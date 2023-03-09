Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 143: Grogu’s Day Out with Sam Maggs and John Bishop Jr.

Date: March 9th, 2023 (recorded March 9th)

“Who’s the Bossk?” host Mike Celestino welcomes back returning guest John Bishop Jr. for a discussion of the latest episodes of Lucasfilm’s Disney+ series The Mandalorian and Star Wars: The Bad Batch, entitled “The Mines of Mandalore” and “The Outpost,” respectively. Plus an interview with Star Wars: Jedi – Battle Scars author Sam Maggs, this week’s Star Wars headlines, and more!

