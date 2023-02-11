Preview – Two of the Best Pound-For-Pound Fighters in the World Headline UFC 284

The UFC is back in Australia this week for a historic showdown of champion vs champion, capping off what is sure to be a wildly exciting night of fights. Perth will play host to some of the best fighters in the world as they look to capitalize on massive opportunities and cement their legacies a some of the best to ever do it.

It’s not every day we get a main event featuring not one but two champions, but that’s exactly what we have here as one man will look to add his name to the record books as a double champ. Plus, an interim featherweight championship bout pits two explosive and exciting fighters against each other and two up-and-coming welterweights will look to crack the division’s top 15.

Welterweight bout: Jack Della Maddalena vs Randy Brown

To be completely honest, in looking at this fight card, I was very surprised to see that Della Maddalena is not already ranked in the top 15 in the welterweight division. Since making his UFC debut last year, all he has done is win his first three fights, all by knockout, all in the first round. With a 13-2 record and 11 knockouts, it’s no secret Della Maddalena can finish fights in a flash. With the hometown crowd behind him, it’s a good bet he’s going to be looking to add to his highlight reel as well.

Defeating Brown will be no easy task though. With a 16-4 record, the 32-year-old has proven he can finish opponents in a lot of ways, with six knockouts and five submissions on his resume. He has also won four fights in a row so he will be riding some momentum into this contest. Look for Brown to make this a grappling contest against a dangerous striker like Della Maddalena.

My pick: Della Maddalena via 2nd round knockout

Interim Featherweight Championship bout: Yair Rodriguez vs. Josh Emmett

Whether or not an interim title was completely necessary here remains up for debate, but that doesn’t change the fact that this co-main event features two of the very best in the featherweight division. Rodriguez has been on the big stage before, facing off with former champ Max Holloway and top contender Brian Ortega. With a 14-3 record, five knockouts and three submissions, Rodriguez is dangerous everywhere. He is best known though for his unique and affective striking, making him a true fan favorite. He’s likely going to keep his distance from Emmett here and make this a striking match.

Of course, Emmett has no problem striking, with six knockouts on his impressive 18-2 record. The difference though is that Emmett gives away five inches in height to Rodriguez, so it is going to be very important for him to get on the inside where he can be in striking range. With that being the case, look for Emmett to mix in some grappling and try to employ a strength advantage to grind out a win. That will be easier said than done, but Emmett hasn’t lost since 2018, so he’s more than up for the challenge.

My pick: Rodriguez via decision

Lightweight Championship bout: Alexander Volkanovski vs. Islam Makhachev

In the history of the UFC, only seven fighters have ever held championships in two different divisions. Of those seven, only four held both titles simultaneously. Alexander Volkanovski has the chance to add his name to that list and truly cement his legacy as one of the best to ever step into the octagon. Standing in his way though, is a lightweight champ who also seems destined to be considered one of the greatest of all time.

The last time Volkanovski lost a fight, Iron Man 3 was the number one movie in America, “Thrift Shop” by Macklemore was the top song and Jose Aldo was the UFC Featherweight Champion. That was in May of 2013. Since then, all he has done is run off 22 wins in a row, including a perfect record of 12-0 in the UFC. He currently sits atop the pound-for-pound rankings and is already a lock for the UFC Hall of Fame when he decides to leave his gloves in the octagon. Striking, grappling, endurance, toughness – there are no holes in Volk’s game and he is likely to display that once again here.

There is one major disadvantage for Volkanovski in this fight though: this isn’t his weight class. The dominant new champion Makhachev has run through this division without much resistance. He sports a 23-1 record with 11 submissions and, believe it or not, is the second-ranked pound for pound fighter in the world. Makachev’s route to victory typically involves him simply overpowering his opponent and overwhelming them with his grappling. If he can get a hold of Volkanovski and control him, Makhachev will retain his title in dominant fashion. That is a big ‘if’ though.

My pick: Volkanovski via decision

UFC 284 will be held Saturday, February 11 at 10 PM ET. Fight fans can order the pay per view through ESPN+ and receive a special offer: $124.98 for UFC 284 and an ESPN+ annual plan. ESPN+ subscribers can order the pay per view for $79.99.