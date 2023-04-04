“The Little Mermaid” Releasing in China on May 26th, Day-and-Date with U.S. Release

Disney’s upcoming live-action adaptation of The Little Mermaid will be getting a release in China, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The Little Mermaid has locked down a release date in China on May 26th, day-and-date with the film’s North American launch.

Disney's live-action remakes have performed well in China in the past, but have been on a gradual downward trajectory.

For example, The Jungle Book earned $150 million in 2016, while Cruella only made $24 million in 2021.

About The Little Mermaid: