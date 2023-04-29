Preview – Top 10 Bantamweights Headline UFC Fight Night: Song vs. Simon on ESPN+

The UFC returns to the APEX in Las Vegas tonight to cap off the month of April with one more Fight Night card. Following up last week’s spectacular heavyweight main event, it’s the bantamweights’ turn to step into the spotlight and close the show.

Two of the top 10 bantamweights in the world will step into the octagon with a big opportunity to climb the rankings in what should be a very exciting main event. Plus, two different middleweight bouts will see four very talented fighters try to crack the top 15 in the class.

Middleweight bout: Rodolfo Vieira vs. Cody Brundage

Fans of grappling should enjoy this one. Vieira comes into this bout with an 8-2 record and seven submission victories. Unfortunately for him, both of his two losses have come in his last three fights. Now, after nearly a year away from the octagon, he will look to right the ship and put those world-class grappling skills to use once again in this fight.

The story for Brundage is eerily similar. The 28-year-old comes into this fight with an 8-3 record, four knockouts and three submissions. All three of hi losses have come in his last six fights, including a knockout loss in his most recent outing back in December. In desperate need of establishing some momentum, Brundage will be very dangerous when he steps into the octagon. Will he be willing to grapple with Vieira, or is he going to try and make this a striking battle?

Middleweight bout: Caio Borralho vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk

You can file Borralho under: “no idea how this guy isn’t ranked.” He comes into this bout with a 13-1 record with four knockouts and three submissions. He’s also a perfect 3-0 in the UFC and hasn’t lost a fight since 2015. Coming off of a big win over Makhmud Muradov in October, a win here would have to put him in the top 15. Perhaps the only number working against his case right now is that he has finished just one of his past seven opponents. Look for him to have that killer instinct in this one.

Of course, that won’t be easy against Oleksiejczuk, who comes into this fight with an 18-5 record. He’s also looking to pick up his third straight win, coming off of a knockout of the aforementioned Brundage. That was actually the 13th knockout win of his career, so clearly Oleksiejczuk is no stranger to putting his opponents away. This will be an exciting matchup with a potential spot in the rankings on the line.

Bantamweight bout: Song Yadong vs Ricky Simon

The UFC’s bantamweight division is certainly in the spotlight, with main events on back-to-back weekends starting today. While the title isn’t on the line until next week, two top 10 contenders have a very big opportunity to position themselves for a future shot at the crown.

Looking to bounce back from a loss to Cory Sandhagen in September, Song comes into this main event with a 19-7 record and eight knockouts. He’s been in the octagon against some of the best, holding wins over Marlon Vera and Marlon Moraes. A dangerous striker, Song knows how to score the big finish and one in this main event could set up a very big fight for him his next time out.

That will be easier said than done as Simon sports an impressive 20-3 record as well as a five-fight winning streak. He also has some big wins under his belt, including one over current top contender Merab Dvalishvili. With six knockouts and four submissions, Simon can get the job done anywhere but if he chooses to stand and bang with Song, his can be a fight of the year candidate.

UFC Fight Night: Song vs. Simon will be held Saturday, April 29 at 7:00 PM ET. Fight fans can watch live on ESPN+.