Mouse Madness 9: Opening Round – The Jungle Book vs. 101 Dalmatians

Welcome to the opening round of our ninth annual Mouse Madness tournament! This year, in celebration of Disney100, we are looking back at the incredible library of films from Walt Disney Animation Studios and attempting to crown the very best one. Through some careful planning, we have narrowed the field down to 16 films and two of them will square off each day until we have our champion.

Before we move on to our next matchup, let’s take a look at our last result. It was a very exciting meeting of two classics that came right down to the wire. In fact, this was the closest matchup in Mouse Madness history with Cinderella winning by just 1.2% of the vote. The clock has not yet struck midnight on this literal Cinderella story, even after a great showing from Peter Pan. This sets up a very interesting second round matchup between Cindy and Snow.

Back in the ‘59-’80 region, the two-three meeting pits The Jungle Book against 101 Dalmatians. This is an interesting stylistic matchup. Are the Disney fans going to favor the memorable music and beloved characters or the iconic villain? A second round clash with Sleeping Beauty is on the line.

Mouse Madness continues today with a matchup between #TheJungleBook and #101Dalmatians. Which film should move on to the second round?https://t.co/0uux76UDHs — LaughingPlace.com (@laughing_place) March 22, 2023

Be sure to come back tomorrow as we reveal the winner of today’s poll and continue onward through our bracket to crown the best film from Walt Disney Animation Studios!

And for a closer look at just how our bracket was made, check out our Selection Sunday special below: