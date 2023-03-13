Jaleo at Disney Springs Teams Up With Locally Owned Southern Hill Farms

Jaleo at Disney Springs has partnered with locally owned Southern Hill Farms to bring a special strawberry festival menu to the Walt Disney World eatery.

What’s Happening:

Jaleo at Disney Springs is teaming up with beloved local farm, Southern Hill Farms, to offer a limited-time Strawberry Festival menu from March 14 to March 26, featuring seven Spanish-style tapas using fresh, locally grown strawberries.

Menu items include a gazpacho, consisting of strawberries and Pipirrana, a popular summer salad from Southern Spain, and a Basque-style cheesecake topped with strawberries. With a passion for incorporating the finest ingredients,

Jaleo’s executive team, including Head Chef Kristopher Anderson and General Manager Mario Bernal, worked closely with Southern Hills Farm to design the menu during peak Strawberry season. The pair visited Southern Hill Farms in February, handpicking strawberries to ensure absolute freshness. Please see below for full menu details.

Strawberry Festival Menu: Sopa de Frutos Rojos ($12)



Cold soup of Southern Hill Farms berries with olive oil yogurt ice cream

Ensalada de Cerezas y Fresas ($14)

Salad with cherries, Southern Hill Farms Strawberries, goat cheese and Pedro Ximenez Reduction

Cono de Hígado de Pato y Mermelada de Fresas ($8)

A savory cone with Foie Gras Mousse and a strawberry marmalade made from the hand-picked strawberries at Southern Hill Farms

Tarta de Queso con Sorbete de Fresas ($16)

Our Basque-style cheesecake served with local strawberries from Southern Hill Farms

Fresas con Nata ($10)

A traditional Spanish dessert, “strawberries with cream”

Helado con Fresas y Vainilla ($6)

Vanilla soft serve with macerated strawberries

Gazpacho de Fresas ($10)

Cold soup with strawberries and “Pipirrana”

Southern Hill Farms is located just outside of Orlando in Clermont, and is home to fields of Blueberries, Strawberries, Peaches and more. The blueberries were solely commercially harvested until 2014, when they decided to open the farm for their community to enjoy. Southern Hill Farms has now become a destination within Clermont and the Greater Orlando area with a little elbow grease, tons of hard work and heaps of love, support, and encouragement from their neighbors.