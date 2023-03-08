Disney+ Watch Guide: March 8th-14th

Women’s History Month kicks into full gear this week on Disney+ with the arrival of MPower, which goes behind the scenes of the women of the MCU. Whatever you choose to stream, we hope it’s magical.

New Exclusives – Wednesday, March 8th

Mpower – All Episodes Streaming

"MPower" salutes the Marvel women, onscreen and off, who have brought our iconic heroes to life.

Star Wars: The Mandalorian – Chapter 18

The journeys of the Mandalorian through the Star Wars galaxy continue. Once a lone bounty hunter, Din Djarin has reunited with Grogu. Meanwhile, the New Republic struggles to lead the galaxy away from its dark history. The Mandalorian will cross paths with old allies and make new enemies as he and Grogu continue their journey together.

Star Wars: The Bad Batch – “The Outpost”

When the new season opens, months have passed since the events on Kamino, and the Bad Batch continue their journey navigating the Empire after the fall of the Republic. They will cross paths with friends and foes, both new and familiar, as they take on a variety of thrilling mercenary missions that will take them to unexpected and dangerous new places.

New Exclusives – Friday, March 10th

Chang Can Dunk

“Chang Can Dunk” follows Chang, a 16-year-old, Asian American high school student in the marching band, who bets the school basketball star that he can dunk by Homecoming. The bet leads the 5’ 8" Chang on a quest to find the hops he needs to dunk in order to impress his crush, Kristy, and finally gain the attention and respect of his high school peers. But before he can rise up and truly throw one down, he’ll have to reexamine everything he knows about himself, his friendships and his family.

Miley Cyrus ‒ Endless Summer Vacation (Backyard Sessions) – Live at 1 p.m. EST/10 a.m. PST

Miley Cyrus takes the stage in this must-see, Disney+ music event, “Miley Cyrus – Endless Summer Vacation (Backyard Sessions).” For the first time ever, Miley performs songs from “Endless Summer Vacation,” including her hit single “Flowers,” seven additional tracks from the album, one of her chart-topping classic hits and a special performance with Rufus Wainwright. The global superstar’s cinematic performances are threaded with exclusive interviews in the famed Los Angeles house where Frank Sinatra once lived and where Miley shot the celebrated official music video for “Flowers.” With this special, Miley, who also serves as executive producer, opens the door to audiences around the world, providing insight into her new album and the person she is today. The “Backyard Sessions” are a series that Miley began in 2012 for her fans. Viewers were quickly taken with the experience of watching Miley and her band perform in an intimate, outdoor setting, and the “Backyard Sessions” quickly became a benchmark series. “Miley Cyrus ‒ Endless Summer Vacation (Backyard Sessions)” serves as a continuation.

New on Disney+ – Wednesday, March 8th

Africa’s Deadliest

Seasons 2-5 of Nat Geo’s series about predators in Africa.

Chibiverse

Characters from hit Disney Channel animated shows unite in these four half-hour specials.

Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur

Episodes 7-11 of Disney Channel’s hit new animated series.

Spidey and His Amazing Friends

Episodes 9-12 of the Disney Junior superhero series.

Library Highlights

5th Anniversary – A Wrinkle in Time

Madeleine L'Engle’s masterpiece became a live-action Disney film on March 9th, 2018, starring Oprah Winfrey, Reese Witherspoon, Mindy Kaling, and Chris Pine.

Women’s History Month – Her Stories Collection

Movies

TV Shows