion, sanity and madness—raising the timely question of who and how we believe.

– Series Premiere – 10/9c on MGM+ – Documentary – NR Superchef Grudge Match – Series Premiere – 9/8c on Food Network – Competition – TV-G The food world is filled with rivalries and in "Superchef Grudge Match," hosted by Darnell Ferguson, some long-standing personal and professional feuds are settled in one-round, one-dish, winner-takes-all heavyweight battles. In each episode, Darnell stages two different battles between chefs who have beefs with each other to finally bury the hatchet and win a cash prize, a prized knife from the losing chef and lifelong bragging rights over their food foe. From food competition rivalries and business partner squabbles to mentor vs. protégé grudges, sparks fly in and out of the kitchen in this one-hour series.

– Series Premiere – 9/8c on Food Network – Competition – TV-G Titanic: 25 Years Later with James Cameron – Special – 9/8c on Nat Geo An update of TITANIC: 25 YEARS LATER WITH JAMES CAMERON, the new documentary features the surprising story of how the long-lost ship was found, explores historical questions about how the Titanic sank, and digs into the debate about whether additional lifeboats on board would have saved more lives. In a new segment, Cameron adds a postscript to his fictional retelling of the tragedy. After hearing fans insist, Jack didn’t have to die that night, he gathers hypothermia experts and mounts tests to determine, once and for all, whether both Jack and Rose could have fit on the raft and survived.

– Special – 9/8c on Work It Out Wombats! – Series Premiere – Times Vary on PBS WORK IT OUT WOMBATS! stars Malik, Zadie, and Zeke—three energetic and creative marsupial siblings who live with their grandmother in her treehouse apartment complex. The playful trio will demonstrate computational thinking (CT) for preschoolers, a way of thinking that enables them to solve problems, express themselves, and accomplish tasks using the practices, processes and ideas at the core of computer science.

– Series Premiere – Times Vary on

New Movies

30 for 30: Bullies of Baltimore – 8:30/7:30c on ESPN Directed by Ken Rodgers (“The Tuck Rule,” “The Two Bills,” “Four Falls of Buffalo”) and Jason Weber (“NFL 100,” “The Way Up: Chris Long & The Waterboys”), the documentary is a lively and colorful look back at the team’s magical season framed by a reunion of its key figures filmed in front of a live audience in Baltimore in May 2022.

– 8:30/7:30c on Curious Caterer: Grilling Season – 9/8c on HMM – TV-PG Professional caterer Goldy Berry (Nikki DeLoach) throws a lavish barbeque event for her childhood friend, acclaimed realtor Susie Craig. Later that night, she is shocked to discover that after the event concluded, Susie's grill exploded and killed her. Goldy's professional reputation is put under fire when people realize that she was the last one to use the grill. On a mission to clear her name, Goldy teams up once again with detective Tom Schultz (Andrew Walker) to figure out who was behind this mysterious explosion. As they weed through manipulative party guests, heated gossip, and dark secrets, the suspect list grows with familiar names, ranging from business partners to ex-spouses. Goldy and Tom realize that the murderer might be closer to them than they initially imagined.

– 9/8c on HMM – TV-PG The Happy Camper – 7/6c on UPtv – NR When Dillon returns to her old stomping grounds, she is a bit lost… until she gets a helping hand from her former classmate, Jordan.

– 7/6c on UPtv – NR Independend Lens “Outta the Muck” – 10/9c on PBS Beyond sending over a dozen players to the NFL, Pahokee, a rural town on the banks of Lake Okeechobe, possesses a legacy of resilience and achievement in the face of great storms and personal trauma.

– 10/9c on Murder in Big Horn – 10/9c on SHOWTIME Within the past decade, dozens of young Indigenous women and girls from the Crow and Northern Cheyenne Nations have disappeared from Montana’s Big Horn County and its surrounding areas. Grieving Native families who fear the worst press local law enforcement for answers, but their pleas are most often met with silence or indifference. Arrests in these cases are rare, and convictions are virtually nonexistent. Elsewhere in America, similar stories of disappearances and death shock communities and become nationwide news, but when they occur on Native land, a circle of bereft family members, friends, and activists are left to fight for justice on their own. MURDER IN BIG HORN intimately embeds with these families and this community in an effort to shine a light on the unanswered mysteries of this land.

– 10/9c on Landlord From Hell – 8/7c on Lifetime When Madeline flunks out of college and loses her job, she turns to her Aunt Grace for help. A secluded ranch house with a cute neighbor and beautiful scenery seems too good to be true until a series of strange and terrifying events begin to occur. With nowhere else to go, Madeline launches an investigation in an attempt to protect her Aunt Grace, not knowing that her own life is at stake. Stars Emily Roslyn Villarreal, and Roy Abramsohn.

– 8/7c on Under the Influence – 7/6c on TV One – NR Danae (Denyce Lawton) is a strong woman who struggles with a domineering spouse, Robert Herndon, (Jared Wofford) while battling an alcohol addiction, and the desire to be regarded as a partner rather than a trophy wife. During an attempt to help her husband land a lucrative opportunity at lavish party, Danae gets ill after having drinks. As she is cleaning herself up, a charming man named Seth Blackman (BJ Britt) helps her and recognizes that she is a fellow alcoholic and informs her about an AA program that can further help. Robert swoops into “save” his wife from Seth, by getting her fresh air. While she is getting fresh air, she continues to drink and makes a horrific mistake that causes Robert to salvage the lucrative business deal. A now furious Robert gives Danae an ultimatum, to get clean or he leaves. Realizing how her drinking is a problem, Danae agrees to get the proper help to get sober by attending the 12-step program Seth recommended. Or so she thinks…

– 7/6c on TV One – NR

Monday, February 6th

New TV Shows

Bloodlands – Season 2 U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Acorn TV This season DCI Tom Brannick (James Nesbitt) returns as the murder of a crooked accountant unravels a trail of greed that threatens to expose the true identity of the legendary assassin codenamed Goliath. Between Tom and redemption stands the accountant’s widow, Olivia (Victoria Smurfit), whose intentions may be far from innocent. They will scheme together, keeping each other in knife point’s reach, as they try to solve the riddle the accountant left behind. As they become more immersed in the puzzle of each other, Tom and Olivia will draw in Tom’s fellow officers DS Niamh McGovern (Charlene McKenna, Ripper Street), DCS Jackie Twomey (Lorcan Cranitch, Cracker) and DC “Birdy” Bird (Chris Walley), as well as his daughter, Izzy (Lola Pettigrew), until deceit and betrayal build to a shattering climax.

– Season 2 U.S. Premiere – Streaming on C.B. Strike: Troubled Blood – Season 3 U.S. Premiere – 9/8c on HBO Based on Robert Galbraith's bestselling crime novels, the sharp and suspenseful drama series C.B. Strike returns for a much-anticipated third season. Picking up in Cornwall, war-veteran-turned-private detective Cormoran Strike (Tom Burke) is approached by a woman seeking help locating her mother, Dr. Margot Bamborough, who went missing in 1974. Intrigued by the thought of their first cold case – particularly one nearly 40 years old – Strike and his trusted partner Robin Ellacott (Holliday Grainger) agree to take on what becomes a fiendishly complex case. As the pair navigate untrustworthy witnesses, suspects, and even a notorious serial killer, Strike must deal with a devastating family diagnosis, while Robin juggles a messy divorce.

– Season 3 U.S. Premiere – 9/8c on

Tuesday, February 7th

New TV Shows

7 Toughest Days on Earth – Series Premiere – 10/9c on Nat Geo Adventurer Dwayne Fields takes on Earth’s most hostile environments during the toughest times ― a “deadly window” when epic natural forces combine. He has just seven days to guide himself and his camera op to the safety of civilization, overcoming epic physical and psychological challenges that lie in his path.

– Series Premiere – 10/9c on Chrisley Knows Best – Season 10 Premiere – 11/10c on USA – Reality – TV-14 “Chrisley Knows Best” gives a glimpse into the life of the outspoken patriarch Todd Chrisley and his amusing family, which includes doting wife Julie, headstrong children Chase, Savannah and Grayson, adorable granddaughter Chloe and Todd’s mother, Nanny Faye.

– Season 10 Premiere – 11/10c on USA – Reality – TV-14 History's Greatest Heists with Pierce Brosnan – Series Premiere – 10/9c on History – True-Crime – TV-PG Uncovering the meticulous planning, daring execution and shocking aftermath behind some of the most elaborate real-life heists in history.

– Series Premiere – 10/9c on History – True-Crime – TV-PG The Real Housewives of New Jersey – Season 13 Premiere – 9/8c on Bravo – Reality – TV-14 Returning for season 13 are Housewives; Teresa Giudice, Melissa Gorga, Margaret Josephs, Dolores Catania, and Jennifer Aydin. The ladies are joined by new Housewives Rachel Fuda and Danielle Cabral. Jackie Goldschneider returns as a friend this season, alongside new friend, Jennifer Fessler.

– Season 13 Premiere – 9/8c on Bravo – Reality – TV-14

New Movies

All That Breathes – 9/8c on HBO ALL THAT BREATHES follows two brothers who run a bird hospital dedicated to rescuing injured black kites – a staple in the skies of New Delhi, India. In one of the world’s most populated cities, where cows, rats, monkeys, frogs, and hogs jostle cheek by jowl with people, the “kite brothers” care for thousands of these mesmerizing creatures that drop daily from New Delhi’s smog-choked skies. As environmental toxicity and civil unrest escalate, the relationship between this family and the neglected kites forms a poetic chronicle of the city’s collapsing ecology and deepening social fault lines.



Wednesday, February 8th

New TV Shows

A Million Little Things – Season 5 Premiere – 10/9c on ABC As the fifth and final season unfolds, we’ll watch through laughter and tears as we bring this incredible journey to its conclusion. Along the way, we’ll explore the depths of friendship, love and sorrow as we bid this special family of friends goodbye, once again proving that friendship really is a million little things.

– Season 5 Premiere – 10/9c on Assembled: Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Special – Streaming on Disney+ Follow the production of “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” in this episode of Assembled, as the cast and crew take on the incredible challenge of and remembering T’Challa, with a chapter befitting the late king. Through intimate behind-the-scenes footage and interviews, watch Shuri take on the mantel of Wakanda’s hero and face a new foe from the ocean’s depths in Namor.

– Special – Streaming on Dogs in the Wild: A Nature Miniseries – Series Premiere – 8/7c on PBS Travel the globe to meet the many species of the wild dog family, from the formidable Arctic wolf to the talkative Dhole, from the tiny Fennec fox to the long-legged Maned wolf.

– Series Premiere – 8/7c on The Exchange – U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Netflix Farida and Munira set out to pioneer the cutthroat stock market of 1980s Kuwait — and disrupt its corrupt boys’ club along the way.

– U.S. Premiere – Streaming on The Flash – Season 9 Premiere – 8/7c on The CW Barry Allen (Grant Gustin) lived a normal life as a perpetually tardy C.S.I. in the Central City Police Department. Barry’s life changed forever when the S.T.A.R. Labs Particle Accelerator exploded, creating a dark-matter lightning storm that struck Barry, bestowing him with superspeed and making him the fastest man alive — The Flash. After a thrilling cliffhanger last season which saw the new Mirror Master (Efrat Dor) victorious and still-at-large in Central City, The Flash must regroup in order to stop her and find a way to make contact with his missing wife, Iris West-Allen (Candice Patton). With help from the rest of Team Flash, which includes superheroes Caitlin Snow (Danielle Panabaker), Cisco Ramon (Carlos Valdes), Ralph Dibny (Hartley Sawyer), and Nash Wells (Tom Cavanagh), as well as the Flash’s adoptive father Joe West (Jesse L. Martin), Meta-Attorney Cecile Horton (Danielle Nicolet), tough cub reporter Allegra Garcia (Kayla Compton) and brilliant tech-nerd Chester P. Runk (Brandon McKnight)…Flash will ultimately defeat Mirror Master. But in doing so, he’ll also unleash an even more powerful and devastating threat on Central City: one that threatens to tear his team—and his marriage—apart. Based on the characters from DC, THE FLASH is from Bonanza Productions Inc. in association with Berlanti Productions and Warner Bros. Television, with executive producers Greg Berlanti (“Arrow,” “Supergirl,” “Riverdale”), Eric Wallace (“Teen Wolf,” “Eureka”) and Sarah Schechter (“Arrow,” “Supergirl,” “Riverdale”).

– Season 9 Premiere – 8/7c on Kung Fu – Season 3 Winter Premiere – 9/8c on The CW A quarter-life crisis causes a young Chinese-American woman, Nicky Shen (Olivia Liang), to drop out of college and go on a life-changing journey to an isolated monastery in China. But when she returns to San Francisco, she finds her hometown is overrun with crime and corruption and her own parents (Tzi Ma and Kheng Hua Tan) are at the mercy of a powerful Triad. Nicky will rely on her tech-savvy sister (Shannon Dang), pre-med brother (Jon Prasida), Assistant District Attorney and ex-boyfriend (Gavin Stenhouse), and new love interest (Eddie Liu) as well as her martial arts skills and Shaolin values to protect her community and bring criminals to justice … all while searching for the ruthless assassin (Gwendoline Yeo) who killed her Shaolin mentor and is now targeting her. Inspired by the original series created by Ed Spielman, KUNG FU is from Warner Bros. Television in association with Quinn’s House and Berlanti Productions, with writer/executive producer Christina M. Kim (“Blindspot,” “Lost”) and executive producers Martin Gero (“Blindspot,” “LA Complex”), Greg Berlanti (“Arrow,” “The Flash,” “Riverdale”) and Sarah Schechter (“Arrow,” “The Flash,” “Riverdale”).

– Season 3 Winter Premiere – 9/8c on Not Dead Yet – Series Premiere – 8:30/7:30c on ABC From creators David Windsor and Casey Johnson (“This Is Us,” “The Real O’Neals”) and starring Gina Rodriguez, “Not Dead Yet” follows Nell Serrano (Gina Rodriguez), a broke and newly single self-described disaster, working to restart the life and career she left behind five years ago. When she lands the only job she can find – writing obituaries – Nell starts getting life advice from an unlikely source. The series is adapted from the book “Confessions of a 40-something F**k Up” by Alexandra Potter.

– Series Premiere – 8:30/7:30c on NOVA “Star Chasers of Senegal” – Special – 9/8c on PBS – Documentary – NR A visionary astronomer in West Africa attempts a high-stakes observation of a distant asteroid vital to a NASA mission. From prehistoric ruins to Islamic skywatchers, explore the heritage and future of African astronomy.

– Special – 9/8c on PBS – Documentary – NR Santo Maldito – U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Hulu Reinaldo's wife is in a vegetative state, bringing him to decide to euthanize her to end her suffering. However, as if by a miracle, she wakes up. Reinaldo did not know it, but he was being filmed at the time. Samuel, a failed pastor, offers Reinaldo — now drowning in medical debt — money to be a preacher, sending the atheist Reinaldo down a strange and unlikely path to become a religious leader.

– U.S. Premiere – Streaming on South Park – Season 26 Premiere – 10/9c on Comedy Central – Adult Animation – TV-MA "South Park" continues to surprise even its most devoted fans each and every week. Known for its unbelievably immediate and ruthless responses to world events, "South Park's" new episodes bring up-to-the-minute news and pop culture icons (including Al Gore, J. Lo, Kanye West, Oprah, Sir Elton John, Tom Cruise, John Travolta, and P. Diddy) to the town of South Park for social commentary and good old-fashioned ridicule.

– Season 26 Premiere – 10/9c on Comedy Central – Adult Animation – TV-MA Super Bowl Greatest Commercials: Battle of the Decades – Special – 8/7c on CBS In the special, now in its 22nd year, Esiason and Ruah will spotlight their all-time favorite commercials in each decade before selecting their individual picks for the greatest Super Bowl commercial in the last four decades. Then, America will crown the winner, chosen from the top two finalists in the LIVE vote, which will be revealed at the end of the show. SUPER BOWL GREATEST COMMERCIALS: BATTLE OF THE DECADES features exclusive behind-the-scenes looks at the most classic and memorable Super Bowl commercials from the last 40 years, and will include iconic commercials from Budweiser, Coke, Pepsi and Doritos. Kevin Frazier, co-host of ENTERTAINMENT TONIGHT, will report on the new commercials that will air during this year’s Super Bowl, highlighted by an exclusive interview with four-time Super Bowl Champion and five-time NFL Pro-Bowler Rob Gronkowski, who will attempt to kick a field goal during a live Super Bowl LVII commercial from FanDuel, the premier online gaming company in North America. Also, THE TALK’s Akbar Gbajabiamila joins to provide his sideline commentary on his favorite spots.

– Special – 8/7c on Vanderpump Rules – Season 10 Premiere – 9/8c on Bravo – Reality – TV-14 Returning for season 10 are Lisa Vanderpump, Ariana Madix, James Kennedy, Katie Maloney, Lala Kent, Raquel Leviss, Scheana Shay, Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz. Ally Lewber joins alongside SURver Charli Burnett and longtime friend Kristina Kelly, who steps back onto the scene.

– Season 10 Premiere – 9/8c on Bravo – Reality – TV-14

New Movies

Bill Russell: Legend – Streaming on Netflix The remarkable life and legacy of an NBA superstar and civil rights icon is captured in the documentary Bill Russell: Legend. This two-part film from award-winning director Sam Pollard (MLK/FBI, Lowndes County and the Road to Black Power) features the last interview with Bill prior to his passing in 2022 as well as access to his sprawling personal archives. On the court, Russell went on to lead each and every one of his basketball teams to championships — two back-to-back NCAA titles, a gold medal at the 1956 Melbourne Olympic Games, and 11 championship titles in his thirteen-year career as a Boston Celtic (his last two as the first Black head coach in NBA history). Off the court Russell was a force in the fight for human rights — marching with Martin Luther King Jr., leading boycotts in the NBA over racist practices and speaking out against segregation — efforts which earned him the Presidential Medal of Freedom. Narrated by actors Jeffrey Wright and Corey Stoll and featuring exclusive interviews with the icon’s family and friends as well as Steph Curry, Chris Paul, “Magic” Johnson, Larry Bird, Jim Brown and more, Bill Russell: Legend illuminates the ways in which Russell stood tall in every sense of the word.

– Streaming on

Thursday, February 9th

New TV Shows

Ex on the Beach – Season 6 Premiere – 9/8c on MTV – Reality – TV-14 Ten romantically embattled reality stars appear alongside everyday singles who show up for what they think is a run-of-the-mill love and dating show in paradise, only to be completely blindsided by their exes, with whom they come face-to-face.

– Season 6 Premiere – 9/8c on MTV – Reality – TV-14 Harley Quinn: A Very Problematic Valentine's Day Special – Special – Streaming on HBO Max As Harley goes to obsessive lengths to ensure that her first Valentine’s Day with Ivy is the best ever, Bane’s efforts to impress an unexpected date go horribly awry. Meanwhile, after an unfortunate online dating encounter, Clayface engages in some self-love.

– Special – Streaming on Impractical Jokers – Season 10 Premiere – 10/9c on TBS Four comedians and lifelong friends compete to embarrass each other out amongst the general public with a series of hilarious and outrageous dares. When Sal, Joe, Q, and Murr challenge each other to say or do something, they have to do it. And if they refuse, they lose. At the end of every episode, the biggest loser must endure a punishment of epic proportions. This season, the guys pose as hot dog vendors, gymnasts, waiters, clerks at a bridal shop and more. As for the punishments, from skydiving to the rodeo to the body piercing shop, they are bigger, badder, and funnier than ever before.

– Season 10 Premiere – 10/9c on My Dad the Bounty Hunter – Series Premiere – Streaming on Netflix My Dad the Bounty Hunter is an animated action-comedy series following close-knit siblings Lisa and Sean, who stow away on their dad’s latest work trip, hoping to finally get some quality time together. Little do they know Dad’s been keeping a secret from them — he’s actually the toughest bounty hunter in the galaxy! Launched into the surprise space adventure of a lifetime, Lisa and Sean discover that their seemingly average dad’s job is anything but boring. Dodging dangerous aliens, robots, and laser fights galore, family bonding time becomes much more than they bargained for as they try to help their dad in pursuit of his toughest fugitive yet. With his kids along for the ride, Dad must show up for them when they need it most — and they’d better make it home before Mom finds out! From Creators and Executive Producers Everett Downing and Patrick Harpin, My Dad the Bounty Hunter is a warp-speed adventure across the constellation of ups, downs and moments in between that shape family life.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on NFL Honors – Special – 9/8c on NBC The 2022 season is celebrated with the presentation of awards for MVP, Coach of the Year and more in Phoenix.

– Special – 9/8c on Stolen Youth: Inside the Cult at Sarah Lawrence – Series Premiere – Streaming on Hulu With unprecedented access, “Stolen Youth: Inside the Cult at Sarah Lawrence” excerpts striking first-hand interviews with conman Larry Ray’s victims and incorporates personal audio tapes and video recordings to tell the story of his grim 10 year influence over a group of young people. The series follows the story from the cult’s origins in 2010 on the Sarah Lawrence campus until its recent demise, when the last members find their own paths to survival.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on You – Season 4 Part 1 Premiere – Streaming on Netflix Based on Caroline Kepnes’ best-selling novel of the same name, "What would you do for love?" When a brilliant bookstore manager crosses paths with an aspiring writer, his answer becomes clear: anything. Using the internet and social media as his tools to gather the most intimate of details and get close to her, a charming and awkward crush quickly becomes an obsession as he quietly and strategically removes every obstacle – and person – in his way.

– Season 4 Part 1 Premiere – Streaming on

New Movies

Attachment – Streaming on Shudder A horror romance about love at first sight, steeped in Jewish folklore. Maja, a Danish has-been actress falls in love with Leah, a young, Jewish academic from London. But when Leah suffers a mysterious seizure, leading to a debilitating injury, Maja fears their whirlwind romance might be cut short – and decides to follow Leah back to her home in the Hasidic area of Stamford Hill, London. There, she meets her new downstairs neighbor: Leah’s mother, Chana. An overbearing and secretive woman, Chana seems resistant to all of Maja’s attempts to win her over. And as Maja begins to notice strange occurrences in the building, she begins to suspect that Chana’s secrets could be much darker that first anticipated – and that the woman she loves might be carrying the biggest secret of all. Starring Josephine Park, Ellie Kendrick, Sofie Gråbøl, and David Dencik. Directed and written by Gabriel Bier Gislason.

– Streaming on A Date with Deception – 8/7c on LMN – NR After four years in prison for a crime she didn’t commit, Diana finally returns home. Determined to prove her innocence, she enlists the help of fellow inmate Chandler, to track down Diana’s ex-husband, Elias, who framed her for medical fraud. All is going according to plan until Diana and Chandler discover a much more nefarious plot that involves the mysterious disappearance of Elias’ mistress, Cindy. In a race to clear her name and solve Cindy’s disappearance, Diana and Chandler must stop Elias before he hurts someone else. Stars Hannah Jane McMurray, Rib Hillis, Kia Dorsey, Paul Diaz.

– 8/7c on LMN – NR Dear David – Streaming on Netflix A straight-A high schooler's life is turned upside down when her risqué fantasy blog about her crush is leaked to everyone at school.

– Streaming on

Friday, February 10th

New TV Shows

Joe Bob's Vicious Vegas Valentine – Special – Streaming on Shudder You’ve been cordially invited for a special Joe Bob’s Vicious Vegas Valentine. Watch as Joe Bob officiates a wedding of two fans and two vicious love stories.

– Special – Streaming on Love is Blind: After the Altar – Season 3 Part 2 – Streaming on Netflix Ready to catch up with these cuties!? A year after the weddings, some old flames have reunited, while others try to navigate next steps in their relationships. Watch as the season three cast readjusts to life in Dallas after the altar and comes together for a birthday extravaganza. Who is still thriving and who is forced to make hard decisions about their future? Watch Love is Blind: After the Altar on Netflix beginning Friday, February 10th!

– Season 3 Part 2 – Streaming on Love to Hate You – U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Netflix Love to Hate You is a romantic comedy about a woman who despises losing to men and a man who distrusts women. For them, love is absolute war — but the line between love and hate is a thin one.

– U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Marcella Arguello: B****, Grow Up! – Special – 10/9c on HBO In B****, GROW UP!, Arguello couples her larger-than-life stage presence with her brutally honest take on post-pandemic hook ups and why broke men are better in bed, an exploration of how “Beauty and the Beast” triggered an epiphany, and a self-reflection on her middle school D.A.R.E. essay. Marcella Arguello makes her standalone debut with this hilariously relatable stand-up comedy special taped at the Roulette Intermedium in Brooklyn, New York.

– Special – 10/9c on Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur – Series Premiere – 8/7c on Disney Channel From executive producer Laurence Fishburne, " Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur

– Series Premiere – 8/7c on Marvel Studios Legends – New Episodes – Streaming on Disney+ Get ready for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania

– New Episodes – Streaming on

New Movies

10 Days of a Good Man – Streaming on Netflix Harmless, self-sacrificing, trustworthy, virtuous, moral and… what's the use of being a good person? If you've never done anybody harm your entire life, can you say you're really a good person? If you are willing to get your hands dirty for justice, does that make you a bad person? “Ten days”: a series that will be adapted into three films from the book trilogy, as a whole will be telling the story of Sadik turning from an ordinary person into an anti-hero, while looking for an answer to these major questions. While Sadik changes from good to bad, from bad to indifferent, those who cross his path get their share from the quakes in his life and none of them manage to stay as clean and innocent as their first day.

– Streaming on At Midnight – Streaming on Paramount+ AT MIDNIGHT centers around Alejandro (Diego Boneta, “Father of the Bride”), an ambitious hotel manager, and Sophie (Monica Barbaro, TOP GUN: MAVERICK), a movie star navigating the politics of Hollywood. He’s focused on opening his own boutique hotel. She’s trying to focus on shooting her new superhero film, “Super Society 3,” in hopes of getting her own spinoff, but catches her co-star (and boyfriend!) Adam (Anders Holm, “Workaholics”) cheating. Fate strikes when the shoot brings them all to Alejandro’s hotel in Mexico. Despite their radically different lives, Alejandro and Sophie begin to secretly meet At Midnight … The film’s cast also includes Casey Thomas Brown (“Father of the Bride”), Catherine Cohen (“Netflix’s Catherine Cohen: The Twist…? She’s Gorgeous”), Fernando Carsa (“Acapulco”), Whitney Cummings (“Good Mourning”) and Maya Zapata(“Selena’s Secret”).

– Streaming on Consecration – Exclusively in Theaters After the alleged suicide of her priest brother, Grace travels to the remote Scottish convent where he fell to his death. Distrusting the Church's account, she uncovers murder, sacrilege and a disturbing truth about herself.

– Magic Mike’s Last Dance – Exclusively in Theaters "Magic" Mike Lane (Channing Tatum) takes to the stage again after a lengthy hiatus, following a business deal that went bust, leaving him broke and taking bartender gigs in Florida. For what he hopes will be one last hurrah, Mike heads to London with a wealthy socialite (Salma Hayek Pinault) who lures him with an offer he can't refuse… and an agenda all her own. With everything on the line, once Mike discovers what she truly has in mind, will he–and the roster of hot new dancers he'll have to whip into shape–be able to pull it off?

– Meet Me in Paris – Streaming on The Roku Channel – NR Love like in the movies. Three real women follow the script and write their own endings in Meet Me in Paris, a first-of-its-kind reality rom-com and Roku Original Film from HelloSunshine and Cinestar.

– Streaming on The Roku Channel – NR Somebody I Used to Know – Streaming on Prime Video Workaholic TV producer Ally (Alison Brie) faces a major professional setback, which sends her running to the comforts of her hometown. She spends a whirlwind evening reminiscing with her first love Sean (Jay Ellis), and starts to question everything about the person she's become. Things only get more confusing when she discovers Sean is getting married to Cassidy (Kiersey Clemons), whose confidence and creative convictions remind Ally of who she used to be.

– Streaming on Spinning Out of Control – 8/7c on Lifetime After winning a contest, Natalie Clark rides her free stationary bike daily, guided by her stunning and inspiring virtual instructor Lia Sterling. Natalie becomes infatuated with Lia and attempts to befriend the fitness mogul in real life. When Lia steps away from virtual training to focus on her personal life, Natalie initiates a sinister plan to eliminate everyone in Lia’s life, so Natalie can have her as her own permanent trainer and best friend. Stars Ria Ridley, and Kelcie Stranahan (2023).

– 8/7c on Titanic: 25th Anniversary Re-Release – Exclusively in Theaters In celebration of its 25th anniversary, a remastered version of James Cameron’s multi-Academy Award-winning “Titanic” will be re-released to theaters in 3D 4K HDR and high-frame rate. With a cast headed by Oscar winners Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet, the film is an epic, action-packed romance set against the ill-fated maiden voyage of the "unsinkable" Titanic, at the time, the largest moving object ever built.

Your Place or Mine – Streaming on Netflix Debbie (Reese Witherspoon) and Peter (Ashton Kutcher) are best friends and total opposites. She craves routine with her son in LA; he thrives on change in NY. When they swap houses and lives for a week they discover what they think they want might not be what they really need.

– Streaming on

Saturday, February 11th

New TV Shows

Marc Maron: From Bleak to Dark – Special – 10/9c on HBO Legendary comedian and podcaster Marc Maron stars in his first-ever HBO comedy special filmed in front of a live audience at New York City's Town Hall. Over the course of a hilarious and deeply personal hour, Maron explores such universal topics as getting older, antisemitism and faith, and the superiority of having cats over children – especially during the pandemic. The comedian also opens up about the loss of his partner in 2020 and reestablishing his complicated relationship with his father. Funny and fearless, MARC MARON: FROM BLEAK TO DARK showcases the comedian's expertly layered cynicism as he deftly weaves humor and pathos into his signature style of storytelling.

– Special – 10/9c on Masters of Illusion – Season 9 Premiere – 8/7c on The CW Hosted by actor Dean Cain (“Supergirl,” “Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman”), the eighth cycle of MASTERS OF ILLUSION features more great escapes, fascinating sleight of hand and large-scale illusions. The series showcases amazing magic performed by cutting-edge illusionists and escape artists, and performers in each episode display skills ranging from perplexing interactive mind magic to hilarious comedy routines.

– Season 9 Premiere – 8/7c on Murdoch Mysteries – Season 16 U.S. Premiere – 7/6c on Ovation – Mystery – TV-14 Don’t miss brand new episodes (Season 16) of the top-rated, internationally acclaimed series starring Yannick Bisson as the legendary Detective William Murdoch. This season, his adventures continue alongside Dr. Julia Ogden (Hélène Joy), Inspector Thomas Brackenreid (Thomas Craig), Constables George Crabtree (Jonny Harris) and Henry Higgins-Newsome (Lachlan Murdoch), and Detective Llewelyn Watts (Daniel Maslany) as they tackle Toronto’s toughest mysteries, from the serious and historic to the comical and unusual.

– Season 16 U.S. Premiere – 7/6c on Ovation – Mystery – TV-14

New Movies

The Girl Who Escaped: The Kara Robinson Story – 8/7c on Lifetime While in her best friend’s front yard, 15-year-old Kara Robinson was approached by a man who put a gun to her neck and forced her into his car. He would go on to take Kara to his apartment where he held her captive and sexually assaulted her for 18 hours. While he was asleep, Kara escaped the restraints and his apartment. Even though it was the middle of the night, Kara was able to lead the police back to the apartment’s exact location and identify her captor, a serial killer who was also responsible for at least three other unsolved homicides. Stars Katie Douglas, Cara Buono, Kristian Bruun, Robert Nahum, Brandon Carl McEwan, John B. Lowe, Gwendolyn Collins, Emily Meadows, Adriana O’Neil, and Lisa Marie DiGiacinto.

– 8/7c on A Paris Proposal – 8/7c on Hallmark Anna and Sebastian travel to his hometown of Paris to land the Ad account of famed Durand Diamonds and end up in a tricky situation when the client mistakes them for a happy couple. Starring Alexa PenaVega and Nicholas Bishop.

– 8/7c on The Perfect 10 – 8/7x on FOX The 10 legendary football icons who have achieved one of the rarest dual accomplishments — winning the coveted Heisman Trophy and being enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

– 8/7x on

Disney+ Disney Streaming Bundle Sign up foror the(Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)