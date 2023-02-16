Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 139: Echoless with Arezou and Candace

Who’s the Bossk? – A Star Wars Podcast from Laughing Place #139: Echoless with Arezou and Candace

Date: February 16th, 2023 (recorded February 16th)

First-time guests Candace and Arezou from The Geeky Waffle Network and the “Space Waffles” podcast join “Who’s the Bossk?” host Mike Celestino for a discussion of the latest episode of Lucasfilm’s Disney+ animated series Star Wars: The Bad Batch, entitled “The Crossing.” Plus this week’s Star Wars headlines and more!

