Disney+ Watch Guide: March 8th-14th

Women’s History Month kicks into full gear this week on Disney+ with the arrival of MPower, which goes behind the scenes of the women of the MCU. Whatever you choose to stream, we hope it’s magical.
New Exclusives – Wednesday, March 8th
Mpower – All Episodes Streaming
"MPower" salutes the Marvel women, onscreen and off, who have brought our iconic heroes to life.
Star Wars: The Mandalorian – Chapter 18
The journeys of the Mandalorian through the Star Wars galaxy continue. Once a lone bounty hunter, Din Djarin has reunited with Grogu. Meanwhile, the New Republic struggles to lead the galaxy away from its dark history. The Mandalorian will cross paths with old allies and make new enemies as he and Grogu continue their journey together.
Star Wars: The Bad Batch – “The Outpost”
When the new season opens, months have passed since the events on Kamino, and the Bad Batch continue their journey navigating the Empire after the fall of the Republic. They will cross paths with friends and foes, both new and familiar, as they take on a variety of thrilling mercenary missions that will take them to unexpected and dangerous new places.
New Exclusives – Friday, March 10th
“Chang Can Dunk” follows Chang, a 16-year-old, Asian American high school student in the marching band, who bets the school basketball star that he can dunk by Homecoming. The bet leads the 5’ 8" Chang on a quest to find the hops he needs to dunk in order to impress his crush, Kristy, and finally gain the attention and respect of his high school peers. But before he can rise up and truly throw one down, he’ll have to reexamine everything he knows about himself, his friendships and his family.
Miley Cyrus ‒ Endless Summer Vacation (Backyard Sessions) – Live at 1 p.m. EST/10 a.m. PST
Miley Cyrus takes the stage in this must-see, Disney+ music event, “Miley Cyrus – Endless Summer Vacation (Backyard Sessions).” For the first time ever, Miley performs songs from “Endless Summer Vacation,” including her hit single “Flowers,” seven additional tracks from the album, one of her chart-topping classic hits and a special performance with Rufus Wainwright. The global superstar’s cinematic performances are threaded with exclusive interviews in the famed Los Angeles house where Frank Sinatra once lived and where Miley shot the celebrated official music video for “Flowers.” With this special, Miley, who also serves as executive producer, opens the door to audiences around the world, providing insight into her new album and the person she is today. The “Backyard Sessions” are a series that Miley began in 2012 for her fans. Viewers were quickly taken with the experience of watching Miley and her band perform in an intimate, outdoor setting, and the “Backyard Sessions” quickly became a benchmark series. “Miley Cyrus ‒ Endless Summer Vacation (Backyard Sessions)” serves as a continuation.
New on Disney+ – Wednesday, March 8th
Seasons 2-5 of Nat Geo’s series about predators in Africa.
Characters from hit Disney Channel animated shows unite in these four half-hour specials.
Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur
Episodes 7-11 of Disney Channel’s hit new animated series.
Spidey and His Amazing Friends
Episodes 9-12 of the Disney Junior superhero series.
Library Highlights
5th Anniversary – A Wrinkle in Time
Madeleine L'Engle’s masterpiece became a live-action Disney film on March 9th, 2018, starring Oprah Winfrey, Reese Witherspoon, Mindy Kaling, and Chris Pine.
Women’s History Month – Her Stories Collection
Movies
- Amy
- Bad Hair Day
- Beauty and the Beast (1991)
- Beauty and the Beast (2017)
- Being the Queen
- Best Friends Whenever
- Big Business
- Black Widow
- Brave
- Cadet Kelly
- Captain Marvel
- Cinderella
- The Cheetah Girls
- The Cheetah Girls 2
- The Cheetah Girls: One World
- The Color of Friendship
- Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen
- Cow Belles
- Cruella
- Double Teamed
- Encanto
- Enchanted
- Expedition Amelia
- Finding Dory
- Freaky Friday (1977)
- Freaky Friday (2003)
- Freaky Friday (2018)
- Frenemies
- Frozen
- Frozen II
- Get a Clue
- Gotta Kick It Up!
- Hannah Montana: The Movie
- Hidden Figures
- Ice Princess
- Inside Out
- Incredibles 2
- Jane
- Jane Goodall: The Hope
- Lilo & Stitch
- The Lizzie McGuire Movie
- Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
- Mary Poppins
- Mary Poppins Returns
- Moana
- Mulan (1998)
- Mulan (2020)
- The Parent Trap (1961)
- The Parent Trap (1997)
- Playing with Sharks
- The Princess and the Frog
- The Princess Diaries
- The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement
- Princess Protection Program
- Queen of Katwe
- Quints
- Raya and the Last Dragon
- Read it and Weep
- Right on Track
- Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella
- Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
- Ruby Bridges
- Secret Society of Second-Born Royals
- Sister Act
- Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit
- Sleeping Beauty
- Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs
- Soul of a Nation Presents: Screen Queens Rising
- The Sound of Music
- Spin
- Stargirl
- Star Wars: The Force Awakens
- Star Wars: The Last Jedi
- Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
- Stuck in the Suburbs
- Tangled
- Turning Red
- Viking Warrior Women
- Wendy Wu: Homecoming Warrior
- West Side Story
- Women of Impact: Changing the World
- A Wrinkle in Time
- Zapped
- Zenon: Girl of the 21st Century
- Zenon: The Zequel
- Zenon: Z3
- Zootopia
TV Shows
- Agent Carter
- Amphibia
- Bia
- The Book of Boba Fett
- Diary of a Future President
- Doc McStuffins
- Dr. K’s Exotic Animal ER
- Dr. Oakley: Yukon Vet
- Dr. T.: Lone Star Vet
- Doogie Kamealoha, M.D.
- Elena of Avalor
- Evermoore
- The Evermoore Chronicles
- Fast Layne
- Girl Meets World
- grown-ish
- Gabby Duran and the Unsittables
- Hannah Montana
- High School Musical: The Musical: The Series
- Hawkeye
- Heartland Docs, D.V.M.
- Impact with Gal Gadot
- Intertwined
- Jessie
- K.C. Undercover
- Kim Possible
- Lizzie McGuire
- Love and Vets
- Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur
- Mira Royal Detective
- Mpower
- Ms. Marvel
- National Treasure: Edge of History
- The Owl House
- Pepper Ann
- Pop Goes the Vet with Dr. Joya
- The Proud Family
- The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder
- Secrets of the Zoo
- Secrets of the Zoo: Down Under
- Secrets of the Zoo: North Carolina
- Secrets of the Zoo: Tampa
- Shake It Up
- Sonny with a Chance
- Soy Luna
- Spider-Woman
- Star vs. the Forces of Evil
- That’s So Raven
- Turning Tables with Robin Roberts
- Ultra Violet and Black Scorpion
- Vampirina
- Vets on the Beach
- Violetta
- WandaVision
- Wizards of Waverly Place