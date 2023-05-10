Disney to Remove Some Programming from Streaming Platforms

During today’s quarterly earnings call, Disney said they plan to remove some content from their platforms as it rethinks its costs and strategy.
- During the call, CFO Christine McCarthy announced the plan to eventually remove content from their platforms:
- “We are in the process of reviewing the content on our DTC services to align with the strategic changes in our approach to content curation. As a result, we will be removing certain content from our streaming platforms, and currently expect to take an impairment charge of approximately $1.5 to $1.8 billion. The charge, which will not be recorded in our segment results will primarily be recognized in the third quarter as we complete our review and remove the content.”
- McCarthy did not specify what content would be pulled nor did she specify which Disney-owned streaming platform(s) might see content removed.
