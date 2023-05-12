Exclusive Clip: “A Small Light” – Miep and Jan Reach Their “Boiling Point” in Episode 6

National Geographic’s eight-part limited series, A Small Light, returns with episodes 5 and 6 on Monday, May 15th, starting at 9/8c. Laughing Place is pleased to partner with Nat Geo to bring you an exclusive advance clip from the sixth episode, titled “Boiling Point.” In this scene, Miep (Bel Powley) and Jan Gies (Joe Cole) begin to buckle under the pressure of trying to save as many Jews as possible in Amsterdam.

About A Small Light:

Based on an inspiring true story, Miep Gies (Bel Powley) was young, carefree and opinionated — at a time when opinions got you killed ― when Otto Frank (Liev Schreiber) asked her to help hide his family from the Nazis during WWII. Told with a modern sensibility, A Small Light shakes the cobwebs off history and makes Miep’s story more relevant than ever, forcing audiences to ask themselves what they would have done in Miep’s shoes; and in modern times, asking if they would have the courage to stand up to hatred. Some stood by, Miep stood up.

Episode Descriptions:

Episode 5: "Scheißfeld" – Miep and Jan’s marriage struggles as Jan puts his resistance work above all else, including his own life and his wife’s wishes, culminating in a huge blow to the Nazis by the resistance that leaves Miep clueless as to Jan’s whereabouts.

Episode 6: "Boiling Point" – Amsterdam has been almost emptied of Jews, which means the Jewish council is next. Miep and Jan struggle to find a way out of the city for Max, his wife, and two Jewish nurses as they try to remain quiet for their new Nazi upstairs neighbor.

How to Watch A Small Light:

New episodes of A Small Light premiere on Mondays on Nat Geo at 9/8c and 10/9c.

premiere on Mondays on Nat Geo at 9/8c and 10/9c. Episodes are available to stream on Disney+ Hulu

The finale of A Small Light airs May 22nd and streams May 23rd.