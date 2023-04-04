New Four-Part Original Series “On the Clock” Coming to ESPN+

On the Clock, a four-part ESPN+ Original series produced by Omaha Productions and NFL Films, premieres Monday, April 10, on ESPN2, with episodes available to stream on ESPN+ immediately following their debut.

The show follows four top quarterback prospects throughout their final college football season and into the offseason as they prepare for the NFL Combine, their Pro Days and ultimately the NFL Draft.

Throughout the series, NFL legends Archie, Peyton and Eli Manning evaluate and mentor the future Sunday signal callers ahead of the biggest night of their football lives.

The first two episodes, featuring Alabama’s Bryce Young and Tennessee’s Hendon Hooker, will debut April 10, starting at 8 p.m. ET, on ESPN2.

Episode 3, featuring Will Levis from Kentucky, will premiere on ESPN2 on Monday, April 17, at 5:30 p.m. ET, following a re-air of Episode 2 at 5 p.m. ET.

Episode 4 will focus on Florida’s Anthony Richardson and debut on Monday, April 24, at 8:30 p.m. ET, on ESPN2, following a re-air of Episode 3 at 8 p.m. ET.

On the Clock is part of a comprehensive slate of NFL Draft coverage across ESPN platforms.

Also, NFL Network will televise the NFL Draft in its entirety. More details on ESPN’s coverage of the NFL Draft will be announced.

