Game Review – Indiana Jones: Throw Me the Idol from Funko Games

With Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny coming to theaters soon, Funko Games has launched four new games based on the beloved film franchise. One of the most fun of the new wave of games is “Indiana Jones: Throw Me the Idol,” which challenges teams of Indy fans to race for the idol.

Do you dare to enter the temple? Thrilling physical action and blazing bouts of card play await you! In this race for fortune and glory, two teams are pitted against each other—Indiana Jones versus his bitter rival Belloq! Gain the most points by outmaneuvering your opponents in twelve laughter-filled, out-of-your-seat challenges that will keep everyone on the team involved!

While there are a lot of great games out there that require quite a bit of prep time and some level of college degree to fully understand the rules, this new game is simple on both fronts. Once you have an idea of how to race for the temple, everything else just falls into place.

This game also features plenty of nods to the movies, from art featuring your favorite characters, to props like Indy’s whip and even the idol itself. But while those nodes are there to make fans for the films happy, you definitely don’t have to be an Indy expert to enjoy this game. Anyone willing to throw a foam spider can have fun playing this one.

The only downside to this game is, while it can be enjoyed by just two players, it’s a lot more fun with a bigger group. In other words, this is a great party game. The next time you get a group of friends together, Indiana Jones fans or not, this is the perfect wacky, ridiculous game to break out. It’s sure to create some fun memories when one of your friends is sitting on the floor wearing a blindfold and swinging a foam arrow around while someone tried to steal the idol from them.

That being said, you are going to need some space to handle some of the challenges this game provides. This isn’t your average simple tabletop game. It starts out that way but soon enough you’re going to be throwing, stealing and doing whatever other ridiculous tasks are on the challenge cards.

Overall, “Indiana Jones: Throw Me the Idol” is a wildly fun party game. It’s still fun for just two, but it’s definitely meant to be played with a larger group (I would think six would be ideal). The set up is easy and the learning curve is even easier. This should certainly be added to your game night rotation.

“Indiana Jones: Throw Me the Idol” is available now.