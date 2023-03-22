Pepe by José Andrés Continues To Be A Stand-Out Quick Service Option at Walt Disney World

The sleeper hit of Disney Springs, Pepe by Jose Andres, is still easily the most overlooked quick service dining location in the whole of Walt Disney World. And, to keep things fresh, they’ve introduced several new seasonal items including a delectable dessert with the help of a locally-owned farm not even 15 minutes away from Walt Disney World property.

Located on the West Side of Disney Springs, Pepe is the quick service companion restaurant to the popular Jaleo, both created by Chef Jose Andres. Featuring a menu of flavorful comfort food that celebrates the authentic tastes of his native country. Open for lunch and dinner, world-class offerings are made with the finest quality ingredients, including a variety of hot and cold Spanish-style bocatas (sandwiches) served on pan de cristal breads and rolls as well as gazpacho, salads, desserts, wine, beer and refreshing sangrias, some of which are frozen as well.

Let’s take a look at one of the newer items, the Atun Bocata. A spanish tuna salad with peppers, lettuce, tomato, and red onions on Pepe’s signature Pan de Cristal bread. The dough for which is imported from Spain. It’s only the latest stand out in their selection of great quick service items. While the sandwich can easily be held, it is quite literally overflowing with the delicious fillings of the sandwich and can be a little messy, but the crispy crunch of the Pan de Cristal along with the tasty insides of the Atun Bocata make it well worth it.

As of press time, the sandwich is only $12.00 and is quite a reasonable and hearty option, especially when compared to other Disney Springs (and Walt Disney World) locations. In fact, all the items at this location come in around the same price point, providing delicious, fresh, and healthy quick service options that are outside the normal Walt Disney World burgers, pizza, nuggets and fries options that are common for those without a table service reservation anywhere.

Along with that sandwich, Chef Kris Anderson proudly presented a good portion of the menu, including the most popular item at Pepe, the Pepito de Ternera, which brings back that signature Pan de Cristal, but this time, fills it with ribeye steak, caramelized onions, cheese, roasted green peppers, and mayo. The best selling item on the menu…for a reason.

Think you can make it at home? Try with the recipe below:

Another favorite, the Futbol Club, inspired by Chef Andres’ love of the sport, the sandwich forgoes the Pan de Cristal in favor of brioche buns from a local bakery and fills it with a fried (or grilled) chicken breast, bacon, tomato, and lettuce, all layered with mustard and mayonnaise.

The restaurant’s super flauta options are also a favorite, with long flute-inspired sandwiches that are perfect for sharing, and come in a variety of types. Easy to order and take on a stroll through the rest of Disney Springs. The Bikiki sandwiches are also fantastic, especially for those who love a traditional grilled cheese. Various options include some with hams, some with chorizo, and others with fresh veggies like Zucchini and Eggplant.

Pepe, being the quick service counterpart to the adjacent Jaleo, also features one of the signature items from the neighboring eatery, the Croquetas de Pollo – traditional chicken fritters.

In fact, this is one of the only items that are available at both locations, each featuring their own exclusive items. As a snack option, Jose Andres’ potato chips are available. The chips inside are deliciously fresh, and contained in bags that don’t break open easily, damaging the freshness. In fact, you can put the weight of adults squarely on the bags and it won’t break.

This Pepe exclusivity is also true of a dessert that comes as part of a new partnership with locally owned Southern Hills Farm. Currently in the midst of a strawberry festival celebration, Chef Kris Anderson has been heading to the farm, located not too far from Walt Disney World property to hand pick the fresh strawberries for the menu at Jaleo, bringing in 60 pounds of the fruit multiple times a week. However, Pepe is the exclusive home of a new dessert featuring the fresh strawberries. A simple sounding strawberry soft serve takes center stage, but nearly every part of it is made from the fresh berries, including the soft serve itself, a strawberry gel that is drizzled over the soft serve, and dehydrated strawberries that are specially created at the restaurant giving the treat a nice crunch, alongside freeze dried strawberries.

If that is not your speed, traditional churros are also available, but don’t think of them as the normal churros you’d find at the Magic Kingdom. These are traditionally made, don’t feature cinnamon, and are served up fresh and warm alongside a traditional chocolate dipping sauce.

The quick, easy, and mostly handheld options make the location a great stop when visiting the shops and other entertainment of the Disney Springs area at Walt Disney World. Much of the menu can be taken on the go as guests stroll through the area, including the bottled gazpacho selection, which can change by the season. Currently, guests can get their hands on bottled gazpacho made from red beets.

Next time you find yourself at Disney Springs, be sure to stop into this corner of the West Side for a quick-service treat or meal unlike anything you can find anywhere at Walt Disney World.