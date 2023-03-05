What’s New This Week – TV + Streaming + Theaters – March 5th-11th

In the mood for something new? Here’s your guide to all of the new TV shows and movies this week, spread across all networks, streamers, and a few nationwide theatrical releases. As always, this week kicks off with my personal top 5. Whatever you choose to watch, I hope you have a great week!

Top 5 of the Week

History of the World, Part II When: Monday, March 6th on Hulu What: A 4-part continuation of Mel Brooks’ classic sketch comedy film, with new episodes releasing daily throughout the week.

Icons Unearthed: Marvel When: Tuesday, March 7th at 9/8c on Vice What: Vice’s 4th installment of the “Icons Unearthed” series flips through the page-to-screen transformations of Marvel heroes.

Farmer Wants a Wife When: Wednesday, March 8th at 9/8c on FOX What: America’s first iteration of a reality dating show that has already taken the rest of the world by storm.

School Spirits When: Thursday, March 9th on Paramount+ What: A new drama set in a haunted school where new ghost Maddie seeks help from the spirits of deceased teens from past decades to solve the mystery of her own death, starring Peyton List, Nick Pugliese, and Milo Manheim.

Kiff When: Friday, March 10th at 8/7c on Disney Channel What: A new musical animated series from South Africa about two best friends, a bunny and a squirrel, who don’t exactly fit into their community in Table Town.



Sunday, March 5th

New TV Shows

Drain the Oceans – Season 6 Premiere – 10/9c on Nat Geo Drain the Ocean pulls the plug on the ocean to reveal hidden secrets and lost worlds, using groundbreaking technology, breathtaking photography and insight from top marine archaeologists. Explore new insights into the epic history of human civilization and the deep history of Planet Earth itself, exposing sunken cities, shipwrecks and the amazing natural wonders of the deep.

– Season 6 Premiere – 10/9c on SWV & XSCAPE: The Queens of R&B – Series Premiere – 9:30/8:30c on Bravo – Reality – TV-14 Multiplatinum R&B trio SWV (Sisters With Voices), featuring Cheryl “Coko” Gamble, Tamara “Taj” George and Leanne “Lelee” Lyons, has sold more than 30 million records worldwide and been nominated for three Grammy Awards. Mega-successful R&B quartet XSCAPE, featuring Kandi Burruss, Tameka “Tiny” Harris, and siblings LaTocha Scott-Bivens and Tamika Scott, has sold more than 9 million records worldwide and notched six top-10 songs hitting the Billboard 100. This six-part limited series puts fans in a VIP front-row seat and offers backstage access to ’90s nostalgia as SWV and XSCAPE pull back the curtain on their personal and professional lives and prepare to hit the stage together.

– Series Premiere – 9:30/8:30c on Bravo – Reality – TV-14

New Movies

Glitch: The Rise & Fall of HQ Trivia – 9/8c on CNN – TV-PG Chronicling the tech-fueled rise and Fyre-style fall of HQ Trivia, the revolutionary app that went viral, swept the nation, then crashed and burned.

– 9/8c on CNN – TV-PG Married by Mistake – 9/8c on E! – TV-14 After losing her dream job, Riley gets drunk with Nate, and the next morning they find themselves married. With no job prospects on the horizon, Riley takes Nate up on his offer to move back to his hometown to help rescue his family's business.

– 9/8c on E! – TV-14 Something's Brewing – 7/6c on UPtv – NR Jane Peterson, a marketing executive in the big city, loses her job and boyfriend both on the same day. Fed up, she vows to leave the city for good. Before she can though, she runs into a handsome and charming barista at a local coffee shop. As she rediscovers the city with him, it feels like something might be brewing!

– 7/6c on UPtv – NR Stranger Next Door – 8/7c on Lifetime Medically retired law enforcement officer, Rochelle Sellers, secluded after a highly publicized trial where she identified a law enforcement officer in a crime, spends most of her time working from home, consulting, in hopes for a new start. After being ostracized by her former department, she lost everything, and now she resides with her father where she is his primary caretaker. It’s a lonely life, but Rochelle accepts it. As she settles into her normalcy, Rochelle’s world is turned around, when a new neighbor moves in next door. She is instantly fascinated by him. He looks like something straight out of her dreams. One night she unintentionally gets his attention, and something happens. The mysterious, sexy, and edgy stranger becomes interested in her, obsessively so. What started as a fantasy crush elevates into a dangerous game that risks far more than heartbreak. This stranger is much more than he seems. Stars Vicky Jeudy, Skyh Alvester Black, Tim Reid, and Tyra Tucker.

– 8/7c on

Monday, March 6th

New TV Shows

9-1-1 – Season 6 Winter Premiere – 8/7c on FOX A dry thunderstorm rolls over LA, bringing in a series of lightning strike emergencies for the 118 and leaves a first responder’s life hanging in the balance. Athena and May go undercover at the rehab facility to help Bobby with his investigation into his sponsor’s mysterious death. Maddie dreads her parents visit to her and Chimney’s new and unfinished house, while Chimney get a surprise of his own from a visiting Albert.

– Season 6 Winter Premiere – 8/7c on History of the World, Part II – Series Premiere – Streaming on Hulu After waiting over 40 years there is finally a sequel to the seminal Mel Brooks film, “History of the World, Part I,” with each episode featuring a variety of sketches that take us through different periods of human history.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on Holding – U.S. Series Premiere – Streaming on Acorn TV Nothing ever happens in tiny Irish towns like Duneen–until one day human remains are found buried on a farm there. For the first time ever, police sergeant PJ Collins (Conleth Hill) has a genuine crime to solve. A lifetime's worth of small-town secrets are unearthed, revealing the villagers' dark pasts and rousing PJ's own inner demons.

– U.S. Series Premiere – Streaming on Jared from Subway: Catching a Monster – Series Premiere – 9/8c on ID – Documentary – NR An exclusive look into the rise and fall of the disgraced weight-loss sensation and the investigation that brought him down.

– Series Premiere – 9/8c on ID – Documentary – NR Omega: Gift and Curse – Series Premiere – Streaming on ALLBLK – Drama – NR After 15 years, B2K reunited for a limited engagement tour. However, behind the bright lights was a show hanging by a string with a group in a constant state of chaos.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on ALLBLK – Drama – NR Perry Mason – Season 2 Premiere – 9/8c on HBO Months after the Dodson case has come to an end, the scion of a powerful oil family is brutally murdered. When the DA goes to the city's Hoovervilles to pinpoint the most obvious of suspects, Perry, Della, and Paul find themselves at the center of a case that will uncover far reaching conspiracies and force them to reckon with what it truly means to be guilty.

– Season 2 Premiere – 9/8c on Rain Dogs – U.S. Premiere – 10/9c on HBO From the brilliant new voice of Cash Carraway, RAIN DOGS is an unconventional love story between a working class single mum, her 10-year-old daughter, and a privileged gay man. The dark comedy stars Daisy May Cooper, Jack Farthing, Ronke Adekoluejo, Adrian Edmondson and Fleur Tashjian in her debut role, as a dysfunctional family on the fringes of society attempting to go straight in a crooked world.

– U.S. Premiere – 10/9c on Ridley Jones – Season 5 Premiere – Streaming on Netflix Ridley Jones is Netflix’s newest preschool series, following six-year-old Ridley who, alongside her mother and grandmother, is a protector of the museum she calls home. Keeping the exhibits safe takes a real hero, especially when the lights go out and the exhibits — from Egyptian mummies to stampeding elephants — come to life! Throughout her many adventures, Ridley finds that being a good protector, and leader, is about finding common ground and respecting others, no matter what our differences might be.

– Season 5 Premiere – Streaming on Rock the Block – Season 4 Premiere – 9/8c on HGTV – Lifestyle – TV-PG Leanne Ford, Alison Victoria, Jasmine Roth and Mina Starsiak-Hawk each have a month to renovate a home. The designer who nets the highest appraisal gets bragging rights and a street named in her honor.

– Season 4 Premiere – 9/8c on HGTV – Lifestyle – TV-PG Spring Baking Championship – Season 9 Premiere – 8/7c on Food – Competition – TV-G Some of America's best bakers get set to prove their skills in this springtime baking championship.

– Season 9 Premiere – 8/7c on Food – Competition – TV-G The Voice – Season 23 Premiere – 8/7c on NBC Grammy Award-winning hip-hop star Chance the Rapper and platinum-selling singer-songwriter Niall Horan claim their red chairs alongside returning coaches Kelly Clarkson and Blake Shelton as they vie to discover and coach the next singing phenomenon. The competition is tougher than ever as Shelton goes for the win in his final season.

– Season 23 Premiere – 8/7c on

Tuesday, March 7th

New TV Shows

Blood & Money – Series Premiere – 10/9c on CNBC – True Crime – TV-14 From television’s most prolific crime storyteller Dick Wolf, comes a new series “Blood & Money.” Each episode chronicles notorious, ripped from the headline murder cases and trials motivated by greed.

– Series Premiere – 10/9c on CNBC – True Crime – TV-14 Icons Unearthed: Marvel – Series Premiere – 9/8c on Vice – Documentary – NR In the decades preceding the current Marvel Cinematic Universe, Marvel struggled through box office flops like "Howard the Duck," corporate skullduggery, and a bankruptcy.

– Series Premiere – 9/8c on Vice – Documentary – NR Super Maximum Retro Show – Series Premiere – 10/9c on Vice – Talk Show – NR Step back in time to take a closer look at the past videos, photos, ads, and games that would have gone viral if the web had existed back then.

– Series Premiere – 10/9c on Vice – Talk Show – NR That's My Jam – Season 2 Premiere – 10/9c on NBC Hosted by Jimmy Fallon, “That’s My Jam” is an hourlong music and comedy variety game show that draws inspiration from the most popular “Tonight Show” games. Each episode features two teams of two celebrities competing for a charity of their choice in a series of music, dance, and trivia-based games and musical performances. Signature games to be played include Launch the Mic, Air Guitar, Don’t Drop the Beat, Perfect Mash-Up, Wheel of Impossible Karaoke, Slay It, Don’t Spray It and many more.

– Season 2 Premiere – 10/9c on Who Killed Robert Wone? – Series Premiere – Streaming on Peacock On the night of August 2, 2006, Victor Zaborsky calls 911 to report an intruder stabbing a friend at the D.C. home he shares with Joe Price and Dylan Ward. First responders arrive to find attorney Robert Wone already dead in the guest room. With little blood at the scene and no signs of struggle or robbery, suspicions heighten after police interview the three housemates. Believing the men know more than they are revealing, the investigation soon uncovers more questions than answers. Unthinkable twists and turns surface, leaving friends questioning how well they knew the three men and police struggling to nail down answers. Ultimately, prosecutors bring an unusual set of charges against the three residents — but not for murder. As Price, Zaborsky and Ward maintain their innocence and fight to clear their names, those close to Robert seek the truth and try to heal from unimaginable loss.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on

Wednesday, March 8th

New TV Shows

The Challenge: World Championship – Series Premiere – Streaming on Paramount+ In the franchise’s first-ever world tournament, each global MVP will be paired with a “Challenge” Legend, a notable veteran from previous seasons of the MTV series, who will serve as their partner to form the most epic teams in the history of the franchise. Together they will work towards the most difficult challenge of them all: the brutal ﬁnale worth $500,000.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on Farmer Wants a Wife – Series Premiere – 9/8c on FOX Real love is back! Rounding up true romance, Farmer Wants a Wife brings big heart to the heartland in an all-new unscripted dating show hosted by Jennifer Nettles, which follows four hard-working farmers—Ryan Black, Allen Foster, Hunter Grayson and Landon Heaton—in search of real, lasting love. Each farmer hosts a group of single women who leave behind the comfort and convenience of city life for the charms and challenges of country living, as they embark on an adventure that could change the course of their lives forever. The pursuit of genuine love never looked like this as each farmer and their group of hopeful singles meet and mutually select one another before the women are invited to experience life on their respective farm. From there, the farmers show each group what it is really like on an actual working farm. For the ladies, the reality of this way of living may beg the question: how far are you willing to go for love? Together, with the hope of finding their ever-after, they endeavor to discover the beauty, humor, trials and romance that come with finding the one in the all-new “Welcome to the Farms” series premiere episode of Farmer Wants a Wife.

– Series Premiere – 9/8c on Homicide Hunter: The Man with No Face – Special – 9/8c on ID – True-Crime – TV-14 Joe Kenda's investigation into the brutal rape and murder of a young wife and mother goes cold until DNA technology leads cold-case detectives to the most unlikely of killers 30 years later.

– Special – 9/8c on ID – True-Crime – TV-14 MH370: The Plane that Disappeared – Series Premiere – Streaming on Netflix Malaysian Airlines Flight 370 was supposed to be a routine trip: A redeye from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing, with 239 passengers and crew on board. But shortly after takeoff on a calm 2014 night, MH370 vanished from radar screens for good. The shocking disappearance of a commercial airliner made headlines, sparked riots, plunged the passengers’ next of kin into a nightmare, and generated a global search for answers that never came. Set across seven countries, this gripping documentary series from RAW uses powerful archives to reconstruct the night of the disappearance, giving viewers the chance to explore three of the most contentious theories about the plane’s disappearance. It also features interviews with family members, scientists, journalists, and the ordinary people around the world who, after nine years, refuse to give up hope of an explanation. It’s a story full of conspiracies and rabbit holes, shadowy figures and official silence – but most of all, it’s an opportunity to keep alive the memory of those who were lost in one of the great unsolved mysteries of our time and to keep pushing for answers.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on MPower – Series Premiere – Streaming on Disney+ "MPower" salutes the Marvel women, onscreen and off, who have brought our iconic heroes to life.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on

New Movies

Faraway – Streaming on Netflix Zeynep Altin is at the end of her rope: she's overworked and underappreciated by her husband, daughter and aging father, and to top it all off, the funeral home has just put her beloved deceased mother in a man’s suit instead of her favourite dress. It’s the final straw for Zeynep, who escapes Munich for the Croatian island cottage her mother secretly bought years ago, hoping to get some peace and quiet and find herself again. If only the former owner of the cottage, a rugged islander called Josip, wasn’t still living on the very same plot of land…

– Streaming on

Thursday, March 9th

New TV Shows

School Spirits – Series Premiere – Streaming on Paramount+ SCHOOL SPIRITS is centered around Maddie (Peyton List), a teen stuck in the afterlife investigating her own mysterious disappearance. Maddie goes on a crime-solving journey as she adjusts to high school purgatory, but the closer she gets to discovering the truth, the more secrets and lies she uncovers.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on Top Chef – Season 20 Premiere – 9/8c on Bravo – Competition – TV-14 Bravo’s “Top Chef" returns for a milestone 20th season with World All-Stars in London featuring 16 of the greatest competitors from “Top Chef” iterations around the globe facing off in the fiercest showdown the culinary series has seen. The Emmy, James Beard and Critics’ Choice Award-winning series, produced by Magical Elves, returns with host Padma Lakshmi, head judge Tom Colicchio and Gail Simmons. “Top Chef” season 20 premieres Thursday, March 9 on Bravo with an entire season of supersized episodes airing Thursdays from 9-10:15 p.m. Episodes will be available the next day on Peacock. This special All-Stars installment features winners and finalists, representing 11 different “Top Chef” versions around the world, as they vie for the ultimate World All-Stars title. This time the chefs return to the kitchen to battle it out throughout London before moving onto the grand finale in Paris, France. This epic showdown marks the first time that the flagship edition of “Top Chef” has gone abroad for an entire season.

– Season 20 Premiere – 9/8c on Bravo – Competition – TV-14 The Torso Killer Confessions – Series Premiere – 9/8c on A&E Through a decades long relationship with the killer, Detective Robert Anzilotti has obtained a new confession from Cottingham for the murder of Mary Ann Della Sala, whose death in January 1967 was never solved. Not shared until now, the death of Della Sala is one of the oldest cold cases ever closed and the earliest confirmed killing by Cottingham. In addition to the new confession, the series features in-depth interviews with Anzilotti, never-before-heard audio tapes of the men’s conversations, intimate exclusive footage, and multiple confessions from Cottingham regarding his recent headline-making killings never heard on tape. The special goes behind the scenes, exploring the relationship between the two men, and offers a rare look into an unrelenting journey for the truth against the odds.

– Series Premiere – 9/8c on You – Season 4, Part 2 Premiere – Streaming on Netflix Based on Caroline Kepnes’ best-selling novel of the same name, "What would you do for love?" When a brilliant bookstore manager crosses paths with an aspiring writer, his answer becomes clear: anything. Using the internet and social media as his tools to gather the most intimate of details and get close to her, a charming and awkward crush quickly becomes an obsession as he quietly and strategically removes every obstacle – and person – in his way.

– Season 4, Part 2 Premiere – Streaming on

New Movies

Her Study of a Killer – 8/7c on LMN – NR Ellie must uncover who is trying to use her high school secrets against her before she loses her family forever.

– 8/7c on LMN – NR

Friday, March 10th

New TV Shows

The Glory – Part 2 U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Netflix Years after surviving horrific abuse in high school, a woman puts an elaborate revenge scheme in motion to make the perpetrators pay for their crimes.

– Part 2 U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Kiff – Series Premiere – 8/7c on Disney Channel From creators and executive producers Lucy Heavens and Nic Smal, the series follows Kiff and Barry as they navigate school, relationships and their often-eccentric community in Table Town, a world where animals and magical oddballs tackle day-to-day life together. Inspired by the people and places Heavens and Smal experienced when they were growing up in Cape Town, South Africa, each half-hour episode, comprised of two 11-minute stories, will include a new original song. In addition to their creative roles, Heavens and Smal also voice characters in the series: Heavens as Kiff’s drama teacher, Helen, and Smal as the principal of Table Town School, Principal Secretary.

– Series Premiere – 8/7c on Moonshine – U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Amazon Freevee Moonshine is a raucous one-hour dramedy that tells the story of the Finley-Cullens, a dysfunctional family of adult half-siblings battling to take control over the family business.

– U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Amazon Most Dangerous Game: New York – Season 2 Premiere – Streaming on The Roku Channel – Drama – NR The object of the game is to stay alive. David Castañeda, Christoph Waltz and Anna Gunn star in Most Dangerous Game: New York, streaming free on March 10.

– Season 2 Premiere – Streaming on The Roku Channel – Drama – NR The New York Times Presents Sin Eater: The Crimes of Anthony Pellicano – Special – 10/9c on FX Hulu If you were famous and had a problem in the 1990s, Anthony Pellicano was the man you hired to make it go away. But showbiz’s favorite private investigator didn't operate within the law. Victims accused him of harassing and intimidating them — in some cases ruining their lives forever. After serving 15 years in prison for wiretapping and racketeering, Pellicano is presented with never-before-heard evidence – recordings, confidential documents from the F.B.I.’s case file and victims’ accounts of his illegal behavior. Part 1 of this two-part documentary investigates how the rich and powerful in Hollywood got an edge over the legal system. In Part 2, revelations about his case capture in vivid detail how the game is played among Hollywood’s powerbrokers – and how they are rarely held accountable.

– Special – 10/9c on Outlast – Series Premiere – Streaming on Netflix A raw survival competition series where 16 lone wolves must outlast each other in the Alaskan wilderness in an attempt to win 1 million dollars. There is only one rule in this cut throat game: they must be a part of a team to win.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on Rana Naidu – U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Netflix Rana Naidu is the go-to problem solver for the rich and famous. But when his father is released from jail, the one mess he can't handle may be his own.

– U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Real Madrid: Until the End – Series Premiere – Streaming on Apple TV+ Introduced by David Beckham, “Real Madrid: Until The End” is a three-part series that steps onto the field and, for the first time ever, goes behind the scenes with the iconic football club for a look at their astonishing 2021–2022 season, filled with dramatic come-from-behind victories and no shortage of on-field heroics from both veterans and newcomers alike. Fueled by their fervent fans, they defy the odds and skeptics on their way to one of the most memorable finishes in football history, culminating in a record 14th Champions League title.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on UnPrisoned – Series Premiere – Streaming on Hulu Inspired by Tracy McMillan’s life, “UnPrisoned” is a half-hour comedy about a messy but perfectionist relationship therapist and single mom (Kerry Washington) whose life is turned right-side-up when her dad (Delroy Lindo) gets out of prison and moves in with her and her teenage son.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on Miley Cyrus – Endless Summer Vacation (Backyard Sessions) – Special – Streaming at 1 p.m. EST/10 a.m. PST on Disney+ Miley Cyrus takes the stage in this must-see, Disney+ music event, “Miley Cyrus – Endless Summer Vacation (Backyard Sessions).” For the first time ever, Miley performs songs from “Endless Summer Vacation,” including her hit single “Flowers,” seven additional tracks from the album, one of her chart-topping classic hits and a special performance with Rufus Wainwright. The global superstar’s cinematic performances are threaded with exclusive interviews in the famed Los Angeles house where Frank Sinatra once lived and where Miley shot the celebrated official music video for “Flowers.” With this special, Miley, who also serves as executive producer, opens the door to audiences around the world, providing insight into her new album and the person she is today. The “Backyard Sessions” are a series that Miley began in 2012 for her fans. Viewers were quickly taken with the experience of watching Miley and her band perform in an intimate, outdoor setting, and the “Backyard Sessions” quickly became a benchmark series. “Miley Cyrus ‒ Endless Summer Vacation (Backyard Sessions)” serves as a continuation.

– Special – Streaming at 1 p.m. EST/10 a.m. PST on

New Movies

65 – Exclusively in Theaters After a catastrophic crash on an unknown planet, pilot Mills (Adam Driver) quickly discovers he’s actually stranded on Earth…65 million years ago. Now, with only one chance at rescue, Mills and the only other survivor, Koa (Ariana Greenblatt), must make their way across an unknown terrain riddled with dangerous prehistoric creatures in an epic fight to survive. From the writers of A Quiet Place and producer Sam Raimi comes 65, a sci-fi thriller starring Adam Driver, Ariana Greenblatt, and Chloe Coleman. Written and directed by Scott Beck & Bryan Woods and produced by Sam Raimi, Deborah Liebling and Zainab Azizi. Also produced by Scott Beck and Bryan Woods.

– Champions – Exclusively in Theaters Woody Harrelson stars in the hilarious and heartwarming story of a former minor-league basketball coach who, after a series of missteps, is ordered by the court to manage a team of players with intellectual disabilities. He soon realizes that despite his doubts, together, this team can go further than they ever imagined.

– Chang Can Dunk – Streaming on Disney+ “Chang Can Dunk” follows Chang, a 16-year-old, Asian American high school student in the marching band, who bets the school basketball star that he can dunk by Homecoming. The bet leads the 5’ 8" Chang on a quest to find the hops he needs to dunk in order to impress his crush, Kristy, and finally gain the attention and respect of his high school peers. But before he can rise up and truly throw one down, he’ll have to reexamine everything he knows about himself, his friendships and his family.

– Streaming on Have a Nice Day! – Streaming on Netflix A retired radio host bags groceries to earn money to attend a party where he hopes to reunite with the love of his life.

– Streaming on A Lifeguard's Obsession – 8/7c on Lifetime When a lonely, awkward lifeguard saves a well-known woman from drowning, he believes he’s earned a place in her life…and her heart. Stars Amanda Jones, and Christian Howard.

– 8/7c on Luther: The Fallen Sun – Streaming on Netflix In Luther: The Fallen Sun — an epic continuation of the award-winning television saga reimagined for film — a gruesome serial killer is terrorizing London while brilliant but disgraced detective John Luther (Idris Elba) sits behind bars. Haunted by his failure to capture the cyber psychopath who now taunts him, Luther decides to break out of prison to finish the job by any means necessary. The film also stars Cynthia Erivo, Andy Serkis and Dermot Crowley, who returns as Martin Schenk.

– Streaming on Scream VI – Exclusively in Theaters Following the latest Ghostface killings, the four survivors leave Woodsboro behind and start a fresh chapter. In Scream VI, Melissa Barrera (“Sam Carpenter”), Jasmin Savoy Brown (“Mindy Meeks-Martin”), Mason Gooding (“Chad Meeks-Martin”), Jenna Ortega (“Tara Carpenter”), Hayden Panettiere (“Kirby Reed”) and Courteney Cox (“Gale Weathers”) return to their roles in the franchise alongside Jack Champion, Henry Czerny, Liana Liberato, Dermot Mulroney, Devyn Nekoda, Tony Revolori, Josh Segarra, and Samara Weaving.

–

Saturday, March 11th

New Movies

Game of Love – 8/7c on Hallmark Audrey, a creative board game designer and Matthew, a research-driven marketing consultant, are tasked with creating a new game to help players find romance. Given just weeks to deliver the project, the pair find that they have very different approaches. However, as they try to work together, they discover something they have in common: they each have a lot to learn about love. Starring Kimberley Sustad and Brooks Darnell.

– 8/7c on Girl in the Closet – 8/7c on Lifetime 10-year-old Cameron, who, after her mother Patricia suffered an aneurysm, is adopted by her Aunt Mia, despite having a record as a convicted murderer that was overlooked by overworked social workers. Soon after arriving in her new home, Cameron begins to hear strange voices at night coming from the basement’s locked door. She later discovers what was actually behind that door–people chained to the wall, innocent victims of her aunt’s schemes to enrich herself by cashing their benefit checks. It wasn’t long before Cameron was demoted down into the basement herself, where she would stay for the next ten years while her mother frantically searches for her whereabouts without much help from social services or the authorities. When Cameron finds herself locked in a closet with no food, no water, and no human contact, only her faith keeps her alive before she is rescued. Stars Remy Ma, Tami Roman, Daijah Peters, Danielle LaRoach, Stevie Baggs Jr. and Teisha Speight.

– 8/7c on

